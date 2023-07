Professor Gary Gensler vs. SEC Chair Gary Gensler: Crypto Long & Short

For years, there’s been talk about the allures of moving conventional financial stuff onto blockchains: stocks, bonds, whatever. There is truly very little to show for all the hype, and many Wall Street blockchain initiatives are dead and buried. And yet! Hope is not lost. Take U.S. Treasuries, as an example. There are some promising signs that digital versions of the oldest of old school financial products are gaining traction. Lest you think I’m adding to the hype: This is still nascent. But digital bonds do seem increasingly to be becoming a thing.