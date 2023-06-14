Binance's Cyprus Unit Under Examination for Deregistration as Crypto Service Provider
Binance won registration as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in Cyprus in October last year
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's Cyprus unit may be deregistered as a crypto service provider, according to the country's securities regulator's website.
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission website says the exchange is "under examination for application for deregistration."
The website does not give a reason for the change. Binance did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment on the matter.
Binance won registration as a crypto asset service provider (CASP) in October last year, permitting it to offer spot, custody, staking and card services in Cyprus.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.