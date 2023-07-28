SEC Case Had 'Almost No Impact' on Ripple's Talks With Central Banks, Says Exec
James Wallis also said the decision that Ripple's sale of XRP did not constitute investment contracts was a major victory, not just for Ripple but also for the industry.
Ripple's long legal saga with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had "almost no impact" on its conversations with central banks, the firm's vice president of central bank engagements told CoinDesk TV on Friday.
James Wallis also said the decision that Ripple's sale of XRP did not constitute investment contracts was a major victory, not just for Ripple but also for the industry as a whole.
The legal fight which had been going on since 2020, however, had not had any detrimental effect on Ripple's ability to get conversations and projects going with central banks.
"We've had no countries say we don't want to talk to you because of it," Wallis said.
The most recent such project saw Ripple collaborate with the Pacific country of Palau on a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin (PSC) which runs on the XRP Ledger.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.