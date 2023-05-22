Crypto Lender BlockFi Ordered to Withdraw Unapproved Reorganization Plan Shared 'Prematurely'
A U.S. bankruptcy court ordered the estate to issue a letter saying that a May 13 disclosure was not authorized, and that it is not allowed to solicit support for the reorganization plan.
Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi has withdrawn statements relating to a wind-down plan published May 13 following an order from a U.S. bankruptcy court, court filings show.
The estate was required to issue a "corrective letter" clarifying that the documents were posted prematurely and without court approval, an emergency order issued May 18 by New Jersey Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael B. Kaplan said.
The documents in question had said some $1 billion in claims against commercial counterparts like collapsed crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda will be the "largest driver" in the success of getting creditors their money back. "The purpose of the disclosure statement is to provide clients with the information that they need to make an informed decision about whether to vote to accept our plan," the company tweeted at the time.
The BlockFi estate has been at odds with its creditors after filing for bankruptcy in November, with the latter blaming the firm's poor management and subsequent restructuring plans for its demise as recently as May 15.
The court-ordered letter – which BlockFi posted on its official Twitter account on Friday – says it has yet to approve the estate's "ability to solicit acceptances of its plan."
"A disclosure statement must be approved by the Court before any party may lawfully encourage you to accept or reject any plan of reorganization," the letter said.
The creditors and other parties do not support the reorganization plan, the corrective letter said. The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors "believes that the plan provides releases of litigation claims against, among others, current and former directors and officers of BlockFi that committed significant misconduct that harmed BlockFi and its customers."
The next date for the bankruptcy hearing is set for June 20.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.