EU Publishes Digital Euro Bill Featuring Privacy Controls, Offline Guarantee

“A digital euro would also enhance the integrity and safety of the European payment system at a time when growing geopolitical tensions make us more vulnerable to attacks to our critical infrastructure,” be available “to everyone, everywhere, for free,” and could stimulate innovation and competition in a market dominated by a few major players, mostly from the U.S., said Dombrovskis in the post co-authored with European Central Bank’s (ECB) Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta.