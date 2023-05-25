Alameda-Backed ‘Samcoins’ CEO Alex Grebnev Sued by CoinTelegraph Owner Gregory Fishman

The little-noticed case, Fishman v. Grebnev, was first filed with the commercial division of London’s High Court back in November of 2022 and last updated on May 22. The case concerns allegations of misappropriated funds and the theft of ideas relating to Grebnev’s unfinished crypto projects, according to a person familiar with the matter. The MAPs and OXY token projects, heavily backed by Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried, have become part of a group known colloquially as “Samcoins.”