A Long-Awaited Crypto Tax Rule Was Written Months Ago. Why Isn’t it Proposed?

He said Coinbase has some infrastructure in place and is as ready as it can be, and it’s looking forward to being able to help investors figure out their taxes. “It helps us tell our customers what their gains and losses are, how they should be reporting information, what’s taxable, what’s non-taxable, what they should be asking their tax adviser, so that when they do all the things they do on Coinbase, they at least have some certainty as to how this will be treated,” Zlatkin said.