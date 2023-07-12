EU Securities Agency Issues First Batch of Detailed Crypto Rules Under MiCA Law

MiCA, which takes effect in 2024, gives wallet providers and exchanges, known as crypto asset service providers or CASPs, the ability to operate across the 27-nation bloc with one license and sets reserve requirements for stablecoins tied to the value of other assets. Though the law was largely agreed by June 2022, ESMA has clearly been influenced by subsequent allegations of poor governance and security in the crypto sector, such as those that followed the FTX exchange filing for bankruptcy in November.