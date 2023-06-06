EU ‘Crypto Security’ Debate Turns New MiCA Law on Its Head

Classifying crypto as traditional financial instruments could obstruct MiCA’s goal of having a single license to trade across the bloc – since different parts of the EU such as Italy and Germany have a different view about what constitutes a security, he said. Plus it wouldn’t even stop the kinds of bad events seen recently in crypto markets, he added, noting that FTX had a license in Cyprus to operate under the EU’s existing financial-market rules, known as MiFID.