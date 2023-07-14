Alex Mashinsky's Bail Set at $40M, Travel Restricted
The founder of the bankrupt crypto lender has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud and manipulation of the CEL token.
Bail for Alexander Mashinsky, founder and former chief executive of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has been set at $40 million by a U.S. District Judge after he was arrested Thursday on charges of fraud.
Mashinsky pleaded not guilty to seven counts, relating to misleading investors and manipulating the price of his CEL token after being arrested on Thursday, the court document said.
Mashinsky will be restricted from traveling and cannot open new bank or crypto accounts under the deal. His wife will sign the bond, while the other co-signee has not yet been identified, court documents revealed. The bond will also be secured by a financial claim on his New York City home and bank account.
The coordinated action against Mashinsky and other executives was announced by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and federal securities and commodities regulators on Thursday.
Lawyers for Mashinsky told CoinDesk via email that he "vehemently denies the allegations brought” and that "he looks forward to vigorously defending himself in court against these baseless charges."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.