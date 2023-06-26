Singapore's MAS Proposes Design Framework for Interoperable Digital Asset Networks

Bitcoin
$30,317.81-1.05%
Ethereum
$1,879.20-1.89%
Binance Coin
$237.25-0.91%
XRP
$0.48149910-2.30%
Cardano
$0.28870600-2.92%
Dogecoin
$0.06581306-2.59%
Solana
$16.93-1.40%
Tron
$0.07385564+0.33%
Polkadot
$5.20+0.39%
Litecoin
$87.95-0.88%
Polygon
$0.65984907-1.52%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,473.75-0.52%
Avalanche
$13.60+0.81%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000772-2.70%
Binance USD
$0.99950705-0.07%
Uniswap
$5.47+2.33%
Bitcoin Cash
$194.36-4.42%
Chainlink
$6.18-2.07%
Monero
$164.52+0.06%
Cosmos
$9.44-2.18%
Ethereum Classic
$18.24-3.15%
Stellar
$0.09142000-0.36%
Internet Computer
$4.27-2.22%
Filecoin
$4.05-0.30%
Lido DAO
$1.93-1.57%
Hedera
$0.05059670-3.88%
Aptos
$7.64+0.10%
Quant
$106.16-0.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05721971-2.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.58+10.15%
Arbitrum
$1.14+1.70%
VeChain
$0.01857777+0.61%
Stacks
$0.75099173+2.54%
The Graph
$0.11095854-2.53%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.18%
Algorand
$0.13420954-3.62%
Aave
$65.28-10.88%
ApeCoin
$2.42+5.38%
Fantom
$0.31842057-1.60%
Elrond
$34.15-3.26%
Optimism
$1.32-2.97%
EOS
$0.73665000+0.06%
The Sandbox
$0.43207585-3.12%
Immutable X
$0.74158106+0.02%
Tezos
$0.80998700-2.49%
Theta
$0.74599408-4.75%
Decentraland
$0.38664457-4.03%
Bitcoin SV
$36.20-1.65%
Synthetix
$2.15-4.40%
Axie Infinity
$5.73-4.56%
Gala
$0.02626890-3.87%
NEO
$8.97-2.05%
Maker
$690.12-3.49%
Kava.io
$1.04-3.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69296670-4.22%
Injective Protocol
$7.43+4.72%
Flow
$0.54992448-2.01%
Luna Classic
$0.00009145-0.69%
IOTA
$0.18284003-0.62%
PAX Gold
$1,914.56+0.41%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.10%
Mina
$0.49562290-0.71%
eCash
$0.00002346-3.60%
Chiliz
$0.07867706-2.56%
Dash
$35.06-1.99%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91515214-1.04%
Woo Network
$0.21351298-0.35%
Nexo
$0.64499794-0.41%
Zilliqa
$0.02038479-2.91%
PancakeSwap
$1.54+0.49%
dYdX
$1.94-2.61%
THORChain
$1.01-1.25%
Flare
$0.01607107-3.08%
Enjin
$0.29851608-3.96%
Loopring
$0.23683528-3.44%
Mask Network
$3.55-4.00%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19529600-2.61%
Convex Finance
$3.68-3.95%
FLOKI
$0.00002652-3.33%
NEM
$0.02919684-2.99%
Zcash
$30.66+1.11%
Illuvium
$46.93-2.87%
Oasis Network
$0.05078951-1.24%
Qtum
$2.41-0.94%
BLUR
$0.35002679-1.45%
Compound
$36.51-5.86%
Holo
$0.00140564-3.36%
Celo
$0.48387264-6.61%
Stepn
$0.23402977-1.50%
Fetch.ai
$0.22740762-2.77%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.28%
Ravencoin
$0.01927885-3.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.88-1.71%
Kusama
$25.14-2.15%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.77-4.36%
Decred
$14.30-4.83%
EthereumPoW
$2.00-4.85%
Yearn Finance
$6,509.05-0.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00440581-2.19%
ICON
$0.21942355-4.44%
SXP
$0.36802345-4.94%
Waves
$2.05-11.98%
Audius
$0.19203189-3.92%
Ankr
$0.02446540-3.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65731997-1.58%
IoTeX
$0.01996794-3.13%
Helium
$1.29+1.08%
Moonbeam
$0.27055277-3.51%
0x
$0.20821942-1.34%
SafePal
$0.45780292-0.50%
Band Protocol
$1.29-2.40%
Aragon
$4.01-1.57%
Harmony
$0.01298961-1.97%
Wax
$0.04810201-3.46%
Siacoin
$0.00309995-1.43%
Joe
$0.40680318-6.00%
Sushiswap
$0.68916589-3.48%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18178477-0.54%
Braintrust
$0.52607131+0.00%
Synapse
$0.67343992-2.10%
Skale
$0.02816601-1.41%
Livepeer
$4.39-1.15%
Gains Network
$4.06-0.63%
Stargate Finance
$0.60393956-2.61%
Amp
$0.00217238-2.56%
UMA Protocol
$1.66-2.49%
TerraUSD
$0.01224183-0.70%
Lisk
$0.81718406-1.14%
DigiByte
$0.00699945-2.29%
Polymath Network
$0.12660000-7.72%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02259546-1.39%
Cartesi
$0.15007397-3.86%
Kyber Network
$0.56277669-6.84%
iExec RLC
$1.39-1.40%
Nervos Network
$0.00298029-1.65%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000018-2.17%
Syscoin
$0.13286567-2.33%
OMG Network
$0.67057859-5.76%
Nano
$0.70115001-1.48%
SPACE ID
$0.31780295-1.74%
MetisDAO
$20.51-2.03%
Numeraire
$13.29-2.33%
Steem
$0.18145446-1.39%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080150-1.57%
Chromia
$0.13385151-2.10%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20+0.64%
Secret
$0.34801780-4.37%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00172628-2.89%
Civic
$0.08237226-1.51%
WINkLink
$0.00006867-1.73%
NKN
$0.09844986-2.26%
Ren
$0.06392407-4.16%
Keep Network
$0.11579850-4.63%
MOBOX
$0.31073681-1.78%
COTI
$0.05035487-3.89%
Request
$0.07858205-2.72%
Bifrost
$0.04704646+1.85%
Bancor
$0.39100064-2.64%
Spell Token
$0.00048307-2.92%
Sun Token
$0.00568372-1.13%
Celsius
$0.12494717-5.24%
CEEK VR
$0.05785890-6.15%
XYO Network
$0.00367721-2.25%
Serum
$0.12125113+17.22%
SuperRare
$0.07231654-7.80%
Index Chain
$0.06066051-3.64%
WazirX
$0.09516864-5.80%
Stormx
$0.00394175-2.77%
Raydium
$0.19197411-1.16%
Moonriver
$5.77-2.33%
Reef
$0.00175847-1.03%
Saitama
$0.00089731-2.09%
RACA
$0.00011746-2.15%
Storj
$0.27073071-3.23%
Augur
$4.85-3.97%
Voyager Token
$0.13053190+7.08%
Adventure Gold
$0.47005222-3.52%
GAS
$2.55-2.51%
LooksRare
$0.06299338-1.88%
Polkastarter
$0.31517940-1.49%
Orchid
$0.05238623-2.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15993116-0.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14661577-3.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000003.01%
Verge
$0.00161445-6.18%
Enzyme
$17.89-3.05%
Quickswap
$54.90-3.91%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.52-4.45%
Blue Zelle
$0.05839499-2.87%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15174880-3.73%
district0x
$0.02780000-1.07%
CLV
$0.03486614-3.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00164145-4.16%
Stafi
$0.30020993-3.17%
Harvest Finance
$25.02-6.41%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00410423+6.67%
Rarible
$1.15-1.37%
Tokemak
$0.69395884-0.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01307220-1.68%
Quantstamp
$0.01205544+2.18%
Mirror Protocol
$0.04203377+27.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.13+4.93%
Pepe
$0.00000155-3.88%
Tether
$0.99971264-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99959087-0.06%
Dai
$0.99929103-0.09%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Singapore's MAS Proposes Design Framework for Interoperable Digital Asset Networks

Banking giants like Standard Chartered, HSBC and Citi are set to run multiple tokenization trials across wealth management, fixed income and foreign exchange.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconJun 26, 2023 at 11:26 a.m. UTC
Singapore cityscape (Shutterstock)

Singapore (Shutterstock)

Singapore's central bank is proposing ways to design open, interoperable networks for tokenized digital assets.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) presented the framework in a Monday report, which was produced in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) and other financial institutions.

The initiative, Project Guardian, has enlisted 11 institutions to test asset tokenization across financial asset classes. Pilot studies across wealth management, fixed income and foreign exchange will be carried out by banking giants such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, DBS and Citi, according to the announcement.

Standard Chartered, for instance, is developing an initial token offering platform to issue asset-backed security tokens listed on the Singapore Exchange. The bank will work with payments platform Linklogis.

“The initial pilot trade conducted in collaboration with Singapore Exchange and Linklogis proves the viability of assets-backed tokenization as an innovative originate-to-distribute structure, and the potential opportunities it presents to investors to participate in financing real-world economic activity," said Kai Fehr, global head of trade and working capital at Standard Chartered, in a statement.

Singapore's central bank is no fan of the crypto ecosystem, but has stated its commitment to promoting the technologies of the industry to improve existing traditional financial systems.

“While MAS strongly discourages and seeks to restrict speculation in cryptocurrencies, we see much potential for value creation and efficiency gains in the digital asset ecosystem," said Leong Sing Chiong, MAS' deputy managing director of markets and development, in the statement.

Last week, the MAS proposed standards for the use of digital money, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins.

Read more: Central Banks Introduce CBDC, Stablecoin Standards With Amazon, Grab Running Trials

Ian Allison contributed reporting.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.