Crypto Exchange Rain Obtains License to Operate Virtual Asset Brokerage, Custody Service in UAE

Bitcoin
$29,120.84-0.33%
Ethereum
$1,853.00+0.13%
Binance Coin
$238.08-0.59%
XRP
$0.68950251-1.34%
Dogecoin
$0.07709794+1.25%
Cardano
$0.30344200-1.18%
Solana
$23.13-1.83%
Tron
$0.08073670-0.45%
Polygon
$0.72071561-0.91%
Litecoin
$89.37+0.17%
Polkadot
$5.19-0.53%
Toncoin
$1.41+0.31%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,116.26-0.46%
Avalanche
$13.24+0.79%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000776+0.11%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.95-3.40%
Uniswap
$5.73-2.54%
Chainlink
$7.46-1.95%
Stellar
$0.14263400-2.31%
Binance USD
$0.99991372-0.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.92-2.05%
Monero
$161.40-1.03%
TrueUSD
$0.99931127-0.02%
Cosmos
$8.98-1.18%
Ethereum Classic
$18-0.41%
OKB
$42.60+0.16%
Filecoin
$4.49+0.91%
Internet Computer
$4.01-1.06%
Lido DAO
$1.95+0.47%
Hedera
$0.05191196-2.02%
Cronos
$0.05841608-1.05%
Aptos
$6.99-4.16%
Arbitrum
$1.17-1.97%
Quant
$102.61-0.31%
VeChain
$0.01852736-0.83%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-2.77%
Aave
$70.42+0.97%
Optimism
$1.50-2.81%
The Graph
$0.11077768-3.77%
Maker
$1,103.72+5.65%
Synthetix
$2.74-4.60%
Algorand
$0.10969273-0.49%
Theta
$0.83623254+5.51%
XDC Network
$0.06021470+23.66%
Elrond
$32.38-1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.42817882-0.89%
EOS
$0.74251300-0.52%
Stacks
$0.58965081-0.76%
BitDAO
$0.55044656-2.48%
Immutable X
$0.70580463-1.37%
Tezos
$0.81120000-1.31%
ApeCoin
$2.03-1.94%
USDD
$0.99846206+0.10%
Decentraland
$0.38250218-2.29%
Axie Infinity
$6.02-3.02%
Bitcoin SV
$35.04-2.14%
Fantom
$0.23950153-2.60%
Render Token
$1.79+2.36%
Injective Protocol
$7.99-2.54%
Curve DAO Token
$0.72595765-1.48%
NEO
$8.61-1.90%
Gala
$0.02440444-1.99%
Flow
$0.58141322-0.88%
GateToken
$4.23+1.39%
Rocket Pool
$29.80-0.20%
eCash
$0.00002944-1.35%
Radix
$0.05603199-1.36%
KuCoin Token
$5.78-0.37%
Kava.io
$0.85176675-2.47%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99851196-0.61%
Chiliz
$0.07753713+0.17%
Klaytn
$0.16240602-0.55%
PAX Gold
$1,940.46-0.24%
IOTA
$0.17423485-2.99%
Luna Classic
$0.00008283+0.72%
GMX
$53.30+3.11%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-0.13%
Frax Share
$5.88-0.69%
Casper
$0.03817972-2.70%
Huobi Token
$2.66-0.04%
Sui
$0.63680641+0.80%
Compound
$60.54-7.39%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.12%
Mina
$0.43694318-1.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92812102-2.91%
Arweave
$5.64-2.97%
Dash
$31.69-2.29%
Nexo
$0.64122722+0.35%
dYdX
$2.02-3.77%
Zilliqa
$0.02061400-2.07%
Woo Network
$0.19687326-3.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.48-1.80%
1inch Network
$0.30440483-0.43%
Enjin
$0.30436464-0.41%
Osmosis
$0.49403608-1.08%
Gnosis
$115.30+1.00%
Flare
$0.01419318+1.78%
Mask Network
$3.58-3.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19610500-0.67%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.26-1.63%
THORChain
$0.95830963-0.94%
Loopring
$0.21893588-0.78%
Qtum
$2.58-1.77%
Convex Finance
$3.41-2.03%
NEM
$0.02878831-0.86%
Oasis Network
$0.05021936-0.82%
Zcash
$29.63-3.67%
Celo
$0.47891118+1.21%
BLUR
$0.30456851-0.99%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.14-1.85%
Stepn
$0.21219016-0.40%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.25-4.78%
Decred
$14.75+2.06%
Illuvium
$39.35-2.23%
Holo
$0.00123669-1.82%
Fetch.ai
$0.21036905-1.90%
FLOKI
$0.00002200-0.73%
Ravencoin
$0.01824349-3.61%
Yearn Finance
$6,468.45-1.59%
Helium
$1.47-0.47%
ICON
$0.21611321-2.67%
Astar
$0.04592100+4.92%
Kusama
$22.60-0.94%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61011824-1.47%
Ankr
$0.02469406-1.24%
Wemix
$0.64191347+1.07%
Golem
$0.19629291-1.12%
SXP
$0.33621237-3.87%
Waves
$1.91-0.44%
Balancer
$4.51-1.67%
Audius
$0.17892363-1.47%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.43%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-1.10%
JasmyCoin
$0.00376267+1.18%
Wax
$0.05461060-7.39%
IoTeX
$0.01887166-2.59%
Siacoin
$0.00334860+1.84%
Aragon
$4.10+2.60%
Moonbeam
$0.23192335-1.81%
TerraUSD
$0.01589164-1.39%
SafePal
$0.41397182-3.67%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34952311-1.29%
Band Protocol
$1.17-3.71%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19666510-2.11%
Harmony
$0.01164951-1.36%
Axelar
$0.40596688+1.57%
Amp
$0.00241576+19.28%
Biconomy
$0.22001042-1.27%
Gains Network
$4.27-1.41%
Kyber Network
$0.71249451+13.17%
Sushiswap
$0.65730205-1.98%
DigiByte
$0.00766056-1.52%
Synapse
$0.65887367-0.18%
Lisk
$0.85379564+1.67%
Stargate Finance
$0.59224630-0.67%
Core
$0.80859758-1.57%
Skale
$0.02586818-4.68%
Polymath Network
$0.13356247-0.40%
Horizen
$8.60-4.86%
Livepeer
$3.96-3.22%
UMA Protocol
$1.55-1.39%
Joe
$0.32770813-0.05%
Cartesi
$0.14251069-2.62%
OriginTrail
$0.26954466-38.93%
PlayDapp
$0.17472939-1.30%
Liquity
$1.04-1.18%
Merit Circle
$0.20857441+12.17%
Nano
$0.69255474+2.83%
Nervos Network
$0.00272930-0.90%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01749814-2.14%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+2.73%
Verge
$0.00514764+2.92%
API3
$0.97081792-3.08%
iExec RLC
$1.15-0.81%
OMG Network
$0.58780836-1.57%
Numeraire
$12.99+0.15%
Steem
$0.18352061+0.80%
Celer Network
$0.01426000-3.25%
Syscoin
$0.11101157+0.36%
Braintrust
$0.31831565-4.94%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Radicle
$1.53-1.35%
Coin98
$0.13498724-2.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+0.98%
Secret
$0.34287835-0.75%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.95520808-1.15%
SPACE ID
$0.24809224-2.90%
Civic
$0.08721483+1.93%
Marlin
$0.00863180+7.71%
Celsius
$0.16463654+0.04%
MetisDAO
$15.76-0.70%
Dent
$0.00071198-0.74%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00159382+0.68%
Stormx
$0.00596884-5.84%
WINkLink
$0.00006780+0.34%
Powerledger
$0.15145657-1.66%
Chromia
$0.10779663-4.90%
Keep Network
$0.11213472+0.28%
NKN
$0.09352673-0.46%
Request
$0.07750974+2.79%
COTI
$0.04835528-1.90%
WazirX
$0.12899078+2.89%
Ren
$0.05874637-6.82%
Gitcoin
$0.96186589-8.50%
Hashflow
$0.33383248-0.63%
Galxe
$1.25+0.03%
Bifrost
$0.04179207+8.05%
Bancor
$0.37946267+0.94%
MOBOX
$0.27286986+0.08%
Sun Token
$0.00581673+0.47%
Spell Token
$0.00045613-2.37%
Aavegotchi
$0.97143820+1.61%
ARPA
$0.04788455-0.14%
SuperRare
$0.07583075-3.53%
Boba Network
$0.13570484-1.07%
Raydium
$0.20938571-1.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.59095345+0.12%
Origin Protocol
$0.09018647-9.02%
XYO Network
$0.00343217-0.12%
Maple
$5.41-3.28%
LCX
$0.05405081-2.88%
CEEK VR
$0.05017172-0.57%
Badger DAO
$2.09+0.57%
Storj
$0.28450547-2.43%
Voyager Token
$0.13615134+1.47%
Alien Worlds
$0.01059634-1.43%
GAS
$2.67+1.68%
RACA
$0.00011067+0.19%
TrueFi
$0.03459971-0.39%
Index Chain
$0.04874521-2.19%
Reef
$0.00158106-0.26%
Moonriver
$4.93+2.53%
Sweat Economy
$0.00528189-8.10%
Serum
$0.09239319+0.23%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.47006794-1.65%
Saitama
$0.00072747-1.21%
Polkastarter
$0.32064562+1.08%
Rally
$0.00635555-1.94%
Velas
$0.01216914-3.02%
Orchid
$0.04979433-2.18%
LooksRare
$0.05350275-0.53%
Travala.com
$0.54973638+5.22%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15483826-4.10%
Ethernity
$1.55+0.55%
DIA
$0.24785033-1.37%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24002370+3.18%
Virtua
$0.02490700+0.59%
Keep3rV1
$54.76+1.51%
Alchemix
$13.93-0.74%
Onyxcoin
$0.00108136+2.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-0.15%
BarnBridge
$2.80+1.22%
Enzyme
$17.06+0.20%
Decentral Games
$0.03175795-2.31%
Bluzelle
$0.05407652-2.44%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14396875-0.08%
MXC
$0.00888386-4.91%
CLV
$0.03679653-6.11%
district0x
$0.02820000-10.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.83%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.09-2.45%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10020775-7.60%
Star Atlas
$0.00147994-0.04%
0x
$0.20533480-0.81%
Augur
$2.08+10.31%
Harvest Finance
$24.17+0.50%
StaFi
$0.27839676+0.74%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.04+0.09%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00371037-2.80%
Bonk
$0.00000033+4.18%
Rarible
$1.08-0.13%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01344287-1.37%
Tokemak
$0.59013507-5.41%
Quantstamp
$0.01171597-4.10%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03085796-2.36%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04589114-0.47%
FTX Token
$1.37+1.46%
Pepe
$0.00000132-3.63%
Threshold
$0.02327890-0.13%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09794845-1.02%
Human
$0.04158654-5.18%
Pitbull
$0.0000000013.46%
Tether
$0.99991384-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.37%
Dai
$0.99955091-0.31%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Crypto Exchange Rain Obtains License to Operate Virtual Asset Brokerage, Custody Service in UAE

Rain's Abu Dhabi-based entity can now offer institutional clients and some retail clients in the UAE the ability to buy, sell and store virtual assets, Reuters reported.

By Camomile Shumba, Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconJul 25, 2023 at 11:36 a.m. UTC
Abu Dhabi (Kamil Rogalinski/Unsplash)

Abu Dhabi (Kamil Rogalinski/Unsplash)

Crypto exchange Rain has obtained a license to operate a virtual asset brokerage and custody service for its clients in the United Arab Emirates,.

"Today, Rain is launching in the UAE, as the first licensed retail exchange," Joseph Dallago, CEO and co-founder of the Bahrain-based company, tweeted on Tuesday. "This is a 5 year effort, as we were one of the first exchanges to enquire about licensure back in 2018, when the ADGM released their virtual asset framework," referring to the Abu Dhabi Global Market financial freezone.

The license means Rain's Abu Dhabi-based unit can offer institutional clients and some retail clients in the UAE the ability to buy, sell and store virtual assets, Reuters reported.

Abu Dhabi is considered a crypto hub thanks to its clear regulations. Rain, which is backed by crypto exchange Coinbase, laid off dozens of employees last year due to the crypto winter.

Rain raised $110 million last year in a Series B funding round that valued the firm at $500 million. It is hoping to attract institutional clients and will also be able to open a bank account in the UAE plus enable clients to fund their own accounts, co-founder Yehia Badawy said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

Jack Schickler contributed to reporting.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter
Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.