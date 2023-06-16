SEC Enforcement Director: 'We're Not Concerned With the Labels' in Crypto Cases

"We will extend our jurisdiction as far as the law allows," Grewal said. "We have tremendous cooperation with a lot of regulators. We meet with them frequently, we have MOUs [memoranda of understanding] with a lot of regulators that facilitate our ability to collect evidence abroad. And I think the more we do that, the more cooperation that exists among regulators, the less space that there is between us and the [U.K.'s] FCA and [Australia's] ASIC and others that we work [with]... I think the less opportunity [there is] for regulatory arbitrage by bad actors."