New York’s Met Museum Agrees to Return $550K in FTX Donations

Bitcoin
$26,779.31-1.62%
Ethereum
$1,870.70-1.87%
Binance Coin
$300.69-2.25%
XRP
$0.53370994+1.84%
Cardano
$0.37389100-2.01%
Dogecoin
$0.07177815-1.70%
Solana
$21.54-0.24%
Polygon
$0.88819439-1.91%
Tron
$0.08168801+0.96%
Litecoin
$93.08-3.25%
Polkadot
$5.31-1.14%
Binance USD
$0.99947932-0.09%
Avalanche
$14.80+0.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000851-1.88%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,996.04-0.70%
Uniswap
$4.98-2.74%
Chainlink
$6.39-1.58%
Cosmos
$10.59-1.94%
Monero
$145.97-2.85%
Ethereum Classic
$18.05-0.91%
Stellar
$0.09105500-1.23%
Bitcoin Cash
$113.73-2.62%
Internet Computer
$4.70-3.09%
Lido DAO
$2.28-2.60%
Filecoin
$4.60-5.62%
Aptos
$8.85-2.14%
Quant
$114.69-2.57%
Crypto.com
$0.06072336+1.71%
Hedera
$0.05003397-1.45%
NEAR Protocol
$1.64-0.27%
Arbitrum
$1.17-5.11%
VeChain
$0.01949339-2.69%
ApeCoin
$3.20+1.26%
The Sandbox
$0.60424269+5.20%
The Graph
$0.12295479-4.51%
Algorand
$0.14936396-1.83%
EOS
$0.90840000-1.40%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99596668-0.08%
Elrond
$37.49-3.06%
Decentraland
$0.51152584+3.62%
Optimism
$1.44-4.63%
Aave
$62.01-3.65%
Fantom
$0.31960276-0.59%
Axie Infinity
$7.27+0.34%
Tezos
$0.89978400-2.62%
Stacks
$0.59752391-3.11%
Theta
$0.82585719-2.54%
Immutable X
$0.80569311-1.79%
Synthetix
$2.37-0.63%
Flow
$0.71309583-2.26%
NEO
$10.04-4.40%
Gala
$0.02892738-3.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84017069-2.04%
Bitcoin SV
$32.35-2.17%
Maker
$682.82-2.64%
Injective Protocol
$7.51-4.17%
Luna Classic
$0.00009816+8.76%
Kava.io
$1.01-1.04%
BitTorrent
$0.00000058-1.32%
IOTA
$0.19968283-2.63%
Chiliz
$0.10007816-2.92%
PAX Gold
$1,940.98-0.34%
Mina
$0.53677068-3.14%
Dash
$41.90-3.59%
eCash
$0.00002434-1.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-1.21%
Zilliqa
$0.02373156-1.25%
Woo Network
$0.22861492-7.23%
Flare
$0.02249588-2.90%
Nexo
$0.65575052-1.55%
PancakeSwap
$1.70-2.76%
Mask Network
$4.31-4.89%
THORChain
$1.15-2.46%
Loopring
$0.27487988-2.56%
dYdX
$2.13+0.81%
Enjin
$0.33419686-0.72%
Convex Finance
$4.21-0.66%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21650000-0.56%
FLOKI
$0.00003094-2.96%
NEM
$0.03250892-2.75%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.05%
Holo
$0.00159176-1.31%
Oasis Network
$0.05570646+0.48%
Illuvium
$51.99-3.49%
Fetch.ai
$0.26412181-4.83%
Qtum
$2.62-2.68%
Celo
$0.53849096-3.72%
Zcash
$31.54-2.44%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.95-2.30%
Kusama
$28.01-0.02%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.87408955+1.54%
Audius
$0.23496148-3.49%
SXP
$0.43324133-5.16%
Ravencoin
$0.02051049-1.25%
Compound
$35.20-1.33%
BLUR
$0.48512895-6.47%
Decred
$15.41-1.98%
ICON
$0.23835573-2.43%
Stepn
$0.26223671-3.17%
IoTeX
$0.02374834+0.62%
JasmyCoin
$0.00464260-0.10%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.47-0.44%
EthereumPoW
$2.01+2.06%
Yearn Finance
$6,430.08-2.26%
Ankr
$0.02558777-2.88%
Helium
$1.44-4.55%
0x
$0.21792790-1.78%
Moonbeam
$0.28188987-1.41%
Braintrust
$0.72327265-1.48%
Band Protocol
$1.42-3.21%
Wax
$0.05277255-1.82%
Harmony
$0.01408115-3.12%
Waves
$1.70-2.16%
Sushiswap
$0.84687305-1.91%
Siacoin
$0.00313366-3.32%
Joe
$0.46193459+1.95%
SafePal
$0.40664440-0.82%
Skale
$0.03264073-6.07%
Gains Network
$4.74-3.48%
Amp
$0.00252492-1.94%
Aragon
$3.53-4.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01439886-3.65%
Livepeer
$5.02-3.81%
UMA Protocol
$1.93-3.51%
Stargate Finance
$0.65541585-3.98%
Cartesi
$0.17966771-3.71%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02661785-6.22%
SPACE ID
$0.45731357-1.97%
DigiByte
$0.00795802-2.48%
Synapse
$0.67023461-7.10%
Polymath Network
$0.13786223-3.66%
Lisk
$0.84446288-0.11%
Nervos Network
$0.00358799-3.04%
Kyber Network
$0.62576226-0.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15972415-0.76%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-4.15%
iExec RLC
$1.49-3.54%
OMG Network
$0.75299741-3.07%
NuCypher
$0.07991989-0.04%
Celsius
$0.23528062-4.02%
Nano
$0.72818782-2.03%
MetisDAO
$21.81-3.32%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00217160-1.36%
Chromia
$0.15851696-3.69%
Syscoin
$0.12592970-4.72%
Numeraire
$13.99-4.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.57+4.02%
Ren
$0.08369345+9.88%
Steem
$0.18915683+1.47%
Dent
$0.00084924-3.87%
COTI
$0.06708578-1.10%
Secret
$0.37741855-4.82%
NKN
$0.12178759-8.34%
MOBOX
$0.40105329-2.39%
WINkLink
$0.00007478-1.41%
Spell Token
$0.00058259+0.59%
Civic
$0.08457262-1.41%
Request
$0.08667771-1.65%
Keep Network
$0.11929716-3.29%
Bancor
$0.41015212-2.23%
CEEK VR
$0.07503061-5.02%
Bifrost
$0.04837843-6.82%
Star Atlas
$0.00185987-4.27%
Index Chain
$0.07807722-3.81%
Sun Token
$0.00603585-1.29%
SuperRare
$0.09215078-1.82%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.18058235-7.91%
WazirX
$0.11526727-7.02%
Augur
$6.41-1.51%
XYO Network
$0.00397585-0.30%
Reef
$0.00215928-3.14%
Raydium
$0.22681625+5.23%
Stormx
$0.00426832-2.34%
LooksRare
$0.08569932-5.71%
Moonriver
$6.40-0.70%
Voyager Token
$0.14977946+5.64%
Storj
$0.29657028-1.89%
RACA
$0.00012731-6.55%
Saitama
$0.00089289-0.29%
Orchid
$0.06649474+0.29%
GAS
$2.78-1.66%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18424136-2.40%
Polkastarter
$0.33984638-3.23%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.47%
Adventure Gold
$0.41917773-5.81%
Verge
$0.00190482-1.01%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19528042-4.86%
Serum
$0.07325941+1.60%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85-2.42%
Enzyme
$18.21-1.83%
CLV
$0.04462129-3.02%
Quickswap
$55.77-1.45%
Blue Zelle
$0.06470332-3.47%
district0x
$0.02952120+0.85%
Stafi
$0.33773242-3.76%
Harvest Finance
$27.05-2.55%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374070+4.47%
Rarible
$1.17+1.16%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01494870-11.82%
Tokemak
$0.74946805-6.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01243593-1.40%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03305309+0.53%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.93193902-1.65%
Pepe
$0.00000119-7.31%
Tether
$0.99967773-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99937222-0.09%
Dai
$0.99891292-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

New York’s Met Museum Agrees to Return $550K in FTX Donations

The bankrupt crypto company is seeking the return of funds sent by Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire before its November collapse.

By Jack Schickler
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 9:24 a.m. UTC
New York's Metropolitan Museum

New York's Metropolitan Museum (Pixabay)

New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art has agreed to return $550,000 in donations it received from FTX shortly before the crypto exchange collapsed in November, according to Friday court filings.

The museum has agreed to return the payments, made in March and May last year by FTX’s U.S. entity West Realm Shires Services, in full and without further litigation, said the court document.

“The Met wishes to return the Donations to the FTX Debtors, and the FTX Debtors and the Met have engaged in good faith, arm’s length negotiations concerning the return,” said the filing by FTX, with a repayment to be made within one month of judicial approval.

FTX’s founder and former Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried was a promoter of effective altruism, using funds raised by the exchange to support various worthy causes. Now under new management, the estate is seeking to recoup donations made by the company in order to repay creditors, including potentially sizable political donations.

Read more: How Effective Altruism Power Brokers Helped Make Sam Bankman-Fried

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jack Schickler

Jack Schickler is a CoinDesk reporter focused on crypto regulations, based in Brussels, Belgium. He doesn’t own any crypto.

Follow @jackschickler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsFTXBankruptcyDonationsEffective altruism