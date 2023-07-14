Alex Mashinsky's Bail Set at $40M, Travel Restricted

Bitcoin
$31,348.82+3.30%
Ethereum
$2,006.80+7.28%
XRP
$0.78872071+67.50%
Binance Coin
$258.88+6.07%
Cardano
$0.36002200+25.14%
Solana
$28.69+31.47%
Dogecoin
$0.07096244+9.36%
Polygon
$0.85813097+18.24%
Litecoin
$101.48+1.76%
Tron
$0.08214019+5.34%
Polkadot
$5.62+8.62%
Bitcoin Cash
$275.90-2.65%
Avalanche
$14.98+14.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,308.72+3.23%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000800+6.90%
Uniswap
$5.92+12.15%
Stellar
$0.15209000+57.46%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Chainlink
$7.20+14.43%
Monero
$165.09+1.40%
Cosmos
$10.16+12.14%
Ethereum Classic
$20.11+5.21%
Lido DAO
$2.41+27.66%
Filecoin
$4.64+9.45%
Internet Computer
$4.42+6.64%
Hedera
$0.05257078+9.44%
Aptos
$7.80+11.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05993939+3.83%
Arbitrum
$1.23+9.03%
Quant
$107.48+6.39%
VeChain
$0.02018620+6.48%
NEAR Protocol
$1.50+13.10%
Aave
$81.09+7.56%
The Graph
$0.12467766+7.68%
Stacks
$0.68824953+3.98%
Elrond
$37.06+5.67%
The Sandbox
$0.47686766+12.98%
Algorand
$0.11888894+13.70%
EOS
$0.80140000+11.12%
Optimism
$1.38+12.40%
Fantom
$0.31317677+13.84%
Tezos
$0.90123000+5.89%
Maker
$929.47+4.80%
Immutable X
$0.77365458+12.33%
Theta
$0.82267927+8.05%
Decentraland
$0.43780503+12.17%
Render Token
$2.16+10.43%
ApeCoin
$2.09+13.01%
Axie Infinity
$6.63+11.01%
Bitcoin SV
$39.77+0.69%
BitDAO
$0.51600463+8.91%
Rocket Pool
$38.17+5.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84552924+7.80%
Synthetix
$2.29+12.99%
Injective Protocol
$8.86+10.84%
NEO
$9.70+6.80%
Flow
$0.65057562+13.11%
Gala
$0.02637221+9.52%
eCash
$0.00003112-5.87%
Kava.io
$0.95893042+2.55%
Chiliz
$0.08407334+9.63%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.28%
IOTA
$0.19443594+7.16%
Luna Classic
$0.00008940+6.68%
PAX Gold
$1,938.90-0.41%
Compound
$68.56-0.78%
BitTorrent
$0.00000049+4.68%
Mina
$0.49267339+9.94%
Woo Network
$0.24984574+15.41%
Dash
$36.03+7.88%
Zilliqa
$0.02242028+7.93%
Nexo
$0.64401786+1.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.86033612+4.38%
dYdX
$2.07+11.31%
PancakeSwap
$1.62+9.28%
Convex Finance
$4.23+5.61%
1inch Network
$0.34712533+10.17%
THORChain
$1.08+9.77%
Enjin
$0.32083059+7.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21415000+10.17%
Gnosis
$122.81+6.49%
Mask Network
$3.76+8.64%
Qtum
$2.93+7.58%
Loopring
$0.24436659+6.70%
Flare
$0.01489478+12.72%
Zcash
$32.73+9.68%
NEM
$0.03002341+0.78%
Stepn
$0.24499563+8.75%
Oasis Network
$0.05314204+9.00%
FLOKI
$0.00002663+8.29%
Celo
$0.51836985+7.56%
BLUR
$0.34027090+5.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.99+2.24%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.31-2.90%
Holo
$0.00140791+8.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.23669717+7.06%
Illuvium
$43.81+6.91%
Yearn Finance
$7,402.31+5.86%
Ravencoin
$0.02049234+6.52%
Decred
$15.76+3.77%
Helium
$1.64+1.06%
Kusama
$25.75+7.67%
ICON
$0.23555060+5.35%
SXP
$0.38603936+5.62%
EthereumPoW
$2.00+4.77%
Ankr
$0.02636385+7.56%
Golem
$0.21203277+10.17%
JasmyCoin
$0.00436178+8.07%
Balancer
$5.01+8.64%
Audius
$0.19806674+10.60%
Waves
$2.09+4.44%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.19%
Astar
$0.04621471+9.55%
IoTeX
$0.02152045+13.93%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63160847+8.38%
0x
$0.22416648+6.93%
SafePal
$0.47602948+6.69%
Moonbeam
$0.25710583+7.43%
Siacoin
$0.00340867+3.65%
Aragon
$4.32+5.85%
Wax
$0.05163529+4.76%
Harmony
$0.01385180+16.61%
Band Protocol
$1.29+9.33%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37506043+3.52%
Gains Network
$5.00+9.01%
Liquity
$1.64+48.50%
Biconomy
$0.24846655+6.38%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19701386-1.31%
DigiByte
$0.00860373+7.38%
Stargate Finance
$0.67720352+3.31%
Skale
$0.02971579+8.54%
Sushiswap
$0.71244499+12.67%
Joe
$0.40039168+16.31%
Livepeer
$4.82+12.03%
Polymath Network
$0.15181929+9.70%
Synapse
$0.69795292+8.13%
Lisk
$0.88265961+3.13%
TerraUSD
$0.01285597+6.17%
Cartesi
$0.16771235+6.96%
UMA Protocol
$1.71+6.39%
Horizen
$8.77+7.54%
Axelar
$0.36831179-0.81%
Amp
$0.00212484+5.33%
Kyber Network
$0.62635809+6.52%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02092023+7.94%
OriginTrail
$0.26780024+1.13%
Nano
$0.76227147+5.30%
PlayDapp
$0.17855623+4.42%
API3
$1.15+14.35%
Verge
$0.00598075-4.66%
Nervos Network
$0.00296274+8.10%
OMG Network
$0.69060256+13.09%
iExec RLC
$1.29+5.62%
Celer Network
$0.01657695+8.61%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+7.00%
Steem
$0.20197880-8.81%
Powerledger
$0.20183063+22.83%
Syscoin
$0.12064031+3.21%
Secret
$0.40937170+4.95%
MetisDAO
$19.70+7.29%
Numeraire
$13.66+6.97%
Coin98
$0.15985522+9.22%
Radicle
$1.69+5.74%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.10+8.56%
Braintrust
$0.32808366+1.87%
Dent
$0.00084549+10.83%
SPACE ID
$0.28178733+9.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.30+6.64%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.19126115+3.11%
Celsius
$0.17843810+15.44%
Civic
$0.09005678+5.21%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171961+6.45%
Chromia
$0.12499405+10.81%
Marlin
$0.00882779+5.15%
WINkLink
$0.00007331+5.37%
COTI
$0.05755534+15.17%
NKN
$0.10668381+7.45%
Ren
$0.06650620+10.06%
Hashflow
$0.37587947+8.49%
Request
$0.08544870+2.75%
Gitcoin
$1.07+12.88%
Bifrost
$0.04632846+0.99%
Keep Network
$0.11689351+5.36%
MOBOX
$0.30621649+5.99%
Bancor
$0.41609618+7.89%
Spell Token
$0.00052251+9.01%
Galxe
$1.29+8.98%
Sun Token
$0.00583612+6.35%
Adventure Gold
$0.70032045+4.82%
WazirX
$0.11435737-7.10%
ARPA
$0.05306241+9.20%
Aavegotchi
$0.98849525+2.53%
SuperRare
$0.07814333+3.81%
XYO Network
$0.00379407+3.27%
LCX
$0.06148703-5.97%
Boba Network
$0.13915523+2.52%
Stormx
$0.00426885+5.45%
CEEK VR
$0.05643292+6.01%
Storj
$0.32204107+3.60%
Raydium
$0.21217736+9.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.01240341+8.08%
Badger DAO
$2.27+5.51%
TrueFi
$0.04142935+10.17%
Origin Protocol
$0.08705441+9.12%
Index Chain
$0.05807387+6.76%
Reef
$0.00183329+11.65%
Voyager Token
$0.14050996+8.60%
Serum
$0.10865565+1.56%
Moonriver
$5.57+6.62%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53924376+9.18%
RACA
$0.00011654+2.62%
GAS
$2.73+1.40%
Saitama
$0.00084991+10.77%
Quickswap
$77.22+8.64%
LooksRare
$0.06486191+7.97%
Polkastarter
$0.34102275+6.01%
Orchid
$0.05398032+5.45%
DIA
$0.28031614-3.57%
Keep3rV1
$60.17+5.88%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119736+5.45%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15195417+9.29%
Alchemix
$15.09+5.58%
BarnBridge
$2.98+0.25%
Enzyme
$18.87+4.78%
MXC
$0.01125879-1.03%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26268923+6.35%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13217904+10.40%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.69+5.64%
Bluzelle
$0.06137736+11.99%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15967826+4.93%
CLV
$0.03907982+5.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.29%
Star Atlas
$0.00152363+13.25%
Stafi
$0.33432126+4.60%
Harvest Finance
$27.54+4.63%
district0x
$0.02454247-4.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00399302+8.53%
Rarible
$1.18-0.73%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01488881+1.07%
Tokemak
$0.70493911+10.81%
Augur
$1.18+9.66%
Quantstamp
$0.01222519+0.57%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03358918+4.90%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.58-3.74%
Pepe
$0.00000176+18.94%
Threshold
$0.02431065+5.48%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11230493+14.20%
Tether
$1.00+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$0.99996033+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Alex Mashinsky's Bail Set at $40M, Travel Restricted

The founder of the bankrupt crypto lender has pleaded not guilty to charges including fraud and manipulation of the CEL token.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 6:02 a.m. UTC

Bail for Alexander Mashinsky, founder and former chief executive of bankrupt crypto lender Celsius, has been set at $40 million by a U.S. District Judge after he was arrested Thursday on charges of fraud.

Mashinsky pleaded not guilty to seven counts, relating to misleading investors and manipulating the price of his CEL token after being arrested on Thursday, the court document said.

Mashinsky will be restricted from traveling and cannot open new bank or crypto accounts under the deal. His wife will sign the bond, while the other co-signee has not yet been identified, court documents revealed. The bond will also be secured by a financial claim on his New York City home and bank account.

The coordinated action against Mashinsky and other executives was announced by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and federal securities and commodities regulators on Thursday.

Lawyers for Mashinsky told CoinDesk via email that he "vehemently denies the allegations brought” and that "he looks forward to vigorously defending himself in court against these baseless charges."

Read more: Celsius Network’s Alex Mashinsky Is Arrested as SEC, CFTC, FTC Sue Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.