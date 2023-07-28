Bitcoin
Policy

SEC Case Had 'Almost No Impact' on Ripple's Talks With Central Banks, Says Exec

James Wallis also said the decision that Ripple's sale of XRP did not constitute investment contracts was a major victory, not just for Ripple but also for the industry.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJul 28, 2023 at 4:10 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 28, 2023 at 4:15 p.m. UTC

Ripple's long legal saga with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had "almost no impact" on its conversations with central banks, the firm's vice president of central bank engagements told CoinDesk TV on Friday.

James Wallis also said the decision that Ripple's sale of XRP did not constitute investment contracts was a major victory, not just for Ripple but also for the industry as a whole.

The legal fight which had been going on since 2020, however, had not had any detrimental effect on Ripple's ability to get conversations and projects going with central banks.

"We've had no countries say we don't want to talk to you because of it," Wallis said.

The most recent such project saw Ripple collaborate with the Pacific country of Palau on a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin (PSC) which runs on the XRP Ledger.

Read More: Implications of Ripple-SEC Court Ruling for Wider Crypto Industry Are Unclear: Bank of America



