BlockFi Bankruptcy Plans Opposed by FTX, Three Arrows, and SEC

Bitcoin
$31,113.06+1.39%
Ethereum
$1,943.05+1.04%
Binance Coin
$241.53+0.14%
XRP
$0.47879551-1.13%
Cardano
$0.29057600-0.44%
Dogecoin
$0.06777361-0.38%
Solana
$20.11+5.28%
Litecoin
$104.34-1.43%
Tron
$0.07848589+1.34%
Polkadot
$5.29-0.31%
Polygon
$0.68696675-1.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$296.33+8.62%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,410.37+2.46%
Avalanche
$12.95+0.40%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000759-0.62%
Uniswap
$5.57+0.32%
Binance USD
$0.99963904-0.01%
Chainlink
$6.45+0.50%
Monero
$168.69+2.70%
Ethereum Classic
$19.85+2.52%
Cosmos
$9.55-2.62%
Stellar
$0.10089700-2.53%
Filecoin
$4.61+1.39%
Internet Computer
$4.35+0.44%
Lido DAO
$2.13-0.51%
Aptos
$7.54-3.58%
Hedera
$0.04827515-0.46%
Quant
$105.88-1.01%
Crypto.com
$0.05845506+1.53%
Arbitrum
$1.13-0.42%
VeChain
$0.01951384-1.28%
NEAR Protocol
$1.38-0.60%
Aave
$77.71+1.09%
The Graph
$0.12124416-1.05%
Stacks
$0.68675656+0.60%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.35%
Maker
$1,025.97+5.55%
Algorand
$0.12104361-1.42%
Elrond
$35.10-2.32%
Bitcoin SV
$45.21+5.78%
Fantom
$0.30207094-3.67%
EOS
$0.74462200-2.04%
The Sandbox
$0.43672589-0.67%
Optimism
$1.26-1.39%
ApeCoin
$2.10-1.88%
Immutable X
$0.73968803-1.65%
Tezos
$0.82117000-0.52%
Rocket Pool
$39.23+2.40%
Theta
$0.76105784-1.90%
Render Token
$2.02-1.10%
Decentraland
$0.39618590-0.07%
eCash
$0.00003747+19.38%
Axie Infinity
$6.10-1.10%
Synthetix
$2.16+1.10%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79296223+0.35%
BitDAO
$0.47003239+1.21%
Injective Protocol
$8.49-1.45%
Flow
$0.64491799+1.88%
NEO
$9.44+3.50%
Gala
$0.02470135-2.49%
Kava.io
$0.97771352+1.32%
Chiliz
$0.07878789-1.13%
IOTA
$0.18767655-0.69%
Luna Classic
$0.00008418-1.91%
PAX Gold
$1,899.73-0.07%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.46%
Mina
$0.49314886-3.25%
Compound
$61.92+1.69%
Woo Network
$0.23946747-1.52%
Dash
$35.57-1.29%
Zilliqa
$0.02187794-7.80%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87024795-0.70%
Nexo
$0.63665362-0.02%
Convex Finance
$4.17+2.12%
dYdX
$1.92-1.19%
PancakeSwap
$1.53-0.39%
THORChain
$1.05-0.53%
Enjin
$0.31368070-4.28%
1inch Network
$0.32392177-0.06%
Gnosis
$117.85+0.58%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20312000-2.67%
Qtum
$2.89+5.26%
Loopring
$0.24026795-0.17%
Mask Network
$3.47-1.48%
Zcash
$33.05-2.79%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.92+8.95%
Flare
$0.01425131-1.95%
Celo
$0.52684655+0.14%
NEM
$0.02913315-2.13%
Decred
$17.02-9.13%
FLOKI
$0.00002609+0.17%
Oasis Network
$0.05064639-3.13%
Holo
$0.00141362+0.56%
BLUR
$0.33725895-0.83%
Illuvium
$44.14-2.87%
Ravencoin
$0.02058427-0.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.23294719-0.79%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.22+1.06%
Yearn Finance
$7,123.97+1.02%
Kusama
$25.65+1.18%
Stepn
$0.22518746-4.45%
SXP
$0.39731920+3.53%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+3.37%
ICON
$0.22606353-1.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.30%
Waves
$2.11+8.88%
Balancer
$4.87+0.15%
Astar
$0.04537955-0.05%
Audius
$0.18952866-0.07%
JasmyCoin
$0.00413140-1.92%
Ankr
$0.02445098-6.86%
Helium
$1.37+0.32%
IoTeX
$0.02009858-2.73%
Golem
$0.18982611-1.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61423665-3.44%
0x
$0.21572713-9.18%
Aragon
$4.38+5.15%
Siacoin
$0.00339391-9.24%
Moonbeam
$0.25895519-1.03%
SafePal
$0.45616836-4.91%
Harmony
$0.01351964-0.41%
Wax
$0.04956138-4.14%
Band Protocol
$1.28-2.96%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34183627+0.64%
Biconomy
$0.24830097-1.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18763805-1.20%
Joe
$0.39712410-0.25%
Sushiswap
$0.70554745-0.92%
Skale
$0.02924704-0.54%
DigiByte
$0.00830168+3.90%
Livepeer
$4.74-0.39%
Gains Network
$4.27+0.14%
Synapse
$0.67092564-1.68%
Stargate Finance
$0.61584115+1.00%
Verge
$0.00760926-13.50%
Horizen
$8.84+0.66%
TerraUSD
$0.01232277-1.89%
Axelar
$0.37768323-0.54%
Lisk
$0.82250410-5.31%
UMA Protocol
$1.63-1.08%
Cartesi
$0.15759961-1.47%
Amp
$0.00206486-1.54%
Polymath Network
$0.12890000-2.35%
Kyber Network
$0.57663121+0.27%
Braintrust
$0.41101840-5.35%
Nervos Network
$0.00304060-2.85%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02007038-0.17%
OriginTrail
$0.25872588+3.00%
Nano
$0.72981367+0.09%
Celer Network
$0.01719840-2.35%
API3
$1.10+0.45%
iExec RLC
$1.31-4.55%
OMG Network
$0.66129487-2.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+1.60%
Liquity
$0.97159914-2.43%
Syscoin
$0.12495602+2.30%
PlayDapp
$0.15952623-1.41%
Coin98
$0.16205078-4.08%
Numeraire
$13.69-0.60%
SPACE ID
$0.28754021-3.82%
Radicle
$1.64-0.23%
Steem
$0.18390251-1.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.07-1.39%
Dent
$0.00082990-1.39%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31+4.82%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.19369199-1.40%
Chromia
$0.13486048+0.91%
Secret
$0.35977982+1.60%
MetisDAO
$17.30-1.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171431-0.45%
WINkLink
$0.00007408+3.32%
Gitcoin
$1.13-3.15%
Civic
$0.08586879-3.80%
Hashflow
$0.38319115-1.78%
NKN
$0.10277523-2.85%
Celsius
$0.15568832-9.43%
Marlin
$0.00807949-1.98%
COTI
$0.05360145-1.32%
Powerledger
$0.15041704-1.12%
Ren
$0.06421649-1.44%
MOBOX
$0.30699672-2.20%
Keep Network
$0.11258776-2.17%
Bifrost
$0.04760450-1.74%
Request
$0.07856111-1.26%
Bancor
$0.39728254-0.81%
Spell Token
$0.00049755-3.40%
Galxe
$1.24-1.21%
Storj
$0.39248187-25.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.71390991+2.65%
Sun Token
$0.00564587-0.81%
LCX
$0.06594804-4.92%
ARPA
$0.05144452-3.23%
Aavegotchi
$0.96219784-1.22%
SuperRare
$0.07767813+0.18%
XYO Network
$0.00370747-1.01%
CEEK VR
$0.05570649-2.37%
Stormx
$0.00415514-3.57%
Boba Network
$0.13280647-2.96%
Moonriver
$6.23+7.42%
Raydium
$0.20570327-1.43%
Voyager Token
$0.15135018+5.26%
TrueFi
$0.04179728-3.00%
Origin Protocol
$0.08785748+2.67%
Serum
$0.11833726-11.24%
Badger DAO
$2.23-0.42%
WazirX
$0.09552262-0.87%
Index Chain
$0.05858537-4.44%
Alien Worlds
$0.01179621-1.96%
Reef
$0.00182535-1.69%
RACA
$0.00012214-0.84%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52963687-3.12%
GAS
$2.65+1.00%
Saitama
$0.00081733-3.36%
Polkastarter
$0.34749469+5.62%
Orchid
$0.05454499-1.69%
LooksRare
$0.05815293-2.14%
BarnBridge
$3.33+0.18%
MXC
$0.01265306-1.59%
Alchemix
$15.77-2.91%
Quickswap
$62.40-8.30%
Onyxcoin
$0.00116083-0.32%
Enzyme
$19.27+4.34%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15038481-3.11%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.26743212+3.30%
Keep3rV1
$56.95-0.95%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13785411+5.94%
DIA
$0.25376014-1.06%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.57+2.51%
Augur
$3.02-7.33%
Blue Zelle
$0.05938856+0.34%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15560154+0.55%
CLV
$0.03783109+0.34%
Star Atlas
$0.00158280-0.62%
district0x
$0.02620000+26.30%
Stafi
$0.31526102-2.43%
Harvest Finance
$25.67-3.74%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00388141+0.21%
Rarible
$1.17+0.27%
Tokemak
$0.69579403-1.69%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01393843-1.96%
Quantstamp
$0.01241124-0.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03090669-0.27%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.56-0.67%
Pepe
$0.00000174+2.99%
Threshold
$0.02381456+0.42%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10884405-2.49%
Tether
$0.99964241-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99962729-0.02%
Dai
$0.99925944-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

BlockFi Bankruptcy Plans Opposed by FTX, Three Arrows, and SEC

Multiple defunct crypto companies are now scrambling to resolve complex financial ties as they seek to repay creditors and customers

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJul 6, 2023 at 8:51 a.m. UTC
BlockFi's bankruptcy plans are facing multiple objections (Ivan Radic/Flickr)

BlockFi's bankruptcy plans are facing multiple objections (Ivan Radic/Flickr)

Proposals put forward by defunct crypto lender BlockFi are an abuse of bankruptcy rules, according to a Wednesday legal filing made by FTX, with over a billion dollars of disputed transactions at stake.

BlockFi’s plans, set to be discussed at a July 13 New Jersey court hearing, were also opposed by liquidated hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and by federal regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FTX, which bailed out the troubled lender last year before itself filing for bankruptcy in November, says its sizable claims against BlockFi have been unfairly downgraded by the proposed plan.

“BlockFi Debtors believe some bankruptcy wand can be waived to make the FTX Debtors’ claims disappear… without satisfying basic procedural fairness and due process requirements” in a proposed wind-up plan filed in June, FTX said. “This is abuse of the plan process.”

FTX cites hundreds of millions of dollars of repayments and collateral linked to a loan with FTX’s trading arm Alameda Research, and $1 billion in collateral pledges made by Emergent Fidelity, a company set up by FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried to hold shares in Robinhood (HOOD).

The filings are an attempt to unravel complex financial transactions among crypto companies which are now undergoing separate bankruptcy cases as they attempt to repay customers and other creditors. BlockFi may also have claims against FTX in parallel proceedings being held in Delaware, to which FTX’s lawyers “expect to object,” the filing said.

Three Arrows Capital, which says it’s owed over $220 million by BlockFi, also protested that it wasn’t being given a chance to contest fraud allegations, while the SEC said proposed clauses to release BlockFi and its management were overly vague and broad.

After the SEC voiced similar objections in relation to crypto lender Voyager, legal delays meant Binance.US pulled out of its offer to buy the company. BlockFi’s creditors have also argued that its bankruptcy plan is a costly and elaborate way to free executives from legal responsibility for poor financial decisions, and have said the company should simply be liquidated.

Read more: ‘End the Extortion:’ BlockFi Creditors File to Liquidate Estate

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jack Schickler
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.