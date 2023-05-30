Former Coinbase Employee, U.S. SEC Settle Insider Trading Charges
The SEC brought charges alongside the Department of Justice in 2022.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges with a former Coinbase (COIN) product manager and his brother tied to 2022 allegations of insider trading on certain cryptocurrencies listed by Coinbase, the regulator announced Tuesday.
The former product manager, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, were arrested last year on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and "wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading." On the same day, the SEC brought insider trading charges. In Tuesday's announcement, the SEC said the two agreed to disgorge their gains and pay interest.
Both brothers pleaded guilty to the Department of Justice charges, with Ishan Wahi now facing a 2-year sentence and Nikhil Wahi serving a 10-month sentence. The SEC said that the brothers' fines from their criminal case satisfy the civil case's settlements, and it would not seek any other penalties.
In a statement, SEC Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal said the the alleged "conduct is not" new.
"We allege that Ishan and Nikhil Wahi, respectively, tipped and traded securities based on material nonpublic information, and that’s insider trading, pure and simple," he said. "The federal securities laws do not exempt crypto asset securities from the prohibition against insider trading, nor does the SEC. I am grateful to the SEC staff for successfully working to resolve this matter."
The settlement puts an end to to the court case which was set to answer the question of whether nine of the cryptocurrencies at the heart of the case were indeed securities, as the SEC has argued. In his initial response to the SEC case, Ishan Wahi argued that those tokens were not securities.
The SEC has argued that virtually all cryptocurrencies are securities, while the crypto industry maintains the position that they are not and want the SEC to publish formal guidance stating how a cryptocurrency would be deemed a security – guidance that SEC Chair Gary Gensler said is unnecessary.
In its suit against the Wahis, the SEC said tokens like AMP, RLY and XYO are securities, but it has not charged the issuers of these tokens – or even Coinbase, as the listing platform – with any alleged violations tied to those tokens.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.