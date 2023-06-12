Hong Kong Lawmaker Invites Coinbase to Apply to Operate in Region Amid U.S. SEC Crackdown

Bitcoin
$25,769.35-0.72%
Ethereum
$1,728.37-1.52%
Binance Coin
$228.38-3.31%
XRP
$0.51495894-0.29%
Cardano
$0.27460100+1.83%
Dogecoin
$0.06089936-1.54%
Tron
$0.07016640+0.62%
Solana
$15.01-2.80%
Polygon
$0.63073363-0.60%
Litecoin
$76.34-2.04%
Polkadot
$4.49+0.10%
Binance USD
$0.99903783-0.06%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,979.72-0.07%
Avalanche
$11.38-2.06%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000660-1.08%
Uniswap
$4.13+1.46%
Chainlink
$5.12-1.08%
Cosmos
$8.72+4.76%
Monero
$139.42+2.28%
Stellar
$0.08261300-0.73%
Ethereum Classic
$14.93-1.28%
Bitcoin Cash
$101.42-1.42%
Internet Computer
$3.66-0.97%
Lido DAO
$1.75-2.61%
Filecoin
$3.46+1.88%
Quant
$99.27-2.86%
Hedera
$0.04462154+1.72%
Crypto.com
$0.05327865-2.86%
Aptos
$6.16+2.46%
Arbitrum
$0.96854805-2.61%
VeChain
$0.01565956+0.36%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-1.66%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99843704+0.21%
The Graph
$0.09775537-1.72%
ApeCoin
$2.22-6.18%
Algorand
$0.11180221+1.24%
Aave
$52.77+0.43%
Elrond
$29.77-1.54%
EOS
$0.66956000-1.88%
Optimism
$1.11+2.54%
Stacks
$0.51087220-5.41%
The Sandbox
$0.37895147-1.82%
Fantom
$0.24078542+0.13%
Tezos
$0.71096700-1.15%
Theta
$0.64152427-1.98%
Decentraland
$0.33505797-1.74%
Immutable X
$0.61044808+1.48%
Synthetix
$1.80+1.04%
Maker
$625.33+1.44%
Axie Infinity
$4.86-1.37%
Curve DAO Token
$0.63979805-4.59%
NEO
$7.64-0.91%
Luna Classic
$0.00008757-2.71%
Gala
$0.02117971-0.30%
BitTorrent
$0.00000054+1.22%
Flow
$0.49069050-3.18%
PAX Gold
$1,922.06+0.44%
Bitcoin SV
$25.21-2.42%
Injective Protocol
$5.64+0.96%
Kava.io
$0.79169229-3.36%
IOTA
$0.15570077-0.57%
eCash
$0.00001983-2.41%
Mina
$0.40583148-4.76%
Chiliz
$0.06697028-2.56%
Nexo
$0.61122957-0.79%
Dash
$28.87-1.76%
Mask Network
$3.63+4.04%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.71354178-4.61%
Woo Network
$0.16980212-2.48%
Zilliqa
$0.01717736-1.38%
PancakeSwap
$1.33-5.74%
Flare
$0.01617528-1.58%
Convex Finance
$3.39-3.75%
Loopring
$0.21030504-0.23%
THORChain
$0.86004999-7.64%
Enjin
$0.25018218-0.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16614000-2.03%
dYdX
$1.52-2.22%
Illuvium
$44.43-2.42%
NEM
$0.02628181-0.47%
Holo
$0.00123918-1.14%
Qtum
$2.09-0.78%
Oasis Network
$0.04340806-0.06%
FLOKI
$0.00002153+1.08%
Celo
$0.41870945+2.33%
Zcash
$24.58-0.03%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.94%
Kusama
$22.23+2.03%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.57+1.88%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.05-2.35%
Fetch.ai
$0.18385624+0.76%
Ravencoin
$0.01609976-4.69%
Decred
$12.21-2.42%
Helium
$1.27-3.11%
Compound
$26.59+1.20%
Stepn
$0.18818628-0.57%
Yearn Finance
$5,390.31-1.17%
Audius
$0.16690339-1.19%
SXP
$0.30877723-2.68%
ICON
$0.18220259-0.53%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.59227954-1.45%
IoTeX
$0.01725921+1.34%
Ankr
$0.01981112-1.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00337861-0.26%
BLUR
$0.31916315-1.53%
EthereumPoW
$1.44-2.09%
Moonbeam
$0.22130974-2.06%
0x
$0.17186541-1.84%
Braintrust
$0.58031809-2.17%
Siacoin
$0.00272777+1.83%
Wax
$0.04196082-1.61%
Waves
$1.35-1.20%
Harmony
$0.01077549+0.55%
SafePal
$0.35599419+0.32%
Band Protocol
$1.02-0.17%
Aragon
$3.08-2.42%
Gains Network
$3.85-1.72%
Skale
$0.02507930+2.43%
Amp
$0.00199981+0.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15589040+0.10%
Stargate Finance
$0.54283825+0.79%
Joe
$0.32471805-4.06%
Sushiswap
$0.56157184-2.07%
UMA Protocol
$1.49-1.63%
TerraUSD
$0.01079042-1.80%
Livepeer
$3.74-1.70%
DigiByte
$0.00640425-1.79%
Synapse
$0.54800797-5.45%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.68119132-2.59%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01939702+2.29%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-2.66%
Cartesi
$0.12539233+0.09%
Polymath Network
$0.10253740-1.59%
Nervos Network
$0.00273836-2.26%
iExec RLC
$1.23+3.22%
Kyber Network
$0.47473677-2.19%
Syscoin
$0.12072569-0.71%
Nano
$0.63404567-1.15%
MetisDAO
$18.67-2.86%
SPACE ID
$0.27281175+2.29%
OMG Network
$0.54963557+3.27%
Numeraire
$11.94-1.31%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.87-3.18%
Chromia
$0.12053440-0.50%
Steem
$0.15563612-1.46%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00154116-0.73%
NKN
$0.09691775+2.96%
Secret
$0.29716338+1.67%
Dent
$0.00063422+1.26%
MOBOX
$0.30076834-2.48%
WINkLink
$0.00006150-2.26%
Civic
$0.06956751-3.13%
Ren
$0.05565491-3.59%
Bifrost
$0.04296712-1.66%
COTI
$0.04527673+0.45%
Bancor
$0.34836278-2.85%
Request
$0.07023672-1.19%
Celsius
$0.11983843-4.01%
Spell Token
$0.00043073+0.67%
Sun Token
$0.00523204-0.87%
Keep Network
$0.08887582+1.22%
CEEK VR
$0.05307575-3.46%
Augur
$5.33-4.86%
Index Chain
$0.05645620+3.84%
XYO Network
$0.00318467-2.94%
Adventure Gold
$0.50587167+2.32%
Stormx
$0.00344440-2.71%
SuperRare
$0.06034667-2.72%
WazirX
$0.08113960-3.79%
Raydium
$0.16868894-2.20%
RACA
$0.00010521-1.96%
Reef
$0.00151890+3.91%
Saitama
$0.00077157-3.84%
Moonriver
$4.88+0.97%
Storj
$0.23053780-1.53%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17183200-0.67%
GAS
$2.25-1.80%
Orchid
$0.05110328-2.26%
Voyager Token
$0.10222720+3.55%
LooksRare
$0.05267467-6.07%
Polkastarter
$0.26804479-1.88%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13427281-0.33%
Verge
$0.00150320-0.89%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-20.42%
Enzyme
$15.03-1.60%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14212881-2.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.20-0.95%
district0x
$0.02699421+2.64%
Blue Zelle
$0.05075168+4.16%
Quickswap
$42.37-4.91%
Serum
$0.05195477-3.49%
Star Atlas
$0.00156690-0.78%
CLV
$0.03192070-0.21%
Stafi
$0.27051008-1.12%
Harvest Finance
$21.10-2.34%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00340282-0.82%
Rarible
$1.02+1.12%
Tokemak
$0.68480564-2.31%
Quantstamp
$0.01370984+29.29%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01197125-1.29%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02341197-2.40%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.80538407-1.57%
Pepe
$0.00000090-2.44%
Tether
$0.99943791-0.11%
USD Coin
$0.99938728-0.07%
Dai
$0.99913050-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Hong Kong Lawmaker Invites Coinbase to Apply to Operate in Region Amid U.S. SEC Crackdown

The company is excited to expand globally and wants to build in Abu Dhabi, Canada and Singapore, Coinbase's Vice President of International Policy said.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJun 12, 2023 at 5:08 p.m. UTC
Hong Kong skyline (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

Hong Kong skyline (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

A Hong Kong lawmaker invited global virtual asset trading operators, including crypto exchange Coinbase, to come and register in the region.

Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) began accepting applications for crypto trading platform licenses on June 1. Crypto firms which get registered under this license will be able to serve retail customers in the country and will need to comply with rules that prohibit crypto incentives like airdrops.

“I hereby offer an invitation to welcome all global virtual asset trading operators including @coinbase to come to HK for application of official trading platforms and further development plans,” Hong Kong legislative council member Johnny Ng said in a tweet on Saturday.

“Coinbase is dedicated to partnering with high-bar regulators across U.S. and non-U.S. jurisdictions,” a Coinbase spokesperson told CoinDesk, responding to the tweet.

Ng’s invite comes amid a U.S. crackdown on crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase, which have both been sued recently by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for allegedly violating federal securities laws.

Brian Armstrong, Coinbase’s CEO, said in April that his company would consider moving out of the U.S. if there continues to be no regulatory clarity around how crypto is treated, something which the company has been pushing for.

Coinbase is now looking to expand globally, Tom Duff-Gordon, Vice President of International Policy at Coinbase, said in an interview.

“Coinbase is really excited to be expanding overseas,” Duff-Gordon said.

The company is trying to build in Abu Dhabi, Canada and is waiting for approval to register in Singapore, Duff-Gordon added.

While the company has been operating in the U.K. through CB Payments Limited, which has been authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, the company hopes to apply for authorization under the U.K.’s new crypto regime once that is finalized, Duff-Gordon said.

While international expansion is a key focus, Coinbase is not ready to give up on the U.S., according to Duff-Gordon.

“The easiest thing for us to do would be to cut and run but that's not what we're doing,” Duff-Gordon said. “We want to represent the industry to stand up and to fight for regulatory clarity in the U.S.”

Edited by Toby Leah Bochan.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsCoinbaseCryptoSEC