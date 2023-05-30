Texas Bill That Would Limit Miners' Participation in Cost-Saving Grid Programs Stopped in House Committee
The legislation would have capped the industry's participation in demand response programs.
A Texas state bill that would have limited bitcoin miners' participation in cost-saving grid programs has not moved past a committee in the state House of Representatives, meaning its progress has been halted.
Bill SB 1751 passed through the state Senate unanimously in April. It would have limited bitcoin miners' participation in demand response programs – under which they get paid in credits to turn off their operations when the power grid sees a surge of demand – to 10% and abolish tax abatements for the industry.
The news that the bill wouldn't pass the House was tweeted by Dennis Porter, an advocate that has been heavily involved in the bill's process. "This win ensures that energy innovation will continue to grow" in the U.S. and "highlights the power of the bitcoin community," Porter said in a statement to CoinDesk.
The statement emphasized the importance of the campaign mounted against the bill by Porter's organization, the Satoshi Action Fund, as well as industry groups Digital Chamber of Commerce and Texas Blockchain Council.
A House committee that would have recommended the bill to the full legislature never voted on it, the statement said.
Texas is one of the biggest mining hubs in the world, thanks to favorable regulation and cheap energy.
UPDATE (May 30, 2023, 20:00 UTC): Updates Porter's title to "advocate," removes wording saying he was the first to tweet about the bill.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.