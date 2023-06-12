Bitcoin
BitGo's Suit Against Galaxy Digital Over Canceled $1.2B Purchase Dismissed by Delaware Judge

Crypto custodian BitGo had agreed to a sale to Galaxy Digital in May 2021, but Galaxy pulled out of the deal last August amid the industry’s sustained bear market.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconJun 12, 2023 at 3:51 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Court Lawsuit Judge Legal (Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

A federal judge has sided with Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) – the crypto merchant bank led by Mike Novogratz – in its decision to terminate its $1.2 billion acquisition of crypto custodian BitGo.

Delaware Chancery Court Vice Cchancellor James Laster ruled last week that Galaxy had a “valid basis” to end the deal because BitGo provided Galaxy with "non-compliant" documents pertaining to its financial health.

"There are no facts alleged that could make it reasonably conceivable that the exercise of the termination right was inconsistent with the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing," Judge Laster said in the ruling.

The two initially agreed to a deal in May 2021, with Galaxy looking to become a one-stop shop for prime brokerage services geared toward institutional investors. With the crypto bear market in full swing, Galaxy ultimately called off the merger in August 2022, citing Bitgo’s withholding of audited financial statements.

BitGo subsequently sued for $100 million in damages, calling Galaxy’s reasoning “absurd,” and suggesting Galaxy pulled out because it could no longer afford the purchase after racking up hundreds of millions in losses during the bear market.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Follow @SteveAlpher on Twitter

