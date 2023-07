Mashinsky's Arrest, Ripple Ruling, Etc.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of leaking the personal diary of former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, who he had previously been in a relationship with, to discredit her as a witness in his upcoming criminal trial. Bankman-Fried’s attorneys denied that he was trying to discredit her, but acknowledged that he had provided a New York Times reporter with unspecified materials not obtained through discovery.