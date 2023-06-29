Binance Crypto Custody License Application Denied by German Regulator BaFin: Report
The firm told CoinDesk that it is continuing to comply with BaFin requirements in "a detailed and ongoing process."
Germany's financial watchdog has decided not to grant crypto exchange Binance a custody license, news publication Finance Forward reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report added that it's unclear if the denial was a formal decision from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) or an intention expressed in ongoing discussions.
"While we are unable to share details of conversations with regulators, we continue to work to comply with BaFin‘s requirements. As expected, this is a detailed and ongoing process. We are confident that we have the right team and measures in place to continue our discussions with regulators in Germany,” a Binance spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CoinDesk.
BaFin declined to comment on individual companies due professional secrecy requirements in Germany.
Finance Forward reported on June 26 that Binance had withdrawn its application for regulatory approval in Austria. The company has also given up its registration with Cyprus' securities regulator, and decided to quit the Netherlands after a failed attempt to register. It was also ordered to halt operations in Belgium, just as it faces allegations from the U.S. securities regulator for allegedly operating an unregistered trading platform.
The company has said it is streamlining its European strategy in preparation for the EU's new crypto regulation, which will allow crypto firms to operate throughout the single market by winning regulatory approval in one of those markets.
"Binance remains committed to working collaboratively with regulators around the world and we are additionally focused on getting our business ready to be fully compliant with the new EU rules on crypto-assets (MiCA),” the spokesperson for Binance said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.