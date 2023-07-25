UK Information Commission to Make Inquiries About Worldcoin
The firm has claimed that they comply with "very, very local and very specific rules and regulations in each of the markets where there's an Orb."
The U.K.'s data watchdog, the Information Commissions Office (ICO), will examine Worldcoin, a project by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
"We note the launch of WorldCoin in the U.K. and will be making further enquiries," a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office told CoinDesk.
“Organizations also need to have a clear lawful basis to process personal data. Where they are relying on consent, this needs to be freely given and capable of being withdrawn without detriment," the watchdog added.
Worldcoin which launched on Monday describes itself as a digital passport that can help holders prove they are human. The project already had 2 million users from its beta launch.
Worldcoin representatives did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment at the time of publication.
