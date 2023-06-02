U.S. Commodities Agency May Change Risk Rules to Consider Crypto

Bitcoin
Bitcoin
Binance Coin
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Polygon
Solana
Litecoin
Tron
Polkadot
Binance USD
Shiba Inu
Avalanche
Wrapped Bitcoin
Uniswap
Chainlink
Cosmos
Monero
Ethereum Classic
Stellar
Bitcoin Cash
Internet Computer
Filecoin
Lido DAO
Aptos
Quant
Hedera
Crypto.com
Arbitrum
VeChain
NEAR Protocol
The Graph
ApeCoin
Algorand
The Sandbox
Paxos Dollar
EOS
Elrond
Aave
Optimism
Fantom
Decentraland
Theta
Tezos
Stacks
Axie Infinity
Flow
Synthetix
Immutable X
Gala
NEO
Curve DAO Token
Bitcoin SV
Injective Protocol
Maker
IOTA
BitTorrent
Kava.io
Chiliz
PAX Gold
Luna Classic
Mina
Dash
eCash
Trust Wallet Token
Flare
Woo Network
Zilliqa
Nexo
PancakeSwap
THORChain
Loopring
Mask Network
Enjin
Convex Finance
dYdX
Basic Attention Token
FLOKI
Baby Doge Coin
Illuvium
NEM
Holo
Fetch.ai
Qtum
Zcash
Celo
Oasis Network
Ethereum Name Service
Audius
Ravencoin
SXP
Compound
Kusama
Decred
Terra 2.0/LUNA
BLUR
ICON
Stepn
Bitcoin Gold
IoTeX
JasmyCoin
Yearn Finance
EthereumPoW
Ankr
Helium
0x
Braintrust
Band Protocol
Moonbeam
Harmony
Wax
Waves
Sushiswap
Siacoin
SafePal
Skale
Gains Network
Joe
Alchemy Pay
Aragon
Amp
Livepeer
UMA Protocol
Stargate Finance
Cartesi
TerraUSD
SPACE ID
DigiByte
Polymath Network
Synapse
Nervos Network
Lisk
Ribbon Finance
Dogelon Mars
Kyber Network
iExec RLC
OMG Network
Nano
Syscoin
MetisDAO
Numeraire
Smooth Love Potion
Celsius
Chromia
COTI
Secret
Dent
Vulcan Forged PYR
Bifrost
MOBOX
Steem
NKN
Ren
NuCypher
WINkLink
Request
Spell Token
Civic
Keep Network
Bancor
CEEK VR
Index Chain
SuperRare
Sun Token
WazirX
Augur
XYO Network
Reef
RACA
Stormx
LooksRare
Raydium
Moonriver
Storj
Voyager Token
Saitama
Orchid
GAS
Adventure Gold
Yield Guild Games
Polkastarter
Kishu Inu
Verge
Star Atlas DAO
Alpaca Finance
Ampleforth Governance
Serum

CLV
Quickswap
Blue Zelle
Star Atlas
Stafi
Harvest Finance
Samoyedcoin
district0x
Rarible
Tokemak
Green Satoshi Token
Quantstamp
Mirror Protocol
SingularDTV
FTX Token
Pepe
Tether
USD Coin
Dai
Policy

U.S. Commodities Agency May Change Risk Rules to Consider Crypto

The CFTC has proposed an overhaul of risk-management requirements, and one commissioner says it should factor in emerging crypto dangers.

By Jesse Hamilton
AccessTimeIconJun 2, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. UTC
Updated Jun 2, 2023 at 12:30 a.m. UTC
Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Jesse Hamilton/CoinDesk)

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has proposed an overhaul of its rules for risk management, and Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero said the changes should insist firms prepare themselves for crypto volatility and the risks from holding customers’ digital assets.

The CFTC issued a proposal Thursday to invite comments on possible changes to the agency’s risk management program, and Romero said in a statement that “technologies like digital assets, artificial intelligence, and cloud services, also have emerged as areas that can carry significant risk.”

“These technological advancements, with their accompanying risks, necessitate the commission revisiting our regulatory oversight, including our risk management requirements,” Goldsmith Romero said. “Integration of digital assets with banks and brokers, and the risks that could be posed, could continue to evolve.”

She also flagged the ongoing issues regarding the industry’s custody practices, saying “brokers may explore holding customer property in the form of stablecoins or other digital assets that could result in unknown and unique risks.”

The CFTC will take public comments for 60 days on its “advance notice of proposed rulemaking” – the preliminary stage of a rule process that would have to be followed by a formal, proposed rule and then a vote on a final version.

Edited by James Rubin.

DISCLOSURE

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jesse Hamilton

Jesse Hamilton is CoinDesk's deputy managing editor for global policy and regulation. He doesn't hold any crypto.

regulationsCFTCRulemakingCommodity Futures Trading Commission