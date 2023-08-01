Bitcoin
Policy

Binance Japan Starts Onboarding Users

Two years earlier, the exchange was warned by Japanese regulators that it was operating in the country without permission.

By Lavender Au
AccessTimeIconAug 1, 2023 at 10:02 a.m. UTC
Binance Japan users can access spot trading, earn products, and an NFT marketplace. (CoinDesk)

Binance Japan users can access spot trading, earn products, and an NFT marketplace. (CoinDesk)

Binance Japan, a subsidiary of Binance, will begin onboarding users in Japan on its newly launched platform. The exchange was warned by regulators that it was operating in the country without permission two years earlier.

Existing customers in Japan can migrate to the local subsidiary from Aug 14.

Users can access spot trading, earn products, and an non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. They will be able to trade 34 tokens, including the Binance Smart Chain's native token BNB, which is available in Japan for the first time.

Binance, acquired regulated crypto exchange Sakura Exchange BitCoin (SEBC), in November last year.

Coinbase (COIN) and Kraken stopped operations in the country in recent months, citing “market conditions” as the reason. Last week at the WebX conference in Tokyo, Japan's policymakers signalled that more Web3 related policies were in the works.

Read more: Japan Signals More Web3 Promotion Policies Are Coming

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Lavender Au
Lavender Au

Lavender Au is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on regulation in Asia. She holds BTC, ETH, NEAR, KSM and SAITO.

