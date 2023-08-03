Kenya Appears to Have Flip-Flopped on Worldcoin's Data Practices

Wolrdcoin, which was co-founded by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, is an identity and cryptocurrency protocol that uses iris scans to verify users. The company has designed its own hardware, known as the Orb, to do so, and claims that the biometric data doesn't leave the device and is erased, unless users consent to Worldcoin holding onto it. After the project's launch in July, Orb-verified users could receive airdrops of the Worldcoin token.