Congresswoman Maxine Waters Says She’s ‘Deeply Concerned’ About PayPal’s New Stablecoin
The top Democrat on the House Financial Service Committee criticized PayPal’s plans in a statement on Wednesday.
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) released a statement Wednesday saying she’s “deeply concerned that PayPal has chosen to launch its own stablecoin while there is still no Federal framework for regulation, oversight, and enforcement of these assets.”
PayPal launched its new dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, on Monday, the first time a global payments firm has issued its own stablecoin.
Waters, the top Democrat on the House Financial Service Committee, noted that PayPal has 435 million customers around the world, more than the number of online accounts of all the largest banks combined.
“Given PayPal’s size and reach, Federal oversight and enforcement of its stablecoin operations is essential in order to guarantee consumer protections and alleviate financial stability concerns,” Waters wrote.
The House committee recently approved legislation seeking to set up guardrails for U.S. stablecoins, with several of Waters' fellow Democrats bucking her opposition to vote with Republicans. That bill is now eligible for a floor vote in the House, though it would be unlikely to get a warm welcome from Senate Democrats if approved there.
Waters criticized the Republican-sponsored bill for approving stablecoins like PYUSD that are issued under state regimes but preventing the Federal Reserve from overseeing them.
"Moreover, the Republican bill undermines the Fed's role as our central bank, making it harder to protect the economy against inflation or support maximum employment if stablecoins are broadly adopted," she added.
By contrast, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-North Carolina), chair of the House Financial Services Committee, expressed support for PayPal’s new stablecoin in a statement issued on Monday.
“This announcement is a clear signal that stablecoins — if issued under a clear regulatory framework — hold promise as a pillar of our 21st century payments system,” McHenry wrote.
UPDATE (August 9, 2023, 17:12 UTC): Adds information on status of the U.S. stablecoin bill.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.