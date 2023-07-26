Crypto Must Take Fraud Prevention Seriously: Crypto Long & Short

Bitcoin
$29,321.22+0.42%
Ethereum
$1,860.48+0.17%
XRP
$0.70405305+0.26%
Binance Coin
$238.27+0.18%
Dogecoin
$0.07873844+1.53%
Cardano
$0.30494000+0.21%
Solana
$24.92+7.10%
Tron
$0.08175165+0.08%
Polygon
$0.71733432-0.35%
Litecoin
$89.66+0.67%
Polkadot
$5.23+1.14%
Toncoin
$1.38-3.85%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,272.19+0.22%
Bitcoin Cash
$238.87+0.98%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000781+0.79%
Avalanche
$13.26-0.68%
Uniswap
$5.84+1.42%
Chainlink
$7.58+2.02%
Stellar
$0.14307800-3.16%
Binance USD
$0.99949764-0.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99+0.96%
Monero
$162.72+0.07%
TrueUSD
$0.99880007+0.05%
Cosmos
$8.92-1.17%
Ethereum Classic
$18.11+0.65%
OKB
$42.71+0.42%
Filecoin
$4.33-2.60%
Internet Computer
$4.06+0.46%
Hedera
$0.05189404-0.74%
Lido DAO
$1.90-7.76%
Cronos
$0.05883222+0.53%
Aptos
$7.01+0.32%
Arbitrum
$1.18+0.77%
Quant
$101.74-1.83%
VeChain
$0.01853056+0.03%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-0.77%
Maker
$1,174.42+2.67%
Aave
$71.18+0.54%
The Graph
$0.11112241+0.22%
Optimism
$1.48-0.48%
Synthetix
$2.74-1.27%
Algorand
$0.11033041+1.05%
Stacks
$0.60397538+1.67%
Elrond
$32.58+0.61%
Theta
$0.82649441+0.35%
The Sandbox
$0.42659934-0.47%
EOS
$0.73880000+0.18%
Axie Infinity
$6.04+0.59%
BitDAO
$0.53180466-3.03%
Immutable X
$0.71394851+0.64%
XDC Network
$0.05535688-1.53%
Tezos
$0.81154200+0.34%
ApeCoin
$1.99-0.83%
USDD
$0.99733910-0.11%
Decentraland
$0.38582998+0.13%
Bitcoin SV
$34.65-1.29%
Fantom
$0.23756651-0.50%
Render Token
$1.76-1.87%
Injective Protocol
$7.99-2.05%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72899044-0.11%
NEO
$8.65+0.21%
Flow
$0.57872885-0.07%
Radix
$0.05727418+1.60%
GateToken
$4.21-0.44%
Gala
$0.02344020-3.95%
Kava.io
$0.88755761+4.52%
Rocket Pool
$29.24-1.88%
KuCoin Token
$5.85+0.99%
eCash
$0.00002908-1.78%
Chiliz
$0.07643876-0.84%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95825158-4.18%
Klaytn
$0.16067736-1.66%
Compound
$71.74+15.26%
PAX Gold
$1,957.18+0.37%
GMX
$54.47+1.42%
IOTA
$0.17287599-0.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00008163-1.89%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+0.60%
Frax Share
$5.99+1.40%
Huobi Token
$2.67+0.37%
Casper
$0.03756530-1.62%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.11%
Mina
$0.44076979+1.02%
Sui
$0.63001059-0.83%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92216379-1.66%
Arweave
$5.60-0.20%
Dash
$31.35-0.48%
Nexo
$0.63281871-1.27%
dYdX
$2.06+1.15%
Zilliqa
$0.02065512-0.08%
Woo Network
$0.20008438+0.44%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-0.52%
1inch Network
$0.30376475-0.22%
Enjin
$0.29966824-2.77%
Osmosis
$0.49039040-1.16%
Gnosis
$114.71-1.54%
Convex Finance
$3.75+9.18%
Mask Network
$3.60+0.75%
Flare
$0.01409412+0.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19547000-0.85%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.24-0.75%
THORChain
$0.94268381-1.83%
Loopring
$0.21935873+0.33%
Qtum
$2.54-2.03%
NEM
$0.02885679+0.31%
Oasis Network
$0.05079687-0.01%
Zcash
$29.93+0.10%
Celo
$0.48189638+1.46%
BLUR
$0.30228935-0.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.20+0.15%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.35-1.09%
Stepn
$0.21031934-1.34%
Helium
$1.57+6.77%
Illuvium
$39.99+1.40%
Holo
$0.00125719+1.07%
Yearn Finance
$6,757.55+3.93%
Decred
$14.45-1.10%
Fetch.ai
$0.21212215+0.72%
FLOKI
$0.00002217+0.77%
Ravencoin
$0.01795497-1.59%
Astar
$0.04766714+3.29%
ICON
$0.21697197+0.29%
Ankr
$0.02509169+1.65%
Kusama
$22.46-0.39%
Wemix
$0.64550694+0.10%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60461295-1.59%
Golem
$0.19571331-0.52%
SXP
$0.33799157+0.03%
Balancer
$4.49-0.43%
Waves
$1.90-0.72%
Audius
$0.17759228-1.14%
JasmyCoin
$0.00384547+1.95%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.01%
EthereumPoW
$1.72-0.66%
IoTeX
$0.01884513-0.41%
Wax
$0.05186737-4.99%
Siacoin
$0.00333478-0.39%
Aragon
$4.03-4.05%
TerraUSD
$0.01625697-2.52%
Moonbeam
$0.22941492-0.47%
SafePal
$0.41922747+0.44%
Band Protocol
$1.19+0.89%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35060296+0.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20026768+1.68%
Harmony
$0.01179014+0.80%
Amp
$0.00250958-8.45%
Axelar
$0.39604599-2.05%
Biconomy
$0.22029755-0.55%
Gains Network
$4.37+2.03%
DigiByte
$0.00784176+1.94%
Sushiswap
$0.65823055-0.21%
Kyber Network
$0.69559859+0.01%
Horizen
$8.99+3.42%
Core
$0.82357759+1.54%
Synapse
$0.64636475-1.63%
Skale
$0.02607683+0.56%
Lisk
$0.83684182-2.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.58581478-1.14%
Polymath Network
$0.133100000.00%
Livepeer
$4.09+2.64%
Joe
$0.33298145+0.72%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-0.83%
Cartesi
$0.14412354+0.93%
Liquity
$1.05+1.77%
OriginTrail
$0.25301525-7.61%
PlayDapp
$0.17100124-2.36%
Nano
$0.69549997+0.84%
Merit Circle
$0.20856967+1.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273976-0.10%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01817105+4.03%
Numeraire
$13.58+1.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-0.46%
API3
$0.96619157-1.07%
iExec RLC
$1.14-0.81%
OMG Network
$0.58802294-0.31%
Celer Network
$0.01439730+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.11173570-0.24%
Steem
$0.18191938+0.08%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.55-1.08%
Verge
$0.00460356+0.05%
Coin98
$0.13431625-0.80%
Braintrust
$0.30030184-4.70%
Secret
$0.34693432+1.12%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-0.18%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95252299+0.84%
SPACE ID
$0.24530590-0.40%
Celsius
$0.16422800+0.53%
MetisDAO
$15.96+1.13%
Civic
$0.08558235-1.44%
Dent
$0.00071218+0.18%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00161616-1.92%
Marlin
$0.00832195-2.32%
WINkLink
$0.00006781-0.93%
Powerledger
$0.15031973-0.74%
Keep Network
$0.11695772+5.76%
Stormx
$0.00577705-3.58%
Chromia
$0.10874842+2.10%
NKN
$0.09504054+0.97%
Ren
$0.06012261+1.93%
Request
$0.07691672-1.60%
Bifrost
$0.04231814-0.32%
Galxe
$1.26+1.03%
COTI
$0.04802951+0.13%
Hashflow
$0.33279609-0.32%
WazirX
$0.12612317-4.01%
Gitcoin
$0.93969843-2.00%
Bancor
$0.37579939-1.72%
MOBOX
$0.27126113-0.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047142+2.24%
Sun Token
$0.00584768-0.28%
Origin Protocol
$0.11008396+21.34%
Aavegotchi
$0.97929124+0.89%
ARPA
$0.04896801+0.07%
Raydium
$0.21477259+1.68%
XYO Network
$0.00338678-2.47%
Boba Network
$0.13654386-0.25%
SuperRare
$0.07446836-1.61%
Maple
$5.74-1.97%
Adventure Gold
$0.57457910-4.27%
LCX
$0.05416373+0.03%
Storj
$0.28856148+0.46%
CEEK VR
$0.04988721-0.62%
Badger DAO
$2.10-0.15%
Voyager Token
$0.13949579+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.01095206+3.06%
Index Chain
$0.04950222+0.80%
TrueFi
$0.03477410+0.71%
GAS
$2.65-0.67%
RACA
$0.00010967-1.20%
Reef
$0.00158515-0.00%
Moonriver
$4.98+1.47%
Sweat Economy
$0.00541539+2.39%
Serum
$0.09361224+2.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.46925819-1.27%
Saitama
$0.00074346+1.54%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17006637+9.80%
Polkastarter
$0.31310747-1.03%
Rally
$0.00616388-1.86%
Velas
$0.01223484-1.16%
Orchid
$0.05094868+1.78%
LooksRare
$0.05412325+1.41%
Travala.com
$0.54172852-0.42%
Ethernity
$1.55+0.60%
DIA
$0.25264356-0.03%
Virtua
$0.02497476-0.57%
Keep3rV1
$54.51+1.01%
BarnBridge
$2.86+1.56%
Alchemix
$13.94-0.65%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23060466-2.55%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.71-0.60%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105570-2.46%
Enzyme
$16.66-2.94%
Decentral Games
$0.03245722+2.15%
district0x
$0.02920000+2.46%
CLV
$0.03729135+1.59%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14380142-1.92%
Bluzelle
$0.05336690-0.10%
MXC
$0.00862909-3.29%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.07-0.15%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.38%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.09342501-5.36%
0x
$0.20740221+0.62%
Star Atlas
$0.00146585+0.60%
Harvest Finance
$24.45+0.18%
Augur
$1.99+2.21%
StaFi
$0.27920827+0.91%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-0.79%
Bonk
$0.00000035+5.78%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00379262+2.06%
Rarible
$1.09+0.59%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01284189-3.79%
Tokemak
$0.58715292-2.39%
Quantstamp
$0.01188349-0.89%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03110973+0.86%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04994704+8.05%
FTX Token
$1.34-1.40%
Pepe
$0.00000130-2.01%
Threshold
$0.02435959+4.61%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09831129+0.29%
Human
$0.04203497-2.36%
Pitbull
$0.0000000015.04%
Tether
$0.99950208-0.05%
USD Coin
$0.99962497-0.36%
Dai
$0.99944998-0.24%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index

Opinion

Crypto Must Take Fraud Prevention Seriously: Crypto Long & Short

Countries that enable regulatory technology while avoiding reliance on legacy bureaucratic approaches will be a breakaway leader in cryptocurrencies.

By Beth Haddock
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC
(Emmanuel Ikwuegbu/Unsplash)

(Emmanuel Ikwuegbu/Unsplash)

AccessTimeIconJul 26, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. UTC

For months, the crypto landscape has been plagued by regulatory uncertainty. Recent events, including the split Ripple decision, the indictment of Celsius’ former CEO and competing congressional bills serve as reminders of the pressing need for guidance.

Rather than passively waiting for ideal regulations or hoping for a regulation-free environment, as we saw with false reports of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler's resignation, it is imperative that we shift our focus towards action grounded in expertise and sound judgment.

Despite the ongoing debate regarding the adoption of a traditional finance (TradFi) framework for crypto, it is clear that regulation looms ahead. This trajectory is evident from enforcement cases in the U.S. and the issuance of prudential guidance notes from Europe and Asia. There is also a growing consensus that crypto users require protection from theft, fraud and manipulation. Addressing these challenges necessitates taking action through due diligence efforts and consensus-driven measures.

You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor. Sign up here to get it in your inbox every Wednesday.

When evaluating a crypto investment in this environment, it becomes crucial to investigate the project’s governance, risk and compliance (GRC) approach, especially with regard to fraud prevention. Due diligence should show a tech GRC program informed by U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) guidelines and smart risk mitigations that reflect planning for what is ahead. By way of example, this includes:

  • undertaking security audits
  • adhering to public communication standards
  • ensuring the team possesses adequate experience and conducts conflicts of interest checks
  • maintaining standards for confidentiality and adherence to NDAs
  • conducting global sanctions and new product launch testing
  • managing a regulatory developments strategy

As Europe, Asia and the U.S. compete to become the global hub for crypto, those who enable regulatory technology (regtech) while avoiding reliance on legacy bureaucratic approaches will be a breakaway leader. The Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) reveals that despite significant investments in GRC programs for traditional companies, effective anti-fraud measures remain elusive. It is time to retire failing legacy regimes and seize the opportunity to innovate using the transparency and agility offered by blockchain technology.

To thrive in the crypto space amid regulatory challenges, proactive steps are vital. By prioritizing due diligence and embracing consensus-driven measures, investors and participants can shape the growth of the crypto ecosystem. Taking the lead in regulatory innovation will lay a strong foundation for the crypto's future. Fraud prevention must be imperative to foster trust and credibility.

Let us unite in fortifying the industry, inspiring confidence and empowering new finance globally.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Beth Haddock
Beth Haddock

Beth Haddock is managing partner and founder of Warburton Advisers.

Follow @HaddockBeth on Twitter