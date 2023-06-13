UK Has No Plans for 'Crypto Tsar' Proposed by Some Lawmakers, Minister Says

Bitcoin
$26,117.30+0.59%
Ethereum
$1,747.88+0.17%
Binance Coin
$236.30+1.19%
XRP
$0.55601518+7.24%
Cardano
$0.28288400+0.26%
Dogecoin
$0.06183229+0.93%
Tron
$0.07208146+2.90%
Solana
$15.52+0.81%
Polygon
$0.65401160+1.79%
Polkadot
$4.64+2.74%
Litecoin
$78.31+1.21%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.00%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,099.08+0.25%
Avalanche
$11.81+2.66%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000679+2.73%
Uniswap
$4.36+5.29%
Chainlink
$5.27+2.75%
Cosmos
$8.76+1.34%
Monero
$139.81+0.43%
Stellar
$0.08433100+2.05%
Ethereum Classic
$15.32+1.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$105.34+2.88%
Internet Computer
$3.80+3.65%
Lido DAO
$1.80-1.11%
Filecoin
$3.63+5.84%
Quant
$101.32+0.68%
Hedera
$0.04656083+3.99%
Crypto.com
$0.05341019-2.17%
Aptos
$6.35+0.67%
Arbitrum
$1.01+1.72%
VeChain
$0.01618110+1.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.22+1.22%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99981559+0.24%
The Graph
$0.09997633+0.69%
ApeCoin
$2.27-1.02%
Algorand
$0.11520484+2.47%
Aave
$54.83+3.38%
Elrond
$30.87+2.71%
EOS
$0.68300000+1.17%
Optimism
$1.14+0.57%
Fantom
$0.26387785+7.60%
The Sandbox
$0.39356812+1.98%
Stacks
$0.52644074-0.37%
Tezos
$0.73300000+2.79%
Theta
$0.65748277+1.37%
Decentraland
$0.34896446+1.86%
Immutable X
$0.62982994+2.35%
Synthetix
$1.83-0.38%
Axie Infinity
$5.03+2.78%
Maker
$634.16+2.61%
Luna Classic
$0.00009592+10.22%
NEO
$7.94+3.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.65421251-0.34%
Gala
$0.02228490+3.51%
Flow
$0.50019088+0.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000054-0.15%
PAX Gold
$1,935.30+0.41%
Bitcoin SV
$25.66+1.89%
Injective Protocol
$5.91+1.18%
Kava.io
$0.79965018+0.03%
IOTA
$0.15853440+0.75%
eCash
$0.00002025+1.11%
Mina
$0.41533750-0.68%
Chiliz
$0.06820703+0.51%
Nexo
$0.61768667+0.35%
Dash
$29.19+1.59%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.74748697-0.62%
Mask Network
$3.65+0.09%
Zilliqa
$0.01764057+0.87%
Woo Network
$0.17042162-3.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.38+1.89%
Convex Finance
$3.48+0.86%
Loopring
$0.21703001+2.61%
Flare
$0.01620081-3.75%
dYdX
$1.61+3.35%
THORChain
$0.86366486-2.14%
Enjin
$0.25848241+2.23%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17093000+1.70%
Illuvium
$44.74-0.77%
NEM
$0.02691541+2.66%
Oasis Network
$0.04537031+3.04%
Holo
$0.00126933+1.97%
Qtum
$2.15+2.51%
FLOKI
$0.00002224+3.30%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.76%
Zcash
$25.49+3.25%
Celo
$0.41807416-0.75%
Kusama
$22.47+1.18%
Ravencoin
$0.01679920+3.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.18943932+0.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.61-0.27%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.17+1.08%
Compound
$27.58+3.96%
Decred
$12.44+0.65%
Yearn Finance
$5,641.78+4.44%
Stepn
$0.19600601+2.83%
SXP
$0.32601219+3.51%
Audius
$0.17432665+3.01%
Helium
$1.25-4.15%
ICON
$0.18697793+1.31%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61712515+2.92%
IoTeX
$0.01776879+3.00%
JasmyCoin
$0.00351976+3.51%
Ankr
$0.02037547+1.19%
EthereumPoW
$1.51+2.92%
Braintrust
$0.63858602+8.51%
BLUR
$0.31825673-2.60%
0x
$0.17567185+0.67%
Moonbeam
$0.22351331-1.38%
Wax
$0.04277507+1.70%
Siacoin
$0.00272817-2.19%
Waves
$1.38+1.39%
Harmony
$0.01099209+1.91%
SafePal
$0.35959523+0.83%
Band Protocol
$1.02-0.58%
Aragon
$3.03-2.76%
Gains Network
$3.93-0.40%
Skale
$0.02584498+3.01%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15879301+1.83%
Joe
$0.33326829+0.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01161124+8.52%
Stargate Finance
$0.55395097+1.92%
Amp
$0.00200904-0.46%
UMA Protocol
$1.54+2.85%
Sushiswap
$0.57511633+1.21%
Livepeer
$3.88+3.41%
Synapse
$0.56658375+2.21%
DigiByte
$0.00657209+1.75%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.69542805+1.23%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02003605+2.60%
Polymath Network
$0.10540000-0.28%
Nervos Network
$0.00282159+1.39%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-2.75%
Cartesi
$0.12712520-0.03%
iExec RLC
$1.25+1.28%
Kyber Network
$0.49106259+2.87%
Syscoin
$0.12102601+0.16%
Nano
$0.64405744-1.58%
MetisDAO
$19.17+0.83%
SPACE ID
$0.28888490+4.69%
OMG Network
$0.55731607-0.79%
Numeraire
$12.25+0.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.96+1.04%
Steem
$0.15870892+1.12%
Chromia
$0.12172629-0.39%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00158583+1.88%
NKN
$0.09862057+3.51%
Secret
$0.29910325+0.94%
Dent
$0.00065736+2.87%
MOBOX
$0.30895175+1.22%
WINkLink
$0.00006325+2.30%
Bifrost
$0.04528385+5.49%
Civic
$0.07191357+1.80%
Ren
$0.05689290-2.06%
COTI
$0.04652031+1.98%
Bancor
$0.35714084+0.97%
Request
$0.07213016+0.90%
Celsius
$0.12300453+0.97%
Sun Token
$0.00544543+3.86%
Spell Token
$0.00043949+1.48%
Keep Network
$0.08613745-0.25%
XYO Network
$0.00358553+13.42%
CEEK VR
$0.05423025+0.44%
Augur
$5.36-1.16%
Index Chain
$0.05788848+3.71%
Adventure Gold
$0.50525276-2.48%
SuperRare
$0.06309658+3.10%
Stormx
$0.00351425-0.32%
WazirX
$0.08211807-0.54%
Raydium
$0.17555862+3.42%
RACA
$0.00010871+2.20%
Reef
$0.00154462+3.25%
Saitama
$0.00077820+0.15%
Moonriver
$4.93+1.50%
Storj
$0.23514922-0.32%
GAS
$2.29+1.45%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16595727-3.99%
Orchid
$0.05184605-0.07%
Voyager Token
$0.10387381-4.90%
LooksRare
$0.05346497-1.67%
Polkastarter
$0.27554746+1.60%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13939239+3.41%
Verge
$0.00154494+2.04%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+23.22%
Enzyme
$15.25+0.06%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14459518+0.27%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.23+0.21%
Blue Zelle
$0.05250963+3.50%
Serum
$0.05460931+3.04%
district0x
$0.02680000-0.74%
Quickswap
$43.40+1.08%
Star Atlas
$0.00159503+2.40%
CLV
$0.03258829+2.10%
Stafi
$0.28149907+3.49%
Harvest Finance
$21.71+1.00%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00354423+5.89%
Rarible
$1.05+0.90%
Tokemak
$0.69796118+0.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01233731+3.31%
Quantstamp
$0.01144528-0.10%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02377616+1.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.82035903+1.16%
Pepe
$0.00000095+2.43%
Tether
$1.00-0.04%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.02%
Dai
$0.99998150-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

UK Has No Plans for 'Crypto Tsar' Proposed by Some Lawmakers, Minister Says

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith reiterated the government's position that crypto should not be treated like gambling at a Tuesday debate.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 11:41 a.m. UTC
UK Minister Andrew Griffith (Camomile Shumba)

UK Minister Andrew Griffith (Camomile Shumba/CoinDesk)

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the U.K. Treasury, told lawmakers that the government had no plans to appoint a 'crypto tsar' during a Tuesday debate.

The debate was hosted by the cross-party Crypto and Digital Assets All Parliamentary Group (APPG), which published a report earlier in June asking the government to appoint an official to exclusively oversee crypto regulation. The U.K. Treasury had earlier proposed crypto should be regulated as financial services, with a bill to that effect now moving through Parliament.

"The government has no plans for a particular crypto tsar but I undertake to champion the sector quite rightly, in my role as the economic secretary and [as someone] responsible for financial regulation in the U.K.,” Griffith said. He has said he wants the country to be a crypto hub in the past.

Griffith also reiterated the government's view to regulate crypto as financial services after lawmakers in the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee proposed crypto should instead be regulated like gambling.

“There have been some suggestions by fellow parliamentarians that crypto assets are more akin to gambling I refute that, that is not the government's position," Griffith said. "The right regulator[s] [are] the financial regulators with their deep expertise and understanding of issues like how to ensure markets are fair, how to protect consumers.”

Griffith also said he was "thrilled" that venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) had chosen London as the site for its first office outside the U.S.

"I hope that they blaze a trail that many others follow," Griffith said.

Read more: UK Lawmakers Clash Over Government Plans to Regulate Crypto as Financial Services

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsCryptoUK