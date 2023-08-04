Bitcoin
Policy

ProShares Files Application With SEC for Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight ETF

If approved, the fund will measure "the performance of holding long positions in the nearest maturing monthly bitcoin and ether futures contracts."

By Rosie Perper
AccessTimeIconAug 4, 2023 at 1:53 a.m. UTC
New York Stock Exchange with banner flagging ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the day it started trading.

(Cheyenne Ligon/CoinDesk)

ProShares has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on bitcoin and ethereum.

According to the filing, the Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF will measure "the performance of holding long positions in the nearest maturing monthly bitcoin and ether futures contracts."

In recent months, excitement has mounted over the possibility a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund could soon be approved. At present, the U.S. only allows for investment in bitcoin futures ETFs, which are backed by bitcoin derivatives.

The latest filing adds to ProShares' roster of crypto-related funds, which include a bitcoin futures ETF. In December, the group filed an application with the SEC for an ETF focused on the metaverse.

Rosie Perper
Rosie Perper

Rosie Perper is the Deputy Managing Editor for Web3 and Learn, focusing on the metaverse, NFTs, DAOs and emerging technology like VR/AR. She has previously worked across breaking news, global finance, tech, culture and business. She holds a small amount of BTC and ETH and several NFTs. Subscribe to her weekly newsletter, The Airdrop.

