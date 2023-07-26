Pacific Island Group of Palau Starts Stablecoin Trial on XRP Ledger

The country has also partnered with blockchain research firm Cryptic Labs to launch what it said is the world’s first digital residency program, and once people apply for this they will get a non-fungible token (NFT) representing their resident ID cards that gives them access to Palau-based perks like shipping services and a physical address. It is also working on establishing a crypto exchange, Palau President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. told CoinDesk in a January interview.