FTX and Genesis Reach Agreement in Ongoing Bankruptcy Dispute
Crypto lender Genesis Global Capital is FTX’s largest unsecured creditor, with $226 million in claims.
Bankrupt crypto firms FTX and Genesis have reached an agreement in principle that would resolve claims made by both parties in their ongoing dispute.
“The Parties have reached an agreement in principle, subject to documentation, regarding a settlement that would resolve, among other things, the claims asserted by the FTX Debtors against the Debtors in these Chapter 11 Cases and the claims asserted by the Genesis Debtors against the FTX Debtors in the FTX Chapter 11 Cases,” a letter filed by their legal representatives to Judge Sean H. Lane reads.
The letter did not include details about the settlement.
Genesis had emerged as the largest unsecured creditor of FTX and its affiliated companies, with $226.3 million owed, according to a January court filing that includes a list of major creditors. In parallel, FTX also claimed that Genesis owed nearly $4 billion, later reduced to $2 billion, which Genesis has denied.
Genesis Global Capital, the lending division of Genesis, temporarily halted redemptions and new loans in the wake of the collapse of FTX in November. This decision was made in response to the extreme market dislocation and loss of industry confidence caused by the FTX implosion, a spokesperson said at the time. The company then filed for bankruptcy protection in January, already weakened because of losses to the tune of several hundred million due to the collapse of Three Arrows Capital.
Genesis is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.