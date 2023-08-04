ProShares Files Application With SEC for Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight ETF
If approved, the fund will measure "the performance of holding long positions in the nearest maturing monthly bitcoin and ether futures contracts."
ProShares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on bitcoin and ethereum.
According to the filing, the Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF will measure "the performance of holding long positions in the nearest maturing monthly bitcoin and ether futures contracts."
In recent months, excitement has mounted over the possibility a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund could soon be approved. At present, the U.S. only allows for investment in bitcoin futures ETFs, which are backed by bitcoin derivatives.
The latest filing adds to ProShares' roster of crypto-related funds, which include a bitcoin futures ETF. In December, the group filed an application with the SEC for an ETF focused on the metaverse.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.