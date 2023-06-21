Fed Chair Powell Says Central Bank Needs ‘Robust’ Role Overseeing U.S. Stablecoins

The panel, led by Chairman Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), will be marking up two crypto bills in late July, McHenry said at the opening of the hearing. A markup is an open session that invites debate or edits to the details of a bill before it gets a committee vote, and McHenry said he’s scheduling the much-debated stablecoin legislation and a wider bill that would set the overall market structure and oversight for cryptocurrencies in the U.S.