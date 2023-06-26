Singapore's MAS Proposes Design Framework for Interoperable Digital Asset Networks
Banking giants like Standard Chartered, HSBC and Citi are set to run multiple tokenization trials across wealth management, fixed income and foreign exchange.
Singapore's central bank is proposing ways to design open, interoperable networks for tokenized digital assets.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) presented the framework in a Monday report, which was produced in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) and other financial institutions.
The initiative, Project Guardian, has enlisted 11 institutions to test asset tokenization across financial asset classes. Pilot studies across wealth management, fixed income and foreign exchange will be carried out by banking giants such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, DBS and Citi, according to the announcement.
Standard Chartered, for instance, is developing an initial token offering platform to issue asset-backed security tokens listed on the Singapore Exchange. The bank will work with payments platform Linklogis.
“The initial pilot trade conducted in collaboration with Singapore Exchange and Linklogis proves the viability of assets-backed tokenization as an innovative originate-to-distribute structure, and the potential opportunities it presents to investors to participate in financing real-world economic activity," said Kai Fehr, global head of trade and working capital at Standard Chartered, in a statement.
Singapore's central bank is no fan of the crypto ecosystem, but has stated its commitment to promoting the technologies of the industry to improve existing traditional financial systems.
“While MAS strongly discourages and seeks to restrict speculation in cryptocurrencies, we see much potential for value creation and efficiency gains in the digital asset ecosystem," said Leong Sing Chiong, MAS' deputy managing director of markets and development, in the statement.
Last week, the MAS proposed standards for the use of digital money, including central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins.
Ian Allison contributed reporting.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.