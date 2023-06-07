Bitcoin
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Receives Digital Token License in Singapore

The issuer of USDC received in-principle approval in November last year.

By Lavender Au
AccessTimeIconJun 7, 2023 at 7:16 a.m. UTC
Stablecoin issuer Circle is launching a new token backed by the euro in the U.S. (Sandali Handagama/ CoinDesk)

The MAS proposed stablecoin rules last year which set capital and reserve requirements for issuers. (Sandali Handagama/ CoinDesk)

Circle Singapore has now received its Major Payment Institution (MPI) license for digital payment token services in Singapore, after having obtained in-principle approval last November.

The license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) allows Circle Singapore to offer digital payment token services, cross-border money transfer services and domestic money transfer services in the city-state, the firm announced on Wednesday.

Circle Singapore is an affiliate of Circle Internet Financial, which is the issuer of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin by market cap.

The MAS proposed stablecoin rules last year which set capital and reserve requirements for issuers. They also seek to ban users from activities like lending and staking, which lets users lock crypto to earn interest.

Read more: Singapore's Temasek to Exercise Caution in Crypto Space After FTX Nightmare

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Lavender Au

Lavender Au is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on regulation in Asia.

