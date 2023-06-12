Hong Kong Lawmaker Invites Coinbase to Apply to Operate in Region Amid U.S. SEC Crackdown
The company is excited to expand globally and wants to build in Abu Dhabi, Canada and Singapore, Coinbase's Vice President of International Policy said.
A Hong Kong lawmaker invited global virtual asset trading operators, including crypto exchange Coinbase, to come and register in the region.
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) began accepting applications for crypto trading platform licenses on June 1. Crypto firms which get registered under this license will be able to serve retail customers in the country and will need to comply with rules that prohibit crypto incentives like airdrops.
“I hereby offer an invitation to welcome all global virtual asset trading operators including @coinbase to come to HK for application of official trading platforms and further development plans,” Hong Kong legislative council member Johnny Ng said in a tweet on Saturday.
“Coinbase is dedicated to partnering with high-bar regulators across U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions,” a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk, responding to the tweet.
Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, said in April that his company would consider moving out of the U.S. if there continues to be no regulatory clarity around how crypto is treated, something which the company has been pushing for.
Coinbase is now looking to expand globally, Tom Duff-Gordon, Vice President of International Policy at Coinbase, said in an interview.
“Coinbase is really excited to be expanding overseas,” Duff-Gordon said.
The company is trying to build in Abu Dhabi, Canada and is waiting for approval to register in Singapore, Duff-Gordon added.
While the company has been operating in the U.K. through CB Payments Limited, which has been authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, the company hopes to apply for authorization under the U.K.’s new crypto regime once that is finalized, Duff-Gordon said.
While international expansion is a key focus, Coinbase is not ready to give up on the U.S., according to Duff-Gordon.
“The easiest thing for us to do would be to cut and run but that's not what we're doing,” Duff-Gordon said. “We want to represent the industry to stand up and to fight for regulatory clarity in the U.S.”
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.