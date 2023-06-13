Bitstamp, Interactive Brokers Join UK Crypto Register as First Additions in 6 Months
Crypto companies wishing to do business in the country must register with the Financial Conduct Authority.
Crypto exchange Bitstamp and online brokerage firm Interactive Brokers (IBKR) were accepted onto the U.K. crypto register, the Financial Conduct Authority's first additions to the list in six months.
The FCA now lists more than 40 companies on the register, which firms have not found very easy to get onto.
Crypto companies wishing to do business in the country must register with the FCA and comply with its anti-money laundering rules. A finance bill being debated in Parliament will give the agency more power to regulate crypto.
