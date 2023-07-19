Societe Generale Becomes First Company to Win French Crypto License
SG Forge is licensed to provide buying and selling, exchange and custody of digital assets.
Societe Generale's (GLE) cryptocurrency division, SG Forge, has become the first company to receive a license to offer crypto services in France from the country's financial regulator.
SG Forge is licensed to provide buying and selling, exchange and custody of digital assets as of July 18, according to the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)'s website.
While dozens of crypto firms, including the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, are registered with the AMF, the crypto division of France's third-largest bank by market cap is the first to receive a license.
Registration is necessary for firms to provide crypto custody, exchange or trading services in France.
Licensing requires the firm to be established in France and for it to "comply with certain requirements in terms of organisation, financial resources and business conduct," according to the AMF.
Therefore, licensing should demonstrate a greater deal of compliance with regulatory requirements than does registration.
UPDATE (July 19, 09:42 UTC): Adds additional detail about nature of AMF licensing.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.