Former Coinbase Employee, U.S. SEC Settle Insider Trading Charges

Bitcoin
$27,794.81+0.58%
Ethereum
$1,909.57+0.94%
Binance Coin
$313.03+0.21%
XRP
$0.52335420+7.74%
Cardano
$0.37869100-0.05%
Dogecoin
$0.07252005-1.00%
Solana
$21.39+4.21%
Polygon
$0.90387904-1.29%
Tron
$0.07639768-0.50%
Polkadot
$5.46-0.24%
Litecoin
$92.30+1.55%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000871-0.85%
Avalanche
$14.52+0.49%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,765.01+0.45%
Uniswap
$5.16+0.66%
Chainlink
$6.60-0.21%
Cosmos
$10.85+1.01%
Monero
$153.55+0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$18.32-0.07%
Stellar
$0.08995900+1.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.68-0.77%
Internet Computer
$4.87-0.68%
Filecoin
$4.87+4.95%
Lido DAO
$2.17+0.62%
Aptos
$8.53+0.76%
Quant
$114.86+3.00%
Hedera
$0.05299154+0.58%
Arbitrum
$1.23+1.06%
VeChain
$0.02088339+2.32%
Crypto.com
$0.05999835-0.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.62-1.02%
ApeCoin
$3.20-0.57%
The Graph
$0.13047007+3.59%
Algorand
$0.15135256-0.14%
The Sandbox
$0.55262565+1.16%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99617387-0.26%
EOS
$0.91033000+0.90%
Aave
$66.78-0.76%
Elrond
$36.92-0.21%
Fantom
$0.33009236-1.38%
Decentraland
$0.48189750+0.76%
Stacks
$0.63458040+0.35%
Tezos
$0.93510400+0.66%
Theta
$0.86946244+1.05%
Axie Infinity
$7.08-1.96%
Flow
$0.75018832-0.80%
Immutable X
$0.77534490+1.21%
Synthetix
$2.41-0.20%
NEO
$10.69-0.86%
Gala
$0.03009512-0.53%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83727792-1.97%
Bitcoin SV
$34.11-0.81%
Injective Protocol
$7.50+1.50%
Kava.io
$1.10-3.29%
Maker
$642.53+0.64%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.06%
IOTA
$0.20606379-0.57%
Chiliz
$0.10042591-0.39%
PAX Gold
$1,967.84+0.52%
Mina
$0.56720934-0.55%
Luna Classic
$0.00008635-1.12%
Dash
$43.63+0.92%
Optimism
$1.45-6.89%
eCash
$0.00002498-1.39%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10+0.34%
Flare
$0.02448882-3.74%
Nexo
$0.69902719+3.35%
Zilliqa
$0.02344965-0.56%
Woo Network
$0.22638527-0.03%
Mask Network
$4.55-0.67%
Loopring
$0.29123411+0.10%
PancakeSwap
$1.73+0.84%
THORChain
$1.16-0.78%
dYdX
$2.13+4.73%
Convex Finance
$4.40-2.61%
Enjin
$0.33564633+0.51%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.24%
FLOKI
$0.00003293-1.55%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21925000-1.38%
NEM
$0.03328988+1.46%
Zcash
$33.82-0.05%
Fetch.ai
$0.27603937+5.77%
Qtum
$2.72-0.79%
Holo
$0.00160119-0.50%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.46-1.26%
Oasis Network
$0.05348548+1.79%
Illuvium
$49.53+1.57%
Celo
$0.51813329-0.77%
Ravencoin
$0.02145809+0.37%
Audius
$0.24272263+0.63%
Compound
$36.55-0.21%
Decred
$16.55+0.44%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.87155811+0.38%
BLUR
$0.50133270-2.78%
ICON
$0.24902315+0.29%
Kusama
$26.19+0.77%
Stepn
$0.26471000-1.05%
SXP
$0.40225830-0.94%
IoTeX
$0.02371188+4.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00467066-1.54%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.59-2.78%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-0.24%
Yearn Finance
$6,607.49-1.35%
Ankr
$0.02634417+0.65%
Helium
$1.41+0.31%
0x
$0.22870717+1.72%
Braintrust
$0.75755088-0.56%
Harmony
$0.01527979-1.93%
Moonbeam
$0.28567211+0.01%
Band Protocol
$1.44-0.75%
Wax
$0.05461011-0.55%
Waves
$1.77-0.89%
Sushiswap
$0.87121328+0.59%
Siacoin
$0.00325850-0.01%
Joe
$0.45662331+16.00%
Amp
$0.00275793+5.87%
Gains Network
$5.04+0.59%
Skale
$0.03380135+3.28%
SafePal
$0.40826437-0.31%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02899179-0.83%
Aragon
$3.57-0.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.70903112+4.44%
UMA Protocol
$1.99-0.28%
Livepeer
$5.06+0.42%
Cartesi
$0.19030597+4.51%
SPACE ID
$0.48627604-3.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01402580-0.71%
DigiByte
$0.00783292-0.41%
Synapse
$0.64962764+3.19%
Nervos Network
$0.00366871+2.79%
Lisk
$0.84302536+0.62%
iExec RLC
$1.61+2.54%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.04%
Kyber Network
$0.62998425+0.79%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15903430+1.72%
OMG Network
$0.79614264-0.13%
MetisDAO
$22.76+0.48%
Nano
$0.71760332+0.54%
Secret
$0.44400487-2.21%
Celsius
$0.22042874-0.21%
Numeraire
$14.87-1.94%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00219181-0.48%
Syscoin
$0.12684813+1.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.59-1.96%
Polymath Network
$0.09501653-39.25%
Dent
$0.00088097+0.46%
MOBOX
$0.43202978-2.04%
COTI
$0.06891890+0.16%
Steem
$0.18727372-0.07%
Chromia
$0.14332856-2.30%
NKN
$0.12113343+0.43%
Ren
$0.07483123+0.24%
WINkLink
$0.00007356-0.50%
Civic
$0.08639871+0.12%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Spell Token
$0.00059098+1.97%
Keep Network
$0.12511983-0.19%
Request
$0.08725885+3.56%
Bifrost
$0.05200184-1.41%
Bancor
$0.41979403+1.76%
Index Chain
$0.08340843-2.11%
CEEK VR
$0.07003115-0.22%
SuperRare
$0.09345510-0.71%
Sun Token
$0.00585429+0.10%
WazirX
$0.11976155-1.78%
Augur
$6.52-1.16%
Reef
$0.00221540-0.71%
XYO Network
$0.00397955-2.33%
LooksRare
$0.09109173+4.05%
RACA
$0.00014552-1.72%
Stormx
$0.00434192-0.40%
Moonriver
$6.51+0.03%
Storj
$0.30769496+1.74%
Voyager Token
$0.14203156-1.44%
Raydium
$0.19767254+1.19%
Saitama
$0.00091916+0.39%
Orchid
$0.06731341+0.32%
GAS
$2.85-1.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19989652+4.84%
Adventure Gold
$0.46086194+1.52%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.42%
Polkastarter
$0.35167432+0.46%
Verge
$0.00202533+0.16%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19905853-1.17%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15615869-0.37%
Enzyme
$18.68+1.37%
CLV
$0.04642695-0.50%
Serum
$0.07256454-1.09%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.83-0.82%
Quickswap
$57.89-0.91%
Blue Zelle
$0.06464831+1.18%
Star Atlas
$0.00190529-4.16%
district0x
$0.02800000-1.06%
Stafi
$0.35892249+1.67%
Harvest Finance
$28.05+0.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00458636+2.33%
Rarible
$1.23-4.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01498367+2.68%
Tokemak
$0.75596941+0.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01273471-3.55%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03778458+2.66%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.98386547-1.59%
Pepe
$0.00000136-5.00%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99986025+0.00%
Dai
$0.99973824+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Policy

Former Coinbase Employee, U.S. SEC Settle Insider Trading Charges

The SEC brought charges alongside the Department of Justice in 2022.

By Nikhilesh De
AccessTimeIconMay 30, 2023 at 6:38 p.m. UTC
Updated May 30, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. UTC
Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchange Website (Chesnot/Getty Images)

(Chesnot/Getty Images)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges with a former Coinbase (COIN) product manager and his brother tied to 2022 allegations of insider trading on certain cryptocurrencies listed by Coinbase, the regulator announced Tuesday.

The former product manager, Ishan Wahi, and his brother, Nikhil Wahi, were arrested last year on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and "wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading." On the same day, the SEC brought insider trading charges. In Tuesday's announcement, the SEC said the two agreed to disgorge their gains and pay interest.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to the Department of Justice charges, with Ishan Wahi now facing a 2-year sentence and Nikhil Wahi serving a 10-month sentence. The SEC said that the brothers' fines from their criminal case satisfy the civil case's settlements, and it would not seek any other penalties.

In a statement, SEC Director of Enforcement Gurbir Grewal said the the alleged "conduct is not" new.

"We allege that Ishan and Nikhil Wahi, respectively, tipped and traded securities based on material nonpublic information, and that’s insider trading, pure and simple," he said. "The federal securities laws do not exempt crypto asset securities from the prohibition against insider trading, nor does the SEC. I am grateful to the SEC staff for successfully working to resolve this matter."

The settlement puts an end to to the court case which was set to answer the question of whether nine of the cryptocurrencies at the heart of the case were indeed securities, as the SEC has argued. In his initial response to the SEC case, Ishan Wahi argued that those tokens were not securities.

The SEC has argued that virtually all cryptocurrencies are securities, while the crypto industry maintains the position that they are not and want the SEC to publish formal guidance stating how a cryptocurrency would be deemed a security – guidance that SEC Chair Gary Gensler said is unnecessary.

In its suit against the Wahis, the SEC said tokens like AMP, RLY and XYO are securities, but it has not charged the issuers of these tokens – or even Coinbase, as the listing platform – with any alleged violations tied to those tokens.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Nikhilesh De

Nikhilesh De is CoinDesk's managing editor for global policy and regulation. He owns marginal amounts of bitcoin and ether.

Follow @nikhileshde on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
regulationsSECInsider TradingSecuritiesIshan WahiCoinbase