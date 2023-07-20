Fed Opens Service That Dramatically Speeds Up U.S. Payments
Some argue it would weaken crypto’s payments use case or form a bridge to a digital dollar.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's controversial instant payments service, FedNow, went live Thursday with 35 banks and credit unions participating, the central bank announced.
Early adopters include JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, with 16 other institutions supporting processing of payments that the Fed argues will offer just-in-time access to paychecks and invoices.
"The Federal Reserve built the FedNow Service to help make everyday payments over the coming years faster and more convenient," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
The Fed says its new service will operate for 24 hours every single day. While continuing to use commercial banks as intermediaries, central bank officials have previously said it will allow payments to be processed in a matter of seconds, something that’s already the norm in many other jurisdictions across the world. That compares to a same-day service from the existing U.S. automated clearinghouse system, or delays of days or weeks for cashing a check.
Officials including Powell have previously said the real-time payment network is needed to avoid having to depend on private sector alternatives, like the now abandoned stablecoin Diem (previously named Libra) by Marc Zuckerberg's Meta (previously Facebook) while some have seen it as a step towards a central bank digital currency.
UPDATE (Jul 20, 15:10 UTC): Adds paragraph with extra details about the FedNow service.
