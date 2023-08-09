Bitcoin
Policy

Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says She’s ‘Deeply Concerned’ About PayPal’s New Stablecoin

The top Democrat on the House Financial Service Committee criticized PayPal’s plans in a statement on Wednesday.

By Nelson Wang
AccessTimeIconAug 9, 2023 at 4:52 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 9, 2023 at 5:12 p.m. UTC
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) (Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) (Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) released a statement Wednesday saying she’s “deeply concerned that PayPal has chosen to launch its own stablecoin while there is still no Federal framework for regulation, oversight, and enforcement of these assets.”

PayPal launched its new dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, on Monday, the first time a global payments firm has issued its own stablecoin.

Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Service Committee, noted that PayPal has 435 million customers around the world, more than the number of online accounts of all the largest banks combined.

“Given PayPal’s size and reach, Federal oversight and enforcement of its stablecoin operations is essential in order to guarantee consumer protections and alleviate financial stability concerns,” Waters wrote.

The House committee recently approved legislation seeking to set up guardrails for U.S. stablecoins, with several of Waters' fellow Democrats bucking her opposition to vote with Republicans. That bill is now eligible for a floor vote in the House, though it would be unlikely to get a warm welcome from Senate Democrats if approved there.

Waters criticized the Republican-sponsored bill for approving stablecoins like PYUSD that are issued under state regimes but preventing the Federal Reserve from overseeing them.

"Moreover, the Republican bill undermines the Fed's role as our central bank, making it harder to protect the economy against inflation or support maximum employment if stablecoins are broadly adopted," she added.

By contrast, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, expressed support for PayPal’s new stablecoin in a statement issued on Monday.

“This announcement is a clear signal that stablecoins — if issued under a clear regulatory framework — hold promise as a pillar of our 21st century payments system,” McHenry wrote.

Read More: Why PayPal's Stablecoin Scares Washington and Could Shake Legislative Talks

UPDATE (August 9, 2023, 17:12 UTC): Adds information on status of the U.S. stablecoin bill.


Nelson Wang
Nelson Wang

Nelson Wang is CoinDesk's news editor for the East Coast. He holds BTC and ETH above CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

