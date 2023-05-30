U.S. Criminal Charges Against Sam Bankman-Fried Don’t Warrant Dismissal, Prosecutors Say

Bitcoin
$27,873.69-0.21%
Ethereum
$1,907.78+0.17%
Binance Coin
$312.86-0.50%
XRP
$0.49967315+4.28%
Cardano
$0.38107300+0.44%
Dogecoin
$0.07270536-0.82%
Polygon
$0.90969432-2.17%
Solana
$20.95+0.98%
Tron
$0.07632206-1.27%
Polkadot
$5.49+0.25%
Litecoin
$91.92+0.29%
Binance USD
$0.99857611-0.09%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000872-1.06%
Avalanche
$14.60-0.82%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,782.92-0.47%
Uniswap
$5.18+0.60%
Chainlink
$6.59-0.54%
Cosmos
$10.80-0.41%
Monero
$152.95-1.32%
Ethereum Classic
$18.37-0.18%
Stellar
$0.09027000+1.15%
Bitcoin Cash
$115.27-1.07%
Internet Computer
$4.92-0.44%
Filecoin
$4.77+2.24%
Lido DAO
$2.22+4.14%
Aptos
$8.48+0.46%
Hedera
$0.05269893-0.42%
Quant
$111.78+3.61%
Arbitrum
$1.23-2.31%
Crypto.com
$0.06057618-0.04%
VeChain
$0.02084584+1.71%
NEAR Protocol
$1.63-0.62%
ApeCoin
$3.22-1.50%
The Graph
$0.12702927+2.00%
Algorand
$0.15144158-0.49%
The Sandbox
$0.55615885+1.77%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99748680+0.20%
EOS
$0.90907500+1.44%
Aave
$67.35-0.24%
Elrond
$37.03+0.75%
Fantom
$0.33024005-2.83%
Decentraland
$0.48258379+0.42%
Theta
$0.87919343+1.55%
Tezos
$0.94300000+0.72%
Stacks
$0.63126197-1.50%
Axie Infinity
$7.10-1.63%
Flow
$0.75524254-1.13%
Synthetix
$2.45+0.75%
Immutable X
$0.77306406-0.09%
NEO
$10.85-2.76%
Gala
$0.03002661-2.47%
Curve DAO Token
$0.85922197+0.61%
Bitcoin SV
$34.17+3.35%
IOTA
$0.22018133+6.34%
Kava.io
$1.12-1.05%
Injective Protocol
$7.55-0.31%
Maker
$638.20-1.27%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.15%
Chiliz
$0.10087282-0.75%
Mina
$0.56847280-1.84%
PAX Gold
$1,956.53-0.05%
Optimism
$1.52-6.67%
Luna Classic
$0.00008661-1.54%
Dash
$43.49+0.14%
eCash
$0.00002526-0.65%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.09-1.24%
Flare
$0.02471136-4.34%
Zilliqa
$0.02351575-1.70%
Woo Network
$0.22792254-0.27%
Nexo
$0.68277204+1.09%
Mask Network
$4.64-2.49%
Loopring
$0.29239716-0.61%
THORChain
$1.16-0.29%
PancakeSwap
$1.73-1.78%
Convex Finance
$4.42-4.02%
Enjin
$0.33587732-1.12%
FLOKI
$0.00003320-0.60%
dYdX
$2.04-2.35%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21954000-2.53%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.51%
NEM
$0.03333823+1.08%
Zcash
$33.89+0.09%
Fetch.ai
$0.27566802+4.78%
Holo
$0.00161184-1.02%
Qtum
$2.72-1.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.57-0.58%
Oasis Network
$0.05281832-0.07%
Celo
$0.52235956-1.08%
Illuvium
$48.95-0.56%
Ravencoin
$0.02144671-1.48%
Audius
$0.24242833-1.03%
Compound
$36.74+0.87%
Decred
$16.53-0.48%
BLUR
$0.51157435-2.13%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.86338745-0.87%
ICON
$0.24801720-0.20%
Kusama
$26.19+0.63%
Stepn
$0.26501384-1.63%
SXP
$0.40157590-1.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00469225-2.92%
IoTeX
$0.02358571+3.22%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.62+0.18%
EthereumPoW
$2.04+0.07%
Yearn Finance
$6,624.24-2.08%
Ankr
$0.02657395-1.23%
Helium
$1.41-0.67%
0x
$0.22770242+0.70%
Harmony
$0.01548939-1.53%
Braintrust
$0.76526511+0.38%
Moonbeam
$0.28691444+0.28%
Band Protocol
$1.45-1.22%
Wax
$0.05452956-1.54%
Waves
$1.77-0.93%
Sushiswap
$0.88042251+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00326475+0.20%
Gains Network
$5.08-0.45%
Joe
$0.44720056+10.19%
SafePal
$0.40861844-1.80%
Skale
$0.03307346-0.06%
Amp
$0.00257533-2.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.72059427+3.62%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02886838-1.01%
Aragon
$3.56-1.98%
Livepeer
$5.09-0.04%
UMA Protocol
$1.98-1.95%
SPACE ID
$0.48854337-3.12%
Cartesi
$0.19135566+8.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01393093-2.93%
Polymath Network
$0.15000000-5.73%
DigiByte
$0.00786098-1.29%
Synapse
$0.65394364+2.96%
Nervos Network
$0.00369656+3.61%
Lisk
$0.83202316-1.03%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.16%
iExec RLC
$1.58+0.57%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15817734+0.05%
OMG Network
$0.79047829-4.22%
Kyber Network
$0.63517605+0.22%
MetisDAO
$22.24+1.30%
Nano
$0.71414723-1.13%
Celsius
$0.22281163+0.14%
Secret
$0.44121600-3.06%
Numeraire
$14.88-3.23%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220486-0.86%
Syscoin
$0.12670542+2.08%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.66-1.83%
MOBOX
$0.43814833-2.38%
COTI
$0.06965303+0.59%
Dent
$0.00087728-0.94%
Chromia
$0.14501098-2.35%
Steem
$0.18685620-0.77%
NKN
$0.12115272-6.42%
Ren
$0.07558220-0.43%
WINkLink
$0.00007357-0.65%
Keep Network
$0.12595489+0.29%
Civic
$0.08632733-0.94%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Spell Token
$0.00057900-0.53%
Request
$0.08470167-0.40%
Bancor
$0.41610127+0.01%
Bifrost
$0.05061384-5.05%
Index Chain
$0.08619755+6.51%
CEEK VR
$0.07021151-2.48%
SuperRare
$0.09427155-0.51%
WazirX
$0.12117520-0.51%
Sun Token
$0.00584043-0.49%
Augur
$6.54+0.31%
Reef
$0.00222750-0.98%
XYO Network
$0.00401239-2.74%
RACA
$0.00014747-1.28%
Stormx
$0.00434827-0.99%
LooksRare
$0.08726062-3.04%
Moonriver
$6.52-0.49%
Storj
$0.30387114+0.29%
Voyager Token
$0.14209116-4.45%
Raydium
$0.19646974-0.91%
Saitama
$0.00090997-0.14%
Orchid
$0.06742017+0.53%
GAS
$2.85-1.27%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19895296+2.92%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.37%
Adventure Gold
$0.44854588+3.63%
Polkastarter
$0.34808759-0.77%
Verge
$0.00203188+0.85%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20017251-2.08%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15504668-1.76%
CLV
$0.04711303-0.95%
Serum
$0.07267287-2.19%
Quickswap
$58.74-0.14%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84-1.58%
Enzyme
$18.57-0.22%
Blue Zelle
$0.06443460-1.00%
Star Atlas
$0.00197119-2.13%
district0x
$0.02880000+1.77%
Stafi
$0.37568318+8.07%
Harvest Finance
$27.98-0.28%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00450415-2.99%
Rarible
$1.28+2.17%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01488967+0.37%
Tokemak
$0.75874640-2.38%
Quantstamp
$0.01280220-5.78%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03681940+1.08%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.99202428-3.00%
Pepe
$0.00000138-5.27%
Tether
$0.99887765-0.09%
USD Coin
$0.99855547-0.11%
Dai
$0.99826675-0.14%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

U.S. Criminal Charges Against Sam Bankman-Fried Don’t Warrant Dismissal, Prosecutors Say

Lawyers for the disgraced FTX executive filed pre-trial motions in early May to dismiss most of the charges on technicalities or procedural issues.

By Sam Reynolds
AccessTimeIconMay 30, 2023 at 8:13 a.m. UTC
Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on February 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Sam Bankman-Fried leaving court on February 16, 2023 (Liz Napolitano/CoinDesk)

Criminal charges that lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried sought to dismiss, including technicalities around his extradition back to the U.S. and campaign finance violations, are valid, prosecutors said in court filings from Monday.

In early May, Bankman-Fried filed pretrial motions to dismiss most charges levied against him by U.S. prosecutors, with his defense arguing procedural issues, the irrelevance of some U.S. laws given FTX's non-U.S. location, and that the charges exceeded the agreed extradition terms. The motions did not seek to dismiss securities fraud and money laundering charges.

With regards to Bankman-Fried’s argument that the Bahamas needs to approve any charges prior to extradition, prosecutors contended that the extradition treaty with the Caribbean nation allows for post-extradition charges with the consent of the extraditing country, and any charges presented post-extradition in new indictments do not violate this rule.

One of these charges, filed in March, alleged that the former executive had violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) because he offered $40 million to unnamed Chinese officials to convince them to unfreeze accounts.

While Bankman-Fried argued allegations he had committed commodity fraud are invalid because it involves extraterritorial enforcement, U.S. prosecutors said the accusations should stand as the impact of FTX’s trades were felt in crypto markets within the U.S.

On the allegations of campaign finance law violation – which center around Bankman-Fried donating money in the names of FTX executives – prosecutors said his arguments don't hold up because the indictment details exactly how he worked to obscure the source of funds for donations.

The filing also notes that the defense has requested more discovery documents, arguing that the FTX estate "should be considered part of the 'prosecution team'" due to its cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Bankman-Fried is due in a New York court in October.

Read more: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Moves to Dismiss Most Criminal Charges Against Him

Edited by Sandali Handagama.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Sam Bankman-FriedFTXPolitical Campaigns