Coinbase Violated State Securities Laws With Staking Program, Alabama Regulator Alleges

Bitcoin
$25,991.09-2.95%
Ethereum
$1,835.59-1.70%
Binance Coin
$278.48-6.96%
XRP
$0.51160390-4.37%
Cardano
$0.34960000-6.33%
Dogecoin
$0.06809060-4.39%
Solana
$19.94-7.30%
Polygon
$0.80763349-8.76%
Tron
$0.07805764-3.97%
Litecoin
$88.36-4.23%
Polkadot
$5.09-3.64%
Binance USD
$0.99935943+0.12%
Avalanche
$14.18-4.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000807-4.65%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,939.63-3.51%
Uniswap
$4.79-3.58%
Chainlink
$6.20-2.54%
Cosmos
$10.06-5.26%
Monero
$142.78-2.05%
Ethereum Classic
$17.23-3.73%
Stellar
$0.08793100-3.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$109.54-3.49%
Lido DAO
$2.37+4.16%
Internet Computer
$4.36-7.00%
Filecoin
$4.30-6.85%
Quant
$117.34+1.23%
Aptos
$8.06-7.83%
Crypto.com
$0.05929699-1.99%
Hedera
$0.04876689-2.73%
Arbitrum
$1.17-0.23%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-9.27%
VeChain
$0.01851505-4.49%
ApeCoin
$3.21+0.97%
The Graph
$0.11682297-4.33%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99650332+0.32%
Optimism
$1.54+5.87%
Algorand
$0.13631763-7.93%
The Sandbox
$0.51579530-15.01%
EOS
$0.85262400-5.58%
Elrond
$36.28-2.51%
Aave
$60.76-1.77%
Fantom
$0.29745551-6.08%
Decentraland
$0.45149386-14.34%
Stacks
$0.58990350-1.97%
Tezos
$0.86060000-4.05%
Theta
$0.79019325-4.75%
Axie Infinity
$6.66-9.40%
Immutable X
$0.72905442-10.20%
Synthetix
$2.23-5.96%
Flow
$0.66105638-7.67%
NEO
$9.40-5.46%
Gala
$0.02748468-5.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77993364-6.73%
Kava.io
$1.07-3.00%
Bitcoin SV
$30.41-5.17%
Maker
$647.92-5.50%
Injective Protocol
$7.25-3.87%
Luna Classic
$0.00008782-11.35%
PAX Gold
$1,936.56-0.75%
IOTA
$0.18304191-8.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-8.71%
Chiliz
$0.09418826-5.77%
Mina
$0.50699069-4.91%
eCash
$0.00002308-5.51%
Dash
$39.12-6.23%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94737006-10.80%
Woo Network
$0.21725744-5.19%
Zilliqa
$0.02155506-8.06%
Nexo
$0.63015559-3.95%
Mask Network
$4.22-1.14%
Flare
$0.02002486-10.13%
THORChain
$1.09-4.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.58-6.66%
Loopring
$0.25771973-6.06%
Enjin
$0.31866049-7.10%
dYdX
$1.97-6.66%
Convex Finance
$3.93-6.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20168200-6.34%
FLOKI
$0.00002809-9.24%
Illuvium
$51.35-1.40%
Oasis Network
$0.05393142-2.69%
NEM
$0.02981698-7.68%
Holo
$0.00150873-5.24%
Qtum
$2.45-6.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.24352682-7.15%
Zcash
$29.73-5.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-12.28%
Celo
$0.48499146-8.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.33-5.86%
Kusama
$26.60-3.61%
Compound
$33.55-4.68%
SXP
$0.40578834-5.26%
Audius
$0.21801733-7.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01916059-5.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.78035515-9.43%
BLUR
$0.44497358-7.75%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.31-1.19%
IoTeX
$0.02272075-2.89%
ICON
$0.22241013-6.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00442942-6.13%
Decred
$13.90-7.79%
Stepn
$0.23861270-8.44%
Helium
$1.42-1.00%
Yearn Finance
$6,071.00-5.60%
Ankr
$0.02377182-6.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.74-10.33%
Braintrust
$0.71452718-1.12%
0x
$0.20449661-6.14%
Moonbeam
$0.26331852-5.90%
Band Protocol
$1.29-9.33%
Harmony
$0.01316378-4.74%
Wax
$0.04848757-8.21%
Waves
$1.59-7.45%
Siacoin
$0.00298736-5.03%
Sushiswap
$0.75272992-10.53%
Joe
$0.41897645-3.45%
Synapse
$0.74890150+12.04%
SafePal
$0.38391505-5.76%
Aragon
$3.43-3.70%
Skale
$0.03022669-4.77%
Gains Network
$4.42-5.76%
Amp
$0.00234655-7.63%
Livepeer
$4.64-6.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.63064657-2.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.78-7.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01256891-11.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02460097-6.67%
DigiByte
$0.00744651-5.64%
Cartesi
$0.16126321-9.41%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16329709-2.15%
Lisk
$0.77764468-9.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00332835-5.76%
SPACE ID
$0.38752405-14.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12320000-8.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-4.19%
Kyber Network
$0.57682378-7.28%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.39-5.95%
Nano
$0.75462152+4.66%
OMG Network
$0.69203442-6.94%
MetisDAO
$20.99-2.55%
Syscoin
$0.12233669-2.33%
Numeraire
$13.59-2.41%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00201304-6.77%
Celsius
$0.19441889-15.66%
Ren
$0.07872900-9.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-10.65%
Chromia
$0.13808826-12.12%
Steem
$0.17447118-8.51%
Secret
$0.35865407-3.76%
Dent
$0.00078498-6.61%
COTI
$0.06145042-7.79%
NKN
$0.11312258-7.04%
MOBOX
$0.36714825-7.34%
WINkLink
$0.00007116-4.14%
Civic
$0.07954423-6.62%
Request
$0.08168889-5.68%
Bancor
$0.39846442-3.10%
Spell Token
$0.00053234-7.89%
Keep Network
$0.11051313-7.87%
Bifrost
$0.04573915-6.57%
CEEK VR
$0.06699453-16.04%
Sun Token
$0.00584535-2.72%
SuperRare
$0.08177377-9.68%
Index Chain
$0.06790988-12.54%
WazirX
$0.10610355-7.25%
Augur
$5.98-6.35%
XYO Network
$0.00369685-6.32%
Reef
$0.00199061-7.60%
Raydium
$0.20983649-5.15%
Stormx
$0.00393318-7.88%
LooksRare
$0.07920804-8.15%
Moonriver
$6.05-3.85%
RACA
$0.00012097-4.59%
Storj
$0.27183935-8.51%
Saitama
$0.00085074-4.26%
Voyager Token
$0.12855010-9.74%
Orchid
$0.06185630-4.15%
GAS
$2.62-5.34%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17079083-6.34%
Adventure Gold
$0.41071755-1.64%
Polkastarter
$0.31891315-5.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16973608-6.79%
Verge
$0.00181664-3.70%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-12.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17965864-7.26%
Enzyme
$17.65-2.42%
Serum
$0.06755592-9.36%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62-6.99%
CLV
$0.04087996-7.55%
Quickswap
$49.79-8.15%
Blue Zelle
$0.05850710-9.98%
district0x
$0.02968113+4.14%
Star Atlas
$0.00173654-6.29%
Stafi
$0.31661103-6.47%
Harvest Finance
$25.31-6.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00342135-8.87%
Rarible
$1.06-9.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01440562-0.94%
Tokemak
$0.72460609-3.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01178683-2.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02991486-9.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.87107813-6.59%
Pepe
$0.00000114-2.32%
Tether
$0.99996031+0.16%
USD Coin
$0.99984381+0.17%
Dai
$0.99933699+0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Coinbase Violated State Securities Laws With Staking Program, Alabama Regulator Alleges

The crypto exchange now is facing scrutiny from a task force of ten U.S. state securities regulators after getting sued by the SEC on the same day.

By Sandali Handagama
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 1:32 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 6, 2023 at 1:37 p.m. UTC

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) has 28 days to explain to the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) how it is not violating state securities laws with its staking program, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The ASC's "show cause" order alleges Coinbase and its parent corporation Coinbase Global broke the law by offering the staking rewards program "Earn" to state residents, and the regulator wants the entities to show "why they should not be directed to cease and desist from selling unregistered securities in Alabama."

Earlier in the day, Coinbase was sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the alleged sale of unregistered securities, a day after the regulator took similar action against Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by market cap.

The ASC action doesn't forbid Coinbase from offering staking as a service as long as it complies with the law, but the order itself was the result of a task force of ten state securities regulators in the U.S., namely Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

“The ASC is committed to protecting Alabama consumers and investors, including those who choose to invest in the decentralized finance space. This action is another step toward ensuring that investors in crypto asset products are offered the same protections under our laws and are fully aware of the risks involved in these investments,” said ASC Director Amanda Senn in a press statement.

The ASC issued a similar order to now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius back in 2021, also suspected of violating state securities laws with its "Earn Rewards" program.

Read more: SEC Sues Coinbase on Unregistered Securities Exchange Allegations

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sandali Handagama

Sandali Handagama is a CoinDesk reporter with a focus on crypto regulation and policy. She does not own any crypto.

Follow @iamsandali on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsCoinbaseAlabamaSECAlabama Securities Commission