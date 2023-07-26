Canada Unveils New Bank Capital Rules for Crypto Holdings
New rules for banks and insurers are based on international norms, regulators said.
Canadian regulators on Wednesday unveiled capital plans for banks and insurers who hold crypto assets, in a consultation open until Sept. 20.
The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said it was basing its proposals on those put forward by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision in December, which could determine the extent to which the traditional financial system gets on board with blockchain innovations.
“Deposit-taking institutions and insurers need clarity on how to treat crypto-asset exposures when it comes to capital and liquidity,” said Peter Routledge, Superintendent of Financial Institutions, in a statement. “We look forward to giving them this clarity through these new guidelines that reflect industry input and international standards.”
The plans give banks the choice between a more comprehensive formula which differentiates among crypto based on perceived risk, or a simpler but less discriminating option.
In December, international standard-setters proposed to treat unbacked crypto as the riskiest kind of asset for banks to hold, with lenders limited in how much bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH) they can hold. Jurisdictions such as the European Union have already taken measures to legislate those changes.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.