Policy

Binance's Cyprus Unit Under Examination for Deregistration as Crypto Service Provider

Binance won registration as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in Cyprus in October last year

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 14, 2023 at 1:36 p.m. UTC
Cyprus (Sasha Cures/Unsplash)

Binance won registration as a crypto asset service provider in Cyprus last year. (Sasha Cures/Unsplash)

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Cyprus unit may be deregistered as a crypto service provider, according to the country's securities regulator's website.

The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission website says the exchange is "under examination for application for deregistration."

The website does not give a reason for the change. Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment on the matter.

Binance won registration as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in October last year, permitting it to offer spot, custody, staking and card services in Cyprus.

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

