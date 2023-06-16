Binance Under Investigation in France for 'Aggravated' Money Laundering

"We continue to work closely with regulators and law enforcement agencies on all ongoing compliance requirements to uphold high standards," a Binance spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "Binance invests considerable time and resources into cooperating with law enforcement globally. We abide by all laws in France, just as we do in every other market we operate. We will not comment on the specifics of law enforcement or regulatory investigations except to say that information about our users is held securely and only provided to government officials upon receipt of documented appropriate justification."