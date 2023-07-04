Voyager Creditors Billed $5.1M for March-May by Law Firm

Bitcoin
$30,978.04+1.01%
Ethereum
$1,953.98+0.47%
Binance Coin
$245.79-0.53%
XRP
$0.48848153+1.33%
Cardano
$0.29660300+1.42%
Dogecoin
$0.06851995+0.63%
Litecoin
$107.88-3.77%
Solana
$19.22-0.87%
Tron
$0.07736023+0.97%
Polkadot
$5.46-0.78%
Polygon
$0.70670866+2.85%
Bitcoin Cash
$282.73-4.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,986.30+1.49%
Avalanche
$13.26+0.23%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000775+1.00%
Uniswap
$5.53-2.15%
Binance USD
$0.99976385-0.03%
Chainlink
$6.49-1.24%
Monero
$169.42+0.35%
Cosmos
$9.82-0.04%
Stellar
$0.10562200-2.07%
Ethereum Classic
$20.02-1.16%
Filecoin
$4.61-1.93%
Lido DAO
$2.22+1.99%
Internet Computer
$4.45-1.41%
Aptos
$8.11+10.32%
Hedera
$0.04972474-1.71%
Quant
$109.22-1.54%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.90%
Crypto.com
$0.05699518+0.18%
VeChain
$0.02026900-2.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.44-2.33%
The Graph
$0.12777267+1.36%
Aave
$75.45+8.35%
Stacks
$0.72183907-1.31%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+1.23%
Algorand
$0.12620133+0.91%
Elrond
$35.68-0.05%
Fantom
$0.31856403+0.29%
Bitcoin SV
$46.05-4.49%
Maker
$983.72+8.68%
Optimism
$1.35+0.34%
The Sandbox
$0.45161244+1.48%
EOS
$0.75509700-1.43%
ApeCoin
$2.20-0.00%
Render Token
$2.17+5.79%
Tezos
$0.84810000+0.01%
Immutable X
$0.75768950-1.90%
Theta
$0.76793148+0.11%
Rocket Pool
$38.94-0.10%
Decentraland
$0.40664789+0.02%
Axie Infinity
$6.32+1.42%
BitDAO
$0.49802476+1.86%
Synthetix
$2.26-3.76%
Flow
$0.67184251-8.63%
Injective Protocol
$8.62-2.61%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79389293+4.00%
NEO
$9.65+1.16%
eCash
$0.00003475-3.92%
Gala
$0.02553816+0.35%
Kava.io
$0.96668282+1.12%
IOTA
$0.18619089+0.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00008701+0.20%
PAX Gold
$1,898.47+0.10%
Mina
$0.51710915+2.57%
Compound
$67.11+4.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+1.26%
Woo Network
$0.25782533+2.42%
Dash
$37.66-1.23%
Chiliz
$0.07966696+1.35%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88419227+1.16%
Zilliqa
$0.02174057+0.42%
Nexo
$0.63036372-1.14%
dYdX
$1.99-6.32%
THORChain
$1.10+1.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.58-0.41%
Enjin
$0.31593135+1.10%
1inch Network
$0.33383111+2.42%
Convex Finance
$3.98+3.62%
Celo
$0.61389032+6.60%
Loopring
$0.24608655+1.28%
Gnosis
$118.08+0.23%
Qtum
$2.91+3.64%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20426200-0.81%
Mask Network
$3.56-2.59%
Flare
$0.01482296+0.63%
Zcash
$33.10-2.64%
NEM
$0.03050973+3.34%
FLOKI
$0.00002752+2.31%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.37-2.78%
BLUR
$0.35911644+0.65%
Oasis Network
$0.05204907+1.29%
Illuvium
$46.63+0.70%
Decred
$16.76+5.55%
Holo
$0.00142875+1.75%
Ravencoin
$0.02116726+4.72%
Fetch.ai
$0.24077871+0.05%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.44+0.72%
Stepn
$0.23702240+3.20%
Kusama
$25.95-3.17%
Yearn Finance
$6,855.09-3.68%
EthereumPoW
$2.09-0.50%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.93%
SXP
$0.37807674+0.72%
ICON
$0.22284396+1.09%
Balancer
$4.98+1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00427291+0.16%
Astar
$0.04567671+1.00%
Helium
$1.41+3.93%
Audius
$0.19082035+1.22%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65272801+0.20%
Waves
$1.95+2.26%
Ankr
$0.02371891+0.62%
IoTeX
$0.02022606+1.30%
Golem
$0.18907199-0.36%
0x
$0.21604243+0.82%
Moonbeam
$0.26628203-0.69%
SafePal
$0.48111413+0.87%
Siacoin
$0.00331637-1.68%
Harmony
$0.01378692+5.91%
Band Protocol
$1.30+0.65%
Aragon
$4.13+3.44%
Wax
$0.04889213-0.62%
Biconomy
$0.25507844+4.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33531115+1.79%
DigiByte
$0.00874631+17.74%
Joe
$0.41585572+0.58%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18907636+2.75%
Skale
$0.02948250+3.02%
Synapse
$0.71133150-3.22%
Livepeer
$4.77-0.89%
Sushiswap
$0.69799753-0.69%
Gains Network
$4.41+1.57%
Horizen
$9.54+4.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.62599254+0.21%
TerraUSD
$0.01266786+1.58%
Axelar
$0.37983406-0.18%
Amp
$0.00212516+1.48%
UMA Protocol
$1.64-0.67%
Cartesi
$0.16061037+1.91%
Lisk
$0.81533377-0.47%
Polymath Network
$0.12960000+1.81%
Braintrust
$0.42411334-3.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00315924+0.63%
Kyber Network
$0.57096414+0.19%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02053178-2.01%
Celer Network
$0.01777505+3.38%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+1.15%
iExec RLC
$1.36+0.41%
Nano
$0.73434409+0.18%
Verge
$0.00578974+20.96%
OriginTrail
$0.24974368+1.54%
OMG Network
$0.68163152-0.58%
API3
$1.09+0.81%
Syscoin
$0.12730312+1.57%
Coin98
$0.17009263+5.51%
Liquity
$0.97509192+0.46%
PlayDapp
$0.16026585-0.29%
Numeraire
$13.54+0.65%
SPACE ID
$0.29541478+2.32%
Secret
$0.39413917+21.14%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.11-0.12%
MetisDAO
$18.88-2.40%
Radicle
$1.63-0.19%
Dent
$0.00083778+4.49%
Steem
$0.17979712-1.35%
Merit Circle
$0.19793995+3.43%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Celsius
$0.18314156-2.66%
Chromia
$0.13486440+1.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.22-3.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00174921+1.13%
Gitcoin
$1.17+2.51%
WINkLink
$0.00007227+3.03%
Civic
$0.08443818+0.02%
Hashflow
$0.38543213+1.46%
NKN
$0.10315357+1.52%
COTI
$0.05491159+0.18%
Marlin
$0.00820128+3.85%
Ren
$0.06497319+2.22%
Powerledger
$0.14721942-0.08%
Bifrost
$0.04892980+0.94%
Keep Network
$0.11308925+3.63%
MOBOX
$0.30704278+0.94%
Bancor
$0.40933386+2.85%
Request
$0.07911090+1.79%
Spell Token
$0.00051287+4.25%
Galxe
$1.29+1.03%
LCX
$0.07031141-1.61%
ARPA
$0.05541869+1.24%
Sun Token
$0.00568531+2.87%
Storj
$0.35143147+0.48%
XYO Network
$0.00391515+6.05%
SuperRare
$0.07858285+1.92%
Aavegotchi
$0.94091200-0.58%
CEEK VR
$0.05756092+0.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.61211754+1.61%
Boba Network
$0.13497293-0.07%
TrueFi
$0.04289247+2.59%
Voyager Token
$0.15464702-1.93%
Index Chain
$0.06138636+3.02%
Stormx
$0.00410783+2.63%
WazirX
$0.09852412+6.07%
Badger DAO
$2.25+0.56%
Raydium
$0.20217601-0.54%
Reef
$0.00191102+4.19%
Alien Worlds
$0.01199008+0.01%
RACA
$0.00012776-3.60%
Origin Protocol
$0.08488326+1.74%
Serum
$0.11440430-12.16%
Moonriver
$5.90+3.03%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.54862507-0.57%
Saitama
$0.00088576+1.14%
GAS
$2.69+1.44%
Orchid
$0.06262843+20.31%
LooksRare
$0.06144212+1.23%
Polkastarter
$0.33222948+2.97%
MXC
$0.01277917+0.18%
BarnBridge
$3.35+1.37%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15704968+1.38%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119263+1.12%
Keep3rV1
$58.11+4.81%
Augur
$3.53+0.25%
Alchemix
$14.77+1.30%
Quickswap
$59.18+6.80%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.13%
DIA
$0.25364738+2.33%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13235970-3.00%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25193674-0.50%
Enzyme
$17.71+1.33%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.51+1.22%
Blue Zelle
$0.05868221+0.15%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15446182+3.84%
CLV
$0.03997417+8.38%
Star Atlas
$0.00166558+1.51%
district0x
$0.02649951+1.14%
Stafi
$0.31820610+4.78%
Harvest Finance
$25.85+4.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00377773+0.78%
Rarible
$1.22+0.36%
Tokemak
$0.70489285+1.82%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01387164+3.13%
Quantstamp
$0.01281292+0.65%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03237782+1.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.48-12.71%
Pepe
$0.00000174+7.93%
Threshold
$0.02307192+0.75%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11157386+1.65%
Tether
$0.99986477-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99975211-0.04%
Dai
$0.99930376-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Voyager Creditors Billed $5.1M for March-May by Law Firm

Latest bill brings total compensation bills to $16.4 million for bankruptcy and restructuring firm.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconJul 4, 2023 at 5:52 a.m. UTC
Voyager's bankrupcy has left creditors in the lurch. (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Voyager's bankrupcy has left creditors in the lurch. (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

McDermott Will & Emery, a law firm representing Voyager’s committee of unsecured creditors, has billed the group $5.1 million for the work it completed from March to May.

This latest bill brings the total compensation charged to the group to $16.4 million, above the $11.2 million that was budgeted as part of the restructuring process. So far, the creditors have paid out $8.9 million of this billed compensation.

Some of the largest areas of billings from McDermott attorneys for the period include $1 million billed for 970.9 hours of work on plan and disclosure settlement, which involves discussing sale options with the Debtors and meeting potential buyers and examining objections presented by other stakeholders.

In prior fee periods, significant work in this category was done on a potential sale of the company’s assets to FTX, a deal that collapsed with the bankruptcy of the exchange.

All of this comes on top of a $1.1 million bill Voyager, the debtor, paid to the law firm Kirkland & Ellis for work it's done to represent the exchange (the debtors in this case).

The 2022 market downturn led to many bankruptcies, which have been profitable for law firms, with firms like FTX and Celsius spending over $200 million and $50 million, respectively, on legal fees.

However, critics argue that these high costs and long legal processes reduce the amount of money available for creditors as more and more of it is spent on legal fees.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
VoyagerVoyager Digital