Sam Bankman-Fried Will Still Face Campaign Finance-Related Charge, Justice Department Says
The U.S. DOJ had dropped a campaign finance charge against the FTX founder last month.
The U.S. Department of Justice still plans to argue that Sam Bankman-Fried conducted an "illegal campaign finance" scheme when he goes to trial in October, prosecutors said in a letter Tuesday, two weeks after saying they couldn't bring a campaign finance charge against the FTX founder due to treaty obligations.
Prosecutors will file a superseding indictment next week bringing seven charges against Bankman-Fried, the letter said. Each of those will be from the original indictment, excluding only a campaign finance charge that the DOJ dropped to comply with the U.S.'s extradition treaty with the Bahamas.
However, the DOJ plans to fold the campaign finance allegations into a wire fraud charge, the letter addressed to Judge Lewis Kaplan said.
"The superseding indictment will make clear that Mr. Bankman-Fried remains charged with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme as part of the fraud and money laundering schemes originally charged," the DOJ said, adding that the use of customer deposits for campaigns fall into the wire fraud allegations brought in the original indictment.
"And as part of the originally charged money laundering scheme, the defendant also concealed the source of his fraudulent proceeds through political straw donations," the DOJ said. "As the Government will outline in its forthcoming motions in limine [a pretrial motion], the evidence of the defendant’s campaign finance conduct is admissible at trial as direct proof of the Trial Charges."
Bankman-Fried is currently set to go on trial on Oct. 2, 2023, with another trial scheduled for March 2024 for additional charges brought across multiple superseding indictments.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.