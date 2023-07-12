Digitex Founder Ordered to Pay $16M to Resolve CFTC Action, Banned From Trading

In concluding what had been the CFTC’s first case that accused a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform for failing to register as an exchange, a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida found Todd violated several commodities laws in running the Florida-based Digitex Futures exchange, and the judge ordered he be banned from trading. Todd faces a $12 million fine and about $4 million in disgorgement, though it’s unclear whether Todd or the company would have the resources to pay back customers.