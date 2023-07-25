UK Information Commission to Make Inquiries About Worldcoin

Bitcoin
$29,194.90-1.86%
Ethereum
$1,855.59-0.80%
Binance Coin
$238.49-1.45%
XRP
$0.69170162-4.09%
Dogecoin
$0.07710696+2.23%
Cardano
$0.30531500-2.74%
Solana
$23.28-5.09%
Tron
$0.08044310-1.57%
Polygon
$0.72383976-2.71%
Litecoin
$89.53-2.87%
Polkadot
$5.22-2.22%
Toncoin
$1.40-1.61%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,166.24-1.91%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000781-1.39%
Avalanche
$13.26-1.45%
Bitcoin Cash
$234.45-4.70%
Uniswap
$5.75-4.22%
Chainlink
$7.44-3.41%
Stellar
$0.14380000-4.01%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.21%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.90-0.65%
Monero
$161.79-0.87%
TrueUSD
$0.99975204+0.16%
Cosmos
$8.98-2.29%
Ethereum Classic
$18.07-2.48%
OKB
$42.80-0.17%
Filecoin
$4.52-0.43%
Internet Computer
$4.03-3.49%
Lido DAO
$1.97-1.88%
Hedera
$0.05192705-4.10%
Cronos
$0.05848175-1.94%
Aptos
$7.02-6.05%
Arbitrum
$1.19-3.12%
Quant
$102.18-1.40%
VeChain
$0.01854780-3.07%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-5.17%
Aave
$70.59-1.47%
Optimism
$1.49-4.33%
The Graph
$0.11042437-7.72%
Maker
$1,103.54+6.21%
Synthetix
$2.75-2.49%
Algorand
$0.10969427-2.90%
Elrond
$32.47-3.00%
EOS
$0.74645600-3.28%
The Sandbox
$0.42897791-3.82%
Stacks
$0.58980215-5.00%
Theta
$0.81795500+0.72%
XDC Network
$0.05822654+19.50%
BitDAO
$0.54781655-4.25%
Immutable X
$0.70665207-4.12%
Tezos
$0.81279900-3.70%
ApeCoin
$2.03-5.51%
USDD
$0.99898552+0.18%
Decentraland
$0.38509780-4.42%
Axie Infinity
$6.06-4.99%
Bitcoin SV
$35.46-3.20%
Fantom
$0.24103010-5.42%
Render Token
$1.79-0.90%
Injective Protocol
$8.06-3.72%
Curve DAO Token
$0.73063559-3.04%
NEO
$8.64-3.94%
Flow
$0.58483587-2.94%
Gala
$0.02438677-5.09%
GateToken
$4.20+0.64%
Rocket Pool
$29.78-1.21%
eCash
$0.00002928-4.20%
Radix
$0.05571105-3.38%
KuCoin Token
$5.77-1.86%
Kava.io
$0.84921273-4.49%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99886143-0.13%
Chiliz
$0.07742451-2.09%
Klaytn
$0.16313843-1.61%
PAX Gold
$1,942.10+0.09%
IOTA
$0.17416954-6.16%
GMX
$54.17+3.83%
Luna Classic
$0.00008280-1.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.60%
Frax Share
$5.93-0.92%
Casper
$0.03868371-3.97%
Huobi Token
$2.68-0.43%
Sui
$0.64214888-2.97%
Compound
$61.09-8.74%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.04%
Mina
$0.43714905-3.98%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92844623+3.89%
Arweave
$5.66-5.52%
Dash
$31.87-3.95%
Nexo
$0.63563753-0.57%
dYdX
$2.03-5.65%
Woo Network
$0.20018478-3.28%
Zilliqa
$0.02051911-5.59%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-2.48%
1inch Network
$0.30482031-3.54%
Enjin
$0.30726951-1.18%
Osmosis
$0.49022755-3.36%
Gnosis
$114.49-0.70%
Mask Network
$3.58-6.64%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19656100-2.20%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.27-3.16%
Flare
$0.01398682-0.20%
THORChain
$0.96056591-2.21%
Loopring
$0.21999592-3.69%
Qtum
$2.58-4.70%
Convex Finance
$3.40-2.97%
NEM
$0.02868275-3.44%
Oasis Network
$0.05022241-3.31%
Zcash
$29.85-4.54%
Celo
$0.47903507-1.50%
BLUR
$0.30519247-5.74%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.20-4.35%
Stepn
$0.21304502-3.57%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.32-3.86%
Holo
$0.00124149-3.78%
Illuvium
$39.21-3.00%
Fetch.ai
$0.21023047-6.34%
Ravencoin
$0.01838571-4.86%
FLOKI
$0.00002192-7.09%
Decred
$13.99-4.98%
Yearn Finance
$6,487.79-3.14%
Helium
$1.47-3.06%
ICON
$0.21616206-6.31%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61760067-4.18%
Kusama
$22.65-3.17%
Ankr
$0.02461584-3.05%
Wemix
$0.64145105-2.06%
Golem
$0.19431171-3.16%
SXP
$0.33749671-5.99%
Astar
$0.04311813-2.36%
Waves
$1.92-2.80%
Balancer
$4.54+0.78%
Audius
$0.17927898-3.59%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.76%
Wax
$0.05560208-5.04%
EthereumPoW
$1.72-5.07%
JasmyCoin
$0.00378599-1.04%
IoTeX
$0.01903521-3.84%
0x
$0.20555299-2.15%
Siacoin
$0.00334633-0.77%
Aragon
$4.13+2.34%
Moonbeam
$0.23169888-3.94%
TerraUSD
$0.01586800-2.72%
SafePal
$0.41280900-4.22%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35108545-2.85%
Band Protocol
$1.17-7.35%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19786540-2.30%
Harmony
$0.01166020-3.53%
Axelar
$0.40728713+0.39%
Kyber Network
$0.72365123+18.79%
Biconomy
$0.21752721-5.50%
Gains Network
$4.23-3.97%
Sushiswap
$0.66190105-4.11%
Amp
$0.00226732+10.74%
DigiByte
$0.00764072-5.07%
Synapse
$0.64567772-3.40%
Core
$0.81137555-5.56%
Horizen
$8.67-7.21%
Skale
$0.02598314-6.72%
Lisk
$0.83231969-2.65%
Stargate Finance
$0.58976181-2.76%
Polymath Network
$0.13280000-1.91%
Joe
$0.33187536-1.28%
UMA Protocol
$1.56-3.84%
Livepeer
$3.97-4.61%
Cartesi
$0.14280481-5.47%
OriginTrail
$0.27414351+9.20%
PlayDapp
$0.17634536-2.06%
Liquity
$1.04-1.88%
Nervos Network
$0.00274088-2.17%
Merit Circle
$0.20600176+7.70%
Nano
$0.67440639-1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01749675-4.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.13%
API3
$0.97469203-4.13%
Verge
$0.00508010-4.41%
iExec RLC
$1.15-4.06%
OMG Network
$0.58988653-5.21%
Numeraire
$12.98-7.63%
Celer Network
$0.01426505-5.10%
Steem
$0.18170433-1.86%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10804050-3.26%
Coin98
$0.13552641-4.72%
Radicle
$1.53-2.94%
Braintrust
$0.30410260-11.62%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.03-2.92%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95240636-4.23%
SPACE ID
$0.24573433-10.61%
Secret
$0.33295463-5.45%
Marlin
$0.00861296+5.84%
Civic
$0.08633322-1.58%
Celsius
$0.16242833-7.47%
MetisDAO
$15.68-1.43%
Dent
$0.00071238-3.49%
Stormx
$0.00597769-7.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156935-2.82%
Powerledger
$0.15001651-3.43%
WINkLink
$0.00006695-2.79%
Chromia
$0.10871691-9.77%
Keep Network
$0.11198174-2.28%
NKN
$0.09335403-2.06%
Gitcoin
$0.97960238-9.53%
Ren
$0.05929192-9.48%
COTI
$0.04828892-6.36%
Bifrost
$0.04234956-1.49%
Hashflow
$0.33522928-3.71%
Galxe
$1.25-1.95%
WazirX
$0.12623563-1.71%
Request
$0.07447356-2.76%
Bancor
$0.37345563-2.40%
MOBOX
$0.26870883-4.31%
Sun Token
$0.00577600-0.81%
Spell Token
$0.00045683-4.52%
Aavegotchi
$0.95101067-0.68%
SuperRare
$0.07496077-3.59%
Boba Network
$0.13598838-1.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.59701191-4.73%
ARPA
$0.04693441-5.79%
Origin Protocol
$0.09156296-10.82%
Raydium
$0.20425898-5.07%
XYO Network
$0.00344036-0.65%
LCX
$0.05478016-4.62%
CEEK VR
$0.05017863-1.77%
Voyager Token
$0.14153161+5.32%
Maple
$5.23-7.33%
Storj
$0.28646807-4.70%
Badger DAO
$2.06-2.47%
Alien Worlds
$0.01057957-5.00%
GAS
$2.64-0.62%
TrueFi
$0.03458727-2.55%
Index Chain
$0.04920354-1.26%
RACA
$0.00010959-2.21%
Reef
$0.00156462-4.19%
Moonriver
$4.80-2.06%
Sweat Economy
$0.00528390-10.69%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47146141-3.82%
Serum
$0.09053360-3.38%
Saitama
$0.00072376-3.76%
Rally
$0.00638938-2.68%
Polkastarter
$0.30900614-4.01%
Velas
$0.01214088-2.53%
Orchid
$0.04989000-2.32%
LooksRare
$0.05348969-5.52%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15331356-7.06%
Travala.com
$0.53018969-1.71%
Ethernity
$1.51-4.06%
DIA
$0.24237222-5.26%
Alchemix
$13.80-1.85%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23108660-3.14%
Keep3rV1
$52.95-4.26%
Virtua
$0.02402437-4.11%
Onyxcoin
$0.00105448-3.13%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69-1.56%
BarnBridge
$2.75-2.83%
Enzyme
$16.49-6.12%
Decentral Games
$0.03189621-3.92%
Bluzelle
$0.05399371-5.68%
MXC
$0.00886443-7.23%
CLV
$0.03635863-14.24%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13847383-6.73%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.73%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.08-5.54%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10040823-9.10%
district0x
$0.02760000-13.75%
Star Atlas
$0.00145498-4.53%
Harvest Finance
$23.52-2.36%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.02-1.49%
StaFi
$0.27172352-5.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370725-3.53%
Bonk
$0.00000034+2.74%
Augur
$1.77-9.03%
Rarible
$1.08-0.27%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01351394-2.57%
Tokemak
$0.58743878-5.25%
Quantstamp
$0.01169519-4.05%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03083799-3.51%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04551188-3.46%
FTX Token
$1.38+1.04%
Pepe
$0.00000133-9.13%
Threshold
$0.02327992-1.26%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09756642-4.13%
Human
$0.04196076-3.32%
Pitbull
$0.000000008.01%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.17%
Dai
$1.00-0.11%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

UK Information Commission to Make Inquiries About Worldcoin

The firm has claimed that they comply with "very, very local and very specific rules and regulations in each of the markets where there's an Orb."

By Camomile Shumba, Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. UTC
An inside view of the Orb, Worldcoin's custom hardware that makes cryptographic IDs based on iris scans. (Worldcoin)

An inside view of the Orb, Worldcoin's custom hardware that makes cryptographic IDs based on iris scans. (Worldcoin)

The U.K.'s data watchdog, the Information Commissions Office (ICO), will examine Worldcoin, a project by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"We note the launch of WorldCoin in the U.K. and will be making further enquiries," a spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office told CoinDesk.

“Organizations also need to have a clear lawful basis to process personal data. Where they are relying on consent, this needs to be freely given and capable of being withdrawn without detriment," the watchdog added.

Worldcoin which launched on Monday describes itself as a digital passport that can help holders prove they are human. The project already had 2 million users from its beta launch.

The firm has claimed that they comply with "very, very local and very specific rules and regulations in each of the markets where there's an Orb."

Worldcoin representatives did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment at the time of publication.

Edited by Oliver Knight.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter
Eliza Gkritsi
Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's AI/crypto reporter.

Follow @egreechee on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsICOUKAI