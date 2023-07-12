Bitcoin
U.S. Senate Finance Committee Asks Crypto Industry for Tax Guidance

In a letter made public on Tuesday, Chairman Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Mike Crapo sought cryptocurrency industry comment around nine topics.

By Amitoj Singh
AccessTimeIconJul 12, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. UTC

The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance sought the help of the cryptocurrency industry to better understand how Congress can address the tax challenges and opportunities presented by digital assets.

In a letter made public on Tuesday, Chairman Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Mike Crapo posed a series of questions around nine subjects including loans of digital assets, wash sales and staking and mining.

"In recent months, the Committee on Finance initiated a bipartisan effort to identify key questions that lie at the intersection of digital assets and tax law," the letter said. "The Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (IRC), draws distinctions between types of property, with no straightforward classification for digital assets. This uncertainty creates complex reporting issues for taxpayers ..."

The Committee will collect answers until Sept. 8, 2023.

Last month, House lawmakers urged the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to promptly release planned crypto tax rules so the industry can be brought into full compliance. In April, an IRS official said the agency hoped to implement a new operating plan for dealing with cryptocurrencies in the next "12-ish" months.

Read More: US Senators Push Bill to Make Small Crypto Transactions Tax-Free

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Amitoj Singh
Amitoj Singh

Amitoj Singh is CoinDesk's regulatory reporter covering India. He holds BTC and ETH below CoinDesk's disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @amitoj on Twitter

