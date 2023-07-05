Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Payments Platform Nuggets Working With Bank of England on Privacy Layer for Digital Pound

The BofE said in February that a digital pound was likely needed, but that it will not make a decision on issuing one until at least 2025.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJul 5, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
The Bank of England (Camomile Shumba / CoinDesk)

The Bank of England (Camomile Shumba / CoinDesk)

Payments platform Nuggets is working with the Bank of England to develop a privacy and identity layer for a potential digital pound, according to a press release on Wednesday.

The platform, which enables decentralized identity, plans to design a private and secure system to prevent the tracking and correlation of transactions, as well as prevent fraud and money laundering.

The Bank of England launched its consultation on a central bank digital currency in February, and said then that a digital pound was likely needed but that it would not make a decision on issuing one until at least 2025. Digital pound privacy is a topic that has been raised by lawmakers in the past.

Nuggets said that it plans to implement zero-knowledge proofs on its privacy layer, which will enable people to verify their identity without sharing their data.

Read more: UK Will Need New Laws to Accommodate Future Digital Pound, Lawyers Say

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Camomile Shumba
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.