CFTC to Review Prediction Market Kalshi’s Contracts to Bet on Control of Congress

Bitcoin
$26,325.08+3.15%
Ethereum
$1,717.05+3.24%
Binance Coin
$238.73+1.28%
XRP
$0.47383645-0.87%
Cardano
$0.26255100+0.58%
Dogecoin
$0.06211086+1.17%
Tron
$0.07035953-0.51%
Solana
$15.28+3.91%
Litecoin
$75.98+2.07%
Polkadot
$4.41+1.27%
Polygon
$0.58901158+0.23%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.09%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,337.63+3.35%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000681+1.20%
Avalanche
$11.52+1.31%
Uniswap
$4.54+2.92%
Chainlink
$5.31+0.46%
Cosmos
$8.74+1.27%
Monero
$134.65+0.55%
Ethereum Classic
$15.22+0.98%
Bitcoin Cash
$107.88+3.22%
Stellar
$0.07727100+1.37%
Internet Computer
$3.97+0.45%
Quant
$111.96+14.76%
Filecoin
$3.68+1.13%
Lido DAO
$1.75+4.11%
Hedera
$0.04430658+3.75%
Crypto.com
$0.05279608+0.47%
Aptos
$6.27+1.03%
Arbitrum
$0.97319435+2.81%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21+1.84%
VeChain
$0.01469819-1.34%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.25%
The Graph
$0.09837835+1.50%
Algorand
$0.11592350+3.72%
Elrond
$30.22+2.96%
ApeCoin
$2.09+0.75%
Stacks
$0.54816946+1.95%
Fantom
$0.26733125+3.58%
Aave
$50.79+1.49%
Optimism
$1.13+2.00%
The Sandbox
$0.38087615+1.73%
EOS
$0.62798100-1.64%
Tezos
$0.71700000-0.42%
Theta
$0.65183303+1.26%
Immutable X
$0.61597851+0.67%
Decentraland
$0.33519663+1.04%
Maker
$676.02+4.86%
Synthetix
$1.82+4.43%
Axie Infinity
$4.83+1.53%
NEO
$7.82-0.58%
Luna Classic
$0.00009253-0.20%
Gala
$0.02216318+0.50%
Curve DAO Token
$0.62085256+2.41%
PAX Gold
$1,943.44+0.59%
Bitcoin SV
$25.56+1.70%
Injective Protocol
$6.04+2.76%
BitTorrent
$0.00000051-3.32%
Flow
$0.46534818+1.67%
Kava.io
$0.76372348+0.81%
IOTA
$0.15769014+3.12%
eCash
$0.00002000+1.31%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.92832478+9.13%
Mina
$0.41220273+2.43%
Chiliz
$0.06691725+0.56%
Dash
$30.60+3.38%
Nexo
$0.60476725+0.24%
Woo Network
$0.17853671+4.92%
PancakeSwap
$1.40+3.58%
Mask Network
$3.53+2.63%
Zilliqa
$0.01729921+2.10%
dYdX
$1.69+4.98%
Loopring
$0.21549101+1.11%
Flare
$0.01444902+0.62%
Convex Finance
$3.38+4.17%
Enjin
$0.25854042+2.23%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17282500+3.37%
THORChain
$0.83923208+2.40%
BLUR
$0.36122705+11.06%
Illuvium
$44.89+3.92%
NEM
$0.02604394+0.70%
Holo
$0.00128177+1.48%
Oasis Network
$0.04500037+1.04%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.62%
FLOKI
$0.00002184+1.68%
Qtum
$2.07+1.04%
Zcash
$25.32+2.51%
Decred
$14.01-1.47%
Celo
$0.40498226+1.81%
Ravencoin
$0.01705750+0.04%
Kusama
$22.05+6.20%
Fetch.ai
$0.18969619+4.42%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.67+5.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.02-1.20%
Compound
$27.76+3.09%
Yearn Finance
$5,657.93+2.40%
Stepn
$0.19414701+2.87%
ICON
$0.19208973+10.21%
SXP
$0.32198994+1.46%
Audius
$0.17189716+1.55%
Helium
$1.26+0.27%
JasmyCoin
$0.00379263+6.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58889994+0.75%
IoTeX
$0.01753545+1.71%
Ankr
$0.01988130+2.91%
EthereumPoW
$1.50+3.85%
Braintrust
$0.60279043-5.54%
0x
$0.17435742+1.12%
Moonbeam
$0.21571887+1.74%
Waves
$1.38+1.30%
Wax
$0.04149894+1.76%
Aragon
$3.43+4.70%
Siacoin
$0.00265524+1.54%
Harmony
$0.01110437+5.75%
Band Protocol
$1.08-1.70%
SafePal
$0.35599636+0.02%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17024272+2.22%
TerraUSD
$0.01232585-0.32%
Gains Network
$3.89+3.53%
Synapse
$0.61624516+10.22%
Sushiswap
$0.60039351+1.94%
Stargate Finance
$0.55773277+1.91%
Amp
$0.00201279+0.03%
Skale
$0.02455660+1.80%
Livepeer
$3.89+0.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.49+1.46%
Joe
$0.31176976+1.57%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.70969957+0.19%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01966766+1.56%
DigiByte
$0.00589717-4.26%
Polymath Network
$0.10600000+4.74%
Cartesi
$0.12788559+1.66%
Syscoin
$0.12849105+2.33%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+6.65%
iExec RLC
$1.22+0.80%
Nano
$0.65402054+1.75%
Kyber Network
$0.47989399-0.37%
Nervos Network
$0.00259975+0.01%
SPACE ID
$0.29113339-1.81%
MetisDAO
$18.99+3.33%
OMG Network
$0.55188353+3.25%
Numeraire
$11.96+3.70%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.03+6.10%
Steem
$0.15872847+3.12%
Chromia
$0.11788928+1.77%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00153810+2.17%
Secret
$0.30417867+1.72%
Dent
$0.00066733+0.86%
WINkLink
$0.00006280+0.34%
MOBOX
$0.29685251+0.40%
Bifrost
$0.04577201+4.50%
NKN
$0.08748529+2.39%
Civic
$0.07068329+1.02%
Request
$0.07292780+2.84%
Bancor
$0.35664981+2.62%
COTI
$0.04543580+2.42%
Ren
$0.05395622+1.37%
Spell Token
$0.00044195+1.32%
Sun Token
$0.00532030-0.09%
Keep Network
$0.08551497+4.26%
CEEK VR
$0.05558932-2.07%
Celsius
$0.10677428-5.40%
XYO Network
$0.00342530+0.28%
Index Chain
$0.05732794+1.84%
SuperRare
$0.06489865+3.00%
Augur
$4.84-4.66%
Raydium
$0.17979006+8.61%
Stormx
$0.00345901+1.82%
WazirX
$0.08154786+2.51%
RACA
$0.00010877+1.06%
Adventure Gold
$0.46926072-1.21%
Saitama
$0.00079497-0.01%
Reef
$0.00154371-0.08%
Moonriver
$4.94+2.09%
Storj
$0.22586817+1.39%
GAS
$2.27+1.25%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16279023-0.95%
LooksRare
$0.05656134+4.23%
Voyager Token
$0.10126361+3.16%
Orchid
$0.04781463+0.08%
Polkastarter
$0.27712569+1.87%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14188779+3.60%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+20.49%
Verge
$0.00143681+2.39%
Enzyme
$16.05-0.84%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14222798+0.13%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.19+2.39%
Serum
$0.05474502+2.03%
Blue Zelle
$0.05009963+1.29%
Quickswap
$42.52+4.28%
Star Atlas
$0.00161361+3.80%
district0x
$0.02513699-3.01%
CLV
$0.03115482+2.17%
Stafi
$0.30207801+12.79%
Harvest Finance
$22.20+3.31%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00340688+2.22%
Rarible
$1.10+2.99%
Tokemak
$0.66242771+2.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01238567+1.65%
Quantstamp
$0.01112075+0.08%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02513067+2.44%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.89134701-1.26%
Pepe
$0.00000097+8.53%
Tether
$0.99980101+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

CFTC to Review Prediction Market Kalshi’s Contracts to Bet on Control of Congress

The U.S. derivatives regulator has scheduled a June 26 meeting to discuss starting another review to evaluate whether to approve Kalshi’s event contracts.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconJun 16, 2023 at 10:57 p.m. UTC
Kalshi

Kalshi will have a prediction contract weighed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will decide on June 26 whether to start a formal 90-day review of prediction market provider KalshiEX’s contract that allows users to bet on which party takes control of the U.S. Congress.

The CFTC oversees the company as a designated contract market, and 90-day reviews are the legal process by which the agency can approve or reject contracts. Kalshi had submitted the contract for CFTC review last year but recently withdrew that original request, and the exchange is now returning to the agency with a new submission.

These particular cash-settled, binary contracts would allow users to predict and bet on which parties would have majority control of each of the two chambers of Congress.

The prediction markets – which allow people “to buy and sell contracts on whether events are going to happen or not,” as Kalshi describes it on its site – have had a tumultuous recent history with the CFTC. Other companies had been ordered to cease doing business in the U.S., such as Polymarket and PredictIt, which has been fighting the CFTC in court since last year.

Read More: Prediction Market Kalshi Signals It Sees CFTC's Blessing for Midterm Election Bets

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

Follow @jesseahamilton on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.