Probability for U.S. Approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Fairly High: Bernstein

Bitcoin
$30,644.04+0.39%
Ethereum
$1,962.59+2.29%
Binance Coin
$249.36+1.52%
XRP
$0.48424171+1.02%
Cardano
$0.29475000+1.70%
Dogecoin
$0.06778580+0.88%
Litecoin
$109.74-1.24%
Solana
$19.47+2.15%
Tron
$0.07760766+2.62%
Polkadot
$5.46+3.41%
Polygon
$0.68880365+3.18%
Bitcoin Cash
$294.18-2.08%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,670.15+0.47%
Avalanche
$13.25+2.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000771+1.81%
Uniswap
$5.61-0.40%
Binance USD
$0.99960110-0.02%
Chainlink
$6.61+1.88%
Monero
$170.32+3.38%
Cosmos
$9.88+4.15%
Stellar
$0.10652800-1.09%
Ethereum Classic
$20.16-0.56%
Filecoin
$4.71+16.31%
Internet Computer
$4.43+6.22%
Lido DAO
$2.18+3.01%
Hedera
$0.05109398+2.14%
Quant
$109.31-1.58%
Aptos
$7.50+3.01%
Arbitrum
$1.18+3.88%
VeChain
$0.02045930+0.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05689318+0.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.46+0.26%
The Graph
$0.13490154+26.30%
Aave
$70.33-2.87%
Stacks
$0.73005030+6.78%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.29%
Algorand
$0.12850726+4.51%
Elrond
$36.05+2.75%
Bitcoin SV
$47.44-4.15%
Fantom
$0.31742224+3.91%
Optimism
$1.35+1.22%
EOS
$0.76097700+0.71%
The Sandbox
$0.44795117+0.95%
Maker
$917.62+4.07%
ApeCoin
$2.21+0.81%
Immutable X
$0.77102226+4.60%
Tezos
$0.85590000+4.81%
Render Token
$2.13+5.36%
Flow
$0.74803086+9.96%
Theta
$0.77185682+2.50%
Rocket Pool
$39.54+9.45%
Decentraland
$0.40766254+1.61%
Axie Infinity
$6.34+1.72%
Synthetix
$2.25-5.20%
BitDAO
$0.49343833+13.85%
Injective Protocol
$8.89+4.74%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77005667-0.26%
NEO
$9.46-2.34%
eCash
$0.00003427-4.61%
Gala
$0.02560378+3.09%
Kava.io
$0.97461019+3.78%
IOTA
$0.18580528+0.72%
Luna Classic
$0.00008718+0.01%
PAX Gold
$1,888.64-0.44%
Mina
$0.51373345+4.83%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+2.05%
Compound
$62.37-1.37%
Dash
$37.48-2.16%
Woo Network
$0.24670012-3.74%
Chiliz
$0.07899254+1.94%
Zilliqa
$0.02192885+2.35%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87649484+1.61%
dYdX
$2.12-0.33%
Nexo
$0.63509081+0.09%
PancakeSwap
$1.61+1.32%
THORChain
$1.08+1.85%
Celo
$0.64466739+30.26%
1inch Network
$0.33714676+4.48%
Enjin
$0.31441545+2.35%
Convex Finance
$3.92+4.63%
Gnosis
$118.34+2.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20512000+1.70%
Loopring
$0.24466269+4.16%
Mask Network
$3.69+3.46%
Qtum
$2.75-4.10%
Zcash
$33.52+0.11%
Flare
$0.01495593+2.53%
FLOKI
$0.00002851+6.53%
BLUR
$0.37387495+10.32%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.45-4.76%
NEM
$0.02956681+1.36%
Illuvium
$46.86+1.91%
Oasis Network
$0.05182603+2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.24654048+5.65%
Holo
$0.00142161+3.39%
Decred
$16.06+2.23%
Ravencoin
$0.02041749+1.56%
Kusama
$27.06+4.47%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.37+0.91%
Stepn
$0.23230149+2.56%
Yearn Finance
$7,094.55+6.23%
EthereumPoW
$2.12+1.28%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.79%
SXP
$0.37705392-0.34%
ICON
$0.22300455+2.45%
JasmyCoin
$0.00431172+4.18%
Balancer
$4.91+1.96%
Audius
$0.19146840+4.53%
Astar
$0.04526484+3.84%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65000823+1.61%
Helium
$1.35-2.59%
Ankr
$0.02365160+1.35%
Waves
$1.92+2.31%
Golem
$0.19151049+2.76%
IoTeX
$0.02013710+1.87%
0x
$0.21540859+0.60%
Moonbeam
$0.27190766+4.74%
SafePal
$0.48409476+2.13%
Siacoin
$0.00330910+1.99%
Band Protocol
$1.31+2.82%
Wax
$0.04939059+2.29%
Harmony
$0.01328686+4.56%
Aragon
$4.08+3.12%
Biconomy
$0.24887896+2.46%
Ocean Protocol
$0.33383746+3.72%
Synapse
$0.76063304+4.83%
Joe
$0.41488449+3.54%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18646968+1.19%
Sushiswap
$0.70596635+3.02%
Livepeer
$4.80+2.75%
Gains Network
$4.41+4.31%
Skale
$0.02873593+4.13%
Stargate Finance
$0.62461870+9.25%
DigiByte
$0.00772208+7.00%
Horizen
$8.89+2.02%
TerraUSD
$0.01238779+1.07%
UMA Protocol
$1.66+3.03%
Axelar
$0.37932602-1.07%
Amp
$0.00210756+2.37%
Cartesi
$0.15950313+5.16%
Lisk
$0.81461660-0.02%
Polymath Network
$0.13070000+3.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00314889+5.65%
Braintrust
$0.41993800+0.04%
Kyber Network
$0.57299940+2.89%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02098208+4.45%
Celer Network
$0.01771158+6.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018+3.83%
iExec RLC
$1.36+2.84%
Nano
$0.73248509-0.23%
OMG Network
$0.69179719+5.29%
OriginTrail
$0.25171068+3.87%
Verge
$0.00578736+79.70%
API3
$1.09+4.42%
Liquity
$0.99821129+4.61%
Syscoin
$0.12604417+1.51%
PlayDapp
$0.16115096+1.31%
Coin98
$0.16246041+3.24%
Numeraire
$13.74+2.96%
MetisDAO
$19.46+1.32%
SPACE ID
$0.29117874+4.36%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.10+3.34%
Celsius
$0.19264954+2.28%
Radicle
$1.63+1.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.33+1.63%
Steem
$0.18098628-0.40%
Dent
$0.00081967+3.62%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Merit Circle
$0.19513902+3.20%
Chromia
$0.13365550+2.42%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00174218+1.67%
Secret
$0.34166660+5.72%
Gitcoin
$1.17+4.04%
Hashflow
$0.39219321+5.96%
WINkLink
$0.00007099+3.35%
Civic
$0.08430715+0.03%
NKN
$0.10348220+5.17%
COTI
$0.05515515+3.69%
Marlin
$0.00804688+3.54%
Ren
$0.06461871+3.71%
Powerledger
$0.14860541+2.20%
MOBOX
$0.30696929+2.31%
Bifrost
$0.04803359+2.87%
Spell Token
$0.00052043+9.33%
Keep Network
$0.11086054+2.19%
Galxe
$1.29+1.79%
Request
$0.07808324+1.12%
Bancor
$0.40011285+3.15%
ARPA
$0.05629733+3.39%
LCX
$0.07126055+4.36%
Sun Token
$0.00558128+1.75%
Storj
$0.34364535-3.46%
SuperRare
$0.07984260+11.84%
Aavegotchi
$0.94682815+0.16%
Adventure Gold
$0.62099532+7.40%
CEEK VR
$0.05743742+2.45%
Serum
$0.12746861-2.55%
XYO Network
$0.00370425+1.04%
Boba Network
$0.13673733+0.29%
Raydium
$0.20877324+3.86%
TrueFi
$0.04238747+2.58%
RACA
$0.00013404+15.19%
Voyager Token
$0.15214773+1.48%
Stormx
$0.00404981+1.64%
Index Chain
$0.06040666+2.82%
Badger DAO
$2.23+1.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01214821+3.73%
WazirX
$0.09505263+3.99%
Origin Protocol
$0.08456851+4.53%
Reef
$0.00186138+3.59%
Moonriver
$5.78+2.39%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55103620+3.27%
Saitama
$0.00087926+4.55%
GAS
$2.64-1.87%
LooksRare
$0.06160455+4.91%
Polkastarter
$0.33059287+4.94%
Orchid
$0.05271064+2.44%
BarnBridge
$3.36+2.22%
MXC
$0.01258975-0.56%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15777647+2.80%
Onyxcoin
$0.00118219+0.74%
Augur
$3.51+1.62%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.83%
Keep3rV1
$56.09+2.90%
Quickswap
$59.21+12.92%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13685513-0.42%
Alchemix
$14.60+2.67%
DIA
$0.25107248+1.97%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24920152-0.28%
Enzyme
$17.52+1.08%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.48-0.90%
Blue Zelle
$0.05885594+3.98%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14967513+1.49%
CLV
$0.03837753+5.14%
Star Atlas
$0.00166248+4.48%
district0x
$0.02640000-0.36%
Stafi
$0.30603603+0.44%
Harvest Finance
$24.99+1.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00382534+1.96%
Rarible
$1.24+2.61%
Tokemak
$0.72294766+4.70%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01355428-1.75%
Quantstamp
$0.01292187+5.45%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03355138-2.97%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.62-4.76%
Pepe
$0.00000182+18.45%
Threshold
$0.02303100+1.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.11142761+3.87%
Tether
$0.99970280-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99979158-0.03%
Dai
$0.99937801-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Probability for U.S. Approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Fairly High: Bernstein

The lack of a spot ETF leads to the growth of over-the-counter products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which are more expensive, illiquid and inefficient, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconJul 3, 2023 at 10:52 a.m. UTC
(Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) stance on spot bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded-funds (ETF) is a difficult one to hold, and the probability for approval is fairly high, brokerage firm Bernstein said in a research report Monday.

Bernstein notes that the SEC had already allowed futures based bitcoin ETFs, and recently approved leverage based futures ETFs on the premise that futures pricing comes from a regulated exchange like the CME.

According to analysts led by Gautam Chhugani, the SEC believes that a bitcoin spot ETF would not be dependable because the “spot exchanges (e.g. Coinbase) are not under its regulation, and thus spot prices are not reliable and prone to manipulation.”

The regulator has yet to approve a spot bitcoin ETF despite receiving numerous applications. A unit of Blackrock filed paperwork last month for the formation of a spot bitcoin ETF. This prompted other asset managers such as Invesco and Wisdom Tree to apply or reapply for a bitcoin ETF product.

The report flagged Grayscale's bid to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund (ETF), currently before an appeals court.

“The court did not sound convinced that the futures price is not derived from the spot price, and thus to allow a futures based ETF and not allow spot sounds like a difficult pill to swallow for the courts,” the analysts wrote.

Furthermore, the industry has also now suggested a surveillance agreement between the spot exchange operator and a regulated exchange such as Nasdaq, the report said.

The lack of a bitcoin spot ETF leads to the growth of over-the-counter products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which are more expensive, illiquid and inefficient, the broker said. Grayscale is owned by CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG).

“SEC would rather bring in a regulated bitcoin ETF led by more mainstream Wall Street participants and with surveillance from existing regulated exchanges, than having to deal with a Grayscale OTC product filling the institutional gap,” the report said.

Read more: U.S. Has Room for a Compliant Crypto ETF to Grow Market Share as a Bitcoin On-Ramp: Bernstein

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image
Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.