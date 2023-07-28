Worldcoin Being Probed by French Privacy Regulator for ‘Questionable’ Practices
Sam Altman’s latest eyeball-scanning initiative is attracting attention from data protection regulators.
Worldcoin (WLD), the crypto project launched by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, is being investigated by French data protection regulator CNI for “questionable” practices, the regulator told CoinDesk.
"The legality of this [data] collection seems questionable, as do the conditions for preservation of biometric data," a CNIL spokesperson said in a written statement, referring to Worldcoin's practice of scanning retinas to ensure that no single person can claim crypto rewards twice.
"CNIL has initiated investigations," supporting the work of Bavarian privacy regulators who have primary responsibility under EU law, the spokesperson added.
Worldcoin went live on Monday and its cheerleaders say it could spread crypto wider than bitcoin (BTC), but it has drawn the ire of privacy watchdogs in the U.K., where the Information Commissioner’s Office has warned that people must freely give consent to the processing of their personal data, and be able to withdraw it without detriment.
The Bavarian data protection regulator has not responded to CoinDesk requests for further comment about the nature of its investigation. Reuters earlier reported on the probe.
Worldcoin did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The project previously told CoinDesk it complies with the EU’s law on biometric data collection and transfer, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and continues to assess local regulations to ensure compliance.
WLD token were trading 2% lower at $2.17 at the time of writing.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.