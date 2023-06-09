Curve Finance CEO Egorov Sued by 3 DeFi-Focused Venture Capital Firms

Beginning in early 2020, Framework Ventures, ParaFi Capital and 1kx claim that Egorov “engaged in a brazen, multi-faceted scheme to defraud” them over a six-month period, according to the complaint. The VCs also allege Egorov “misappropriated” the firms’ “trade secrets,” including “information that proved to be critical to the development of Curve, such as key industry contacts, potential investors, and knowledge of how to manage an investment round – all while falsely promising that Plaintiffs would benefit from the fruits of their labor, not just Egorov.”