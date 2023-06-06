One-Two Punch Finally Registers SEC View on Binance, Coinbase, Rest of Crypto

Apart from the “extensive web of deception” alleged in the securities regulator’s lawsuit against Binance, the enforcement double feature also overlapped considerably in the SEC’s basic argument against the crypto business model’s clash with longstanding securities laws. Virtually every business activity conducted by the crypto platforms needs to be registered with the agency and must follow securities regulations under the watchdog’s oversight, the agency contends in these actions and in months of previous enforcement and speeches, and virtually every crypto asset they handle should also be registered as securities.