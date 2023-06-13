Bitstamp, Interactive Brokers Join UK Crypto Register as First Additions in 6 Months

Bitcoin
$25,967.50+0.70%
Ethereum
$1,738.96+0.27%
Binance Coin
$238.99+3.33%
XRP
$0.52723648+2.15%
Cardano
$0.27317000-2.21%
Dogecoin
$0.06149150+0.63%
Tron
$0.07152312+1.68%
Solana
$15.06-1.23%
Polygon
$0.64187301-0.57%
Polkadot
$4.60+1.77%
Litecoin
$77.47+0.92%
Binance USD
$0.99942610-0.05%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,958.89-0.09%
Avalanche
$11.77+2.47%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000673+2.11%
Uniswap
$4.34+4.88%
Chainlink
$5.25+2.35%
Monero
$139.58+0.38%
Cosmos
$8.62-0.64%
Stellar
$0.08376900+0.42%
Ethereum Classic
$15.22+1.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$105.46+3.48%
Internet Computer
$3.83+4.13%
Filecoin
$3.63+6.33%
Lido DAO
$1.76-2.43%
Hedera
$0.04589845+2.09%
Quant
$98.42-2.10%
Crypto.com
$0.05306769-1.53%
Aptos
$6.22-0.83%
Arbitrum
$0.99045562+0.83%
VeChain
$0.01599666+1.19%
NEAR Protocol
$1.21+0.75%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99844164+0.11%
The Graph
$0.09896351+0.32%
Algorand
$0.11414892+2.13%
ApeCoin
$2.24-2.59%
Aave
$54.67+3.07%
Elrond
$30.69+2.51%
EOS
$0.67810000+0.65%
Optimism
$1.14+0.07%
Fantom
$0.25832651+5.76%
The Sandbox
$0.38801074+1.09%
Stacks
$0.51895174-0.83%
Tezos
$0.72900000+2.04%
Theta
$0.64772774-0.52%
Decentraland
$0.34397041+1.47%
Immutable X
$0.62458311+1.74%
Maker
$636.52+2.18%
Synthetix
$1.80-1.12%
Axie Infinity
$4.92+0.33%
Luna Classic
$0.00009668+11.04%
Curve DAO Token
$0.65271591+0.69%
NEO
$7.85+1.79%
Gala
$0.02197306+2.22%
Flow
$0.49664155-0.12%
BitTorrent
$0.00000054-0.26%
PAX Gold
$1,934.50+0.75%
Bitcoin SV
$25.44+1.46%
Injective Protocol
$5.91+1.42%
Kava.io
$0.78666676-2.19%
IOTA
$0.15783518+0.40%
eCash
$0.00002010+0.98%
Mina
$0.41488575+1.40%
Chiliz
$0.06758777-0.03%
Nexo
$0.62023441+2.35%
Dash
$29.13+1.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.74196307+1.99%
Mask Network
$3.62-0.00%
Zilliqa
$0.01749770+0.94%
Woo Network
$0.17001429-3.21%
PancakeSwap
$1.38+2.88%
Convex Finance
$3.47+1.72%
Flare
$0.01625465+0.22%
Loopring
$0.21645708+2.51%
dYdX
$1.59+3.01%
THORChain
$0.85096951-2.42%
Enjin
$0.25539002+1.16%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17014000+1.62%
NEM
$0.02689292+1.09%
Illuvium
$44.27-1.51%
Oasis Network
$0.04519742+3.30%
Holo
$0.00126454+1.62%
Qtum
$2.14+1.95%
FLOKI
$0.00002204+1.72%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.39%
Zcash
$25.21+1.90%
Celo
$0.41576942-0.57%
Kusama
$22.38+0.03%
Ravencoin
$0.01668489+3.34%
Fetch.ai
$0.18693136+0.47%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.55-1.39%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.05+0.98%
Compound
$27.31+3.06%
Yearn Finance
$5,649.99+5.04%
Decred
$12.29-0.26%
Stepn
$0.19348340+2.11%
SXP
$0.32358879+3.42%
Audius
$0.17254428+2.61%
ICON
$0.18579875+1.16%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.61366988+3.19%
Helium
$1.24-4.82%
IoTeX
$0.01782732+2.61%
JasmyCoin
$0.00349556+2.36%
Ankr
$0.02021153+1.08%
EthereumPoW
$1.50+2.80%
Braintrust
$0.63956175+9.49%
BLUR
$0.31052010-5.11%
0x
$0.17592101+1.58%
Moonbeam
$0.22036223-1.80%
Harmony
$0.01143290+5.64%
Wax
$0.04219143-0.24%
Siacoin
$0.00270419-1.68%
Waves
$1.38+1.56%
SafePal
$0.35974129+1.81%
Band Protocol
$1.04+1.03%
Aragon
$2.98-3.99%
Gains Network
$3.86-1.04%
Skale
$0.02554979+0.91%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15723995+0.52%
Joe
$0.33041550-0.01%
TerraUSD
$0.01151713+6.47%
Stargate Finance
$0.55107698+2.10%
Amp
$0.00200165-2.00%
Sushiswap
$0.57777702+2.21%
UMA Protocol
$1.54+3.22%
Livepeer
$3.87+2.81%
Synapse
$0.56138461+1.46%
DigiByte
$0.00653598+0.91%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.69251556+1.25%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01981185+1.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.69%
Cartesi
$0.12692682-1.02%
Nervos Network
$0.00279734+0.95%
Polymath Network
$0.10356550-0.24%
iExec RLC
$1.26+1.87%
Kyber Network
$0.48877916+1.99%
Nano
$0.64042702-1.33%
Syscoin
$0.11924825-3.03%
MetisDAO
$18.96+0.70%
SPACE ID
$0.28837924+5.09%
OMG Network
$0.55677379+0.91%
Numeraire
$12.16+0.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.92+0.45%
Chromia
$0.12253365+0.32%
Steem
$0.15746606+0.51%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156361+0.83%
NKN
$0.09797043-2.63%
Dent
$0.00066175+3.38%
Secret
$0.29789163-0.08%
WINkLink
$0.00006340+2.53%
MOBOX
$0.30786636+1.30%
Civic
$0.07148233+2.13%
Bifrost
$0.04453953+3.96%
COTI
$0.04681269+2.92%
Ren
$0.05620510-1.38%
Bancor
$0.35507304+0.81%
Request
$0.07177985+0.86%
Spell Token
$0.00043969+1.48%
Sun Token
$0.00541697+3.13%
Celsius
$0.12095150+0.34%
Keep Network
$0.08854770-1.35%
CEEK VR
$0.05397207+1.25%
XYO Network
$0.00354750+10.01%
Augur
$5.34-0.75%
Index Chain
$0.05740714+0.19%
SuperRare
$0.06252164+2.07%
Stormx
$0.00347934+0.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.48804608-5.13%
WazirX
$0.08226195+0.65%
Raydium
$0.17146055+1.15%
RACA
$0.00010802+1.74%
Reef
$0.00154427+2.36%
Saitama
$0.00078083+0.97%
Moonriver
$4.93+1.64%
Storj
$0.23321597-0.68%
GAS
$2.27+1.10%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16446829-4.32%
Orchid
$0.05176476+0.48%
LooksRare
$0.05517138+2.37%
Voyager Token
$0.10166035-4.51%
Polkastarter
$0.27236175+0.91%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13824446+2.67%
Verge
$0.00153551+1.60%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+22.21%
Enzyme
$15.24+0.16%
district0x
$0.02893098+7.17%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14351932+0.03%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.23+0.71%
Blue Zelle
$0.05278347+4.69%
Serum
$0.05421663+3.91%
Quickswap
$42.87+0.48%
Star Atlas
$0.00156218+0.21%
CLV
$0.03191243+0.15%
Stafi
$0.27783799+2.47%
Harvest Finance
$21.87+2.60%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00347469+3.67%
Rarible
$1.03+0.93%
Tokemak
$0.69370822+0.13%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01228468+1.74%
Quantstamp
$0.01142003-7.56%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02347762+0.77%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.81551991+1.67%
Pepe
$0.00000093+2.07%
Tether
$0.99962593-0.07%
USD Coin
$0.99971724-0.04%
Dai
$0.99956311-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Bitstamp, Interactive Brokers Join UK Crypto Register as First Additions in 6 Months

Crypto companies wishing to do business in the country must register with the Financial Conduct Authority.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 2:15 p.m. UTC
FCA building (FCA)

FCA building (FCA)

Crypto exchange Bitstamp and online brokerage firm Interactive Brokers (IBKR) were accepted onto the U.K. crypto register, the Financial Conduct Authority's first additions to the list in six months.

The FCA now lists more than 40 companies on the register, which firms have not found very easy to get onto.

Crypto companies wishing to do business in the country must register with the FCA and comply with its anti-money laundering rules. A finance bill being debated in Parliament will give the agency more power to regulate crypto.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsFCAUK